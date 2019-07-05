Rainiers Continue Series At Division-Leading Fresno

Tacoma looks to bounce back from a shutout tonight in Fresno, after dropping the Fourth of July game by a score of 3-0. That came one day after the Rainiers scored 13 runs in the big win at home on Wednesday. Baseball is a funny game.

The Pac-North division race is a funny pennant race. With none of the four teams moving more than a couple of games over .500 at any point this season, the Rainiers find themselves only four games out of first place despite being 41-46 on the year.

It makes this series in Fresno kind of important. While there are still plenty of games left against the first-place Grizzlies in the second half, it would be nice to get a split of this four-game series going into the all-star break. Game two is tonight at 7:05.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Fresno ace Kyle McGowin and two relievers combined to shut out the Rainiers on five hits, and the Grizzlies won 3-0 in front of over 13,000 fans at Chukchansi Park. Tacoma starter Andrew Moore pitched well, lasting six innings and allowing two runs, but he took the loss.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to last night’s game there was a pitcher swap with Class-A Modesto. Tacoma added reliever Collin Kober, and reliever Scott Boches was sent back to the Nuts.

TODAY: Tacoma (40-46) at Fresno (45-41), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Fresno leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Sean Nolin (2-0, 3.20) at RHP J.J. Hoover (3-1, 7.46)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron had his ten-game hitting streak come to an end last night, but his streak of reaching base via hit or walk extended to 15 straight games… John Andreoli has reached base 36 times over his last 17 games… Ian Miller has reached base in 12 straight games, and he is tied with Tim Lopes for the PCL lead in stolen bases with 21… Jaycob Brugman has homered five times over his last nine games… Kelby Tomlinson has hit safely in ten of his last 12 games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno just won three-of-five at El Paso… Jose Marmolejos had a 15-game hitting streak end on Sunday… Yadiel Hernandez is a PCL All-Star, he homered three times in just ten at-bats against Tacoma when these teams played at Cheney in May… Taylor Gushue has homered twice in his last three games… Brandon Snyder has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers on the Fresno roster, but pitching coach Brad Homan appeared in five games for the 1995 Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Seattle lost to St. Louis in the late innings on the Fourth.

The Mariners acquired reliever Matt Wisler and designated Mike Wright for assignment.

and designated for assignment. Matt Calkins tried to score the Tyler O’Neill -for- Marco Gonzalez trade, but it is still too soon for that.

-for- trade, but it is still too soon for that. Justus Sheffield had another strong start for Double-A Arkansas, pitching seven shutout innings of two-hit ball last night.

In the PCL:

Reno topped Sacramento, 6-5, with the winning run scoring on Ben DeLuzio ‘s sac fly in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sacramento fell a half-game behind Fresno in the Pac-North standings.

‘s sac fly in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sacramento fell a half-game behind Fresno in the Pac-North standings. Salt Lake hit three homers in a 9-6 win over El Paso. Taylor Ward homered, drove in three runs, and scored three runs in front of 14,104 fans.

homered, drove in three runs, and scored three runs in front of 14,104 fans. Albuquerque had homers from Sam Hilliard and Brian Mundell in an 8-2 win over Las Vegas. The Isotopes won the PCL’s Fourth of July attendance competition with a crowd of 14,920.

and in an 8-2 win over Las Vegas. The Isotopes won the PCL’s Fourth of July attendance competition with a crowd of 14,920. Iowa scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to take down Memphis, 5-4. Phillip Evans singled home the winning run.

singled home the winning run. Omaha won a 1-0 game over Nashville in front of 9,023 stunned observers. Jake Kalish and Scott Barlow combined to pitch a six-hitter.

and combined to pitch a six-hitter. Oklahoma City walloped Round Rock, 13-7. Heralded prospect Gavin Lux went 4-for-6 and scored four runs.

went 4-for-6 and scored four runs. Ex-Mariners and Rainiers pitcher Hector Noesi delivered seven dominant innings for New Orleans in a 7-3 win over San Antonio. Noesi is now second in the PCL in wins with nine. Only 5,539 fans attended the game in New Orleans, which is a ‘lame duck’ franchise that is moving to Wichita next season.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, July 5th, 2019 at 11:59 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.