Rainiers Return To Action With Doubleheader Today at 5:05

No baseball was played in Tacoma yesterday, as real life jumped out and reminded us that our sport is just a game – a pastime, as someone decided long ago – and that life can be fleeting.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his Arlington-area hotel room yesterday, before the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers. There was no sign of foul play and no indication of suicide, according to the police. A death far too soon.

The 27-year-old lefty played in the PCL for both Reno (as a prospect moving up the ranks) and Salt Lake (ten starts on rehabilitation stints after elbow surgery).

He was, by all accounts, an outgoing personality and a friend to many. Those friends include the Rainiers current opponents, the Angels Triple-A affiliate Salt Lake.

The Salt Lake players went to spring training with Skaggs, and the players that have been called up at any point this season were teammates with him in the majors. Several players on the Bees were good friends with him.

The only sensible thing to do yesterday was to postpone the game, and allow the Salt Lake players to grieve and try to recoup.

We’ll be playing a doubleheader today, two games at 5:05. Each game will be seven innings, per Minor League Baseball rules. One ticket gets you in to both games.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers and Bees were postponed. We’ll play a doubleheader today starting at 5:05, with two seven-inning games.

TODAY: Salt Lake (36-46) at Tacoma (40-43), doubleheader, 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS:

G1: RHP Nick Tropeano (1-2, 7.23) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (3-4, 6.97)

(1-2, 7.23) at LHP (3-4, 6.97) G2: RHP Jason Alexander (0-1, 7.36) at RHP Erik Swanson (0-0, 4.50)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 14 straight and 22 of his last 24 games, and he is 17-for-49 with four homers and 17 walks over the last 14 games… Ian Miller has reached base in eight straight games, and he is tied with Tim Lopes for the PCL lead in stolen bases with 21… Kristopher Negron has a seven-game hitting streak, and he has reached base via hit or walk in 11 straight games… Shed Long has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just got swept at home in a four-game series by Reno, and they have lost eight of the last ten games… Jarrett Parker broke the Salt Lake franchise record by homering in six straight games last week… Roberto Pena has hit in 12 of his last 13 games… Ryan Scott homered Sunday and he has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers with Salt Lake include pitcher J.C. Ramirez, infielder Ty Kelly, and catcher Ryan Scott.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Dietrich Enns tossed 6.2 shutout innings as El Paso cruised past Fresno, 11-1. Aderlin Rodriguez homered twice.

tossed 6.2 shutout innings as El Paso cruised past Fresno, 11-1. homered twice. Each team hit a grand slam, but the one Sam Hilliard hit for Albuquerque was the go-ahead shot in a 9-5 win at Sacramento.

hit for Albuquerque was the go-ahead shot in a 9-5 win at Sacramento. Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to beat Reno, 8-7, despite being out-homered 5-1. Las Vegas infielder Corban Joseph keeps hitting despite All-Star snub.

keeps hitting despite All-Star snub. Round Rock shut out Omaha, 5-0, behind Framber Valdez . Valdez struck out ten over 6.2 scoreless innings.

. Valdez struck out ten over 6.2 scoreless innings. Iowa’s Alec Mills did not allow an earned run over seven innings in a 5-3 win at San Antonio.

did not allow an earned run over seven innings in a 5-3 win at San Antonio. Nashville edged Oklahoma City, 4-3, as Carlos Tocci ‘s early three-run homer stood up.

‘s early three-run homer stood up. New Orleans and Memphis managed to play one whole inning before rain swept the game away in Memphis. It was suspended with the Cakes leading, 1-0.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at 10:51 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.