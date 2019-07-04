Rainiers On The Move After 13-10 Win At Cheney

It’s the Fourth of July, which means its a travel day in the PCL for all 16 teams, and we are keeping this brief due to time constraints.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma took a 6-0 lead after five innings, watched Salt Lake score ten unanswered runs, regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning on Chris Mariscal‘s three-run homer, got two insurance runs in the eighth on a Jaycob Brugman two-run shot, and beat Salt Lake 13-10 in front of 7,111 fans on Wednesday night. Long sentence, eh?

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Rainiers placed Shed Long on the 7-day injured list with a sore left shoulder. Reliever Scott Boches was added from Class-Modesto to help the bullpen in the wake of the long doubleheader on Tuesday night.

TODAY: Tacoma (40-45) at Fresno (44-41), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 2-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Andrew Moore (0-0, 13.50) at RHP Kyle McGowin (6-2, 4.36)

HOT HITTERS: Kristopher Negron has a ten-game hitting streak, and he has reached base via hit or walk in 14 straight games… John Andreoli has reached base 36 times over his last 16 games… Ian Miller has reached base in 11 straight games, and he is tied with Tim Lopes for the PCL lead in stolen bases with 21… Jaycob Brugman has homered five times over his last eight games… Kelby Tomlinson has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno just won three-of-five at El Paso, but fell out of first place in the Pac-North last night… Jose Marmolejos had a 15-game hitting streak end on Sunday… Yadiel Hernandez is a PCL All-Star, he homered three times in just ten at-bats against Tacoma when these teams played at Cheney in May… Taylor Gushue has homered in back-to-back games… Brandon Snyder has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: There are no former Rainiers on the Fresno roster, but pitching coach Brad Homan appeared in five games for the 1995 Rainiers.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune caught up with Ian Miller , and has details on Shed Long ‘s injury situation.

, and has details on ‘s injury situation. The Mariners lost in the ninth inning to St. Louis.

In the PCL:

El Paso beat Fresno, 8-4, as Michael Gettys broke open a tight game with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. That’s 21 bombs for Gettys.

broke open a tight game with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. That’s 21 bombs for Gettys. Sacramento took first place, moving a half-game ahead of Fresno by winning a rare 1-0 game against Albuquerque. Steven Duggar ‘s third-inning homer off Kyle Freeland was the only run of the game. Enderson Franco worked six scoreless innings for Sacramento.

‘s third-inning homer off was the only run of the game. worked six scoreless innings for Sacramento. Las Vegas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning off wild Reno closer Jimmie Sherfy to beat the Aces, 3-2. Beau Taylor drew a walk-off-walk to win it.

to beat the Aces, 3-2. drew a walk-off-walk to win it. Nashville scored 12 runs in the second inning and held on for a 14-11 win over Oklahoma City. That sentence, in a nutshell, is PCL baseball in 2019.

Jack Mayfield ‘s tenth inning RBI single gave Round Rock a 9-8 win over Omaha. Bubba Starling homered twice for Omaha, including a grand slam.

‘s tenth inning RBI single gave Round Rock a 9-8 win over Omaha. homered twice for Omaha, including a grand slam. Former Rainiers pitcher Robert Dugger tossed seven innings allowing three runs, and helped his own cause with a two-run homer as New Orleans edged Memphis, 4-3.

tossed seven innings allowing three runs, and helped his own cause with a two-run homer as New Orleans edged Memphis, 4-3. Iowa ace Colin Rea became the PCL’s first ten-game winner by allowing just two hits over 6.1 innings in a 5-2 win at San Antonio. Rea is 10-2 with a 3.24 ERA.

