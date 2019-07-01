Ex-Rainiers Slugger Represents Mariners On AL All-Star Team

Big congratulations to former Tacoma Rainiers slugger Dan Vogelbach, who was named to the American League All-Star team yesterday. He’ll play in the MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland next Tuesday.

It’s a huge honor for Vogelbach, who has finally received the regular playing time he needed to prove that he can hit in the major leagues. It’s been fun to watch him put up numbers in the big leagues.

Vogelbach is no stranger to All-Star Games.

2013: started as DH and went 2-for-2 in Midwest League All-Star Game

2015: started at 1B and homered in the Southern League All-Star Game

2016: started at 1B in the Triple-A All-Star Game

2017: played in Triple-A All-Star Game at Cheney Stadium, finished second in Triple-A Home Run Derby.

Hopefully he’ll make an impact in the game next week. And apparently there is still a spot or two open in the Home Run Derby? It would be fun to see him in it.

Vogelbach is not the only ex-Rainiers player to make the All-Star Game. Former infielder Ketel Marte was named the starting second baseman for the National League, thanks to his power surge this season. Marte appeared for Tacoma during the 2014, 2015, and 2016 seasons.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers four-game win streak came to an end in a 7-5 loss to Salt Lake. Tacoma trailed all game but still put the tying runners on base in the bottom of the ninth inning before the final out was made. Jake Fraley, Tim Lopes, and Kelby Tomlinson each had two hits, while Aaron Northcraft and Reggie McClain each pitched two scoreless innings.

TODAY: Salt Lake (36-46) at Tacoma (40-43), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Jason Alexander (0-1, 7.36) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (3-4, 6.97)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 14 straight and 22 of his last 24 games, and he is 17-for-49 with four homers and 17 walks over the last 14 games… Ian Miller has reached base in eight straight games, and he is tied with Tim Lopes for the PCL lead in stolen bases with 21… Kristopher Negron has a seven-game hitting streak, and he has reached base via hit or walk in 11 straight games… Shed Long has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just got swept at home in a four-game series by Reno, and they have lost eight of the last ten games… Jarrett Parker broke the Salt Lake franchise record by homering in six straight games last week… Roberto Pena has hit in 12 of his last 13 games… Ryan Scott homered yesterday and he has a seven-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers with Salt Lake include pitcher J.C. Ramirez, infielder Ty Kelly, and catcher Ryan Scott.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the news story on Dan Vogelbach making the AL All-Star Team.

making the AL All-Star Team. The Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Mariners yesterday.

Baseball America’s weekly Prospect Hot Sheet includes a couple of Mariners prospects who are new to this report.

In the PCL:

Fresno hung onto first place in the Pac-North by taking down El Paso, 7-4. All-Star outfielder Yadiel Hernandez launched a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and Fresno never trailed.

launched a three-run homer in the top of the first inning and Fresno never trailed. Sacramento kept the pace, as Ty Blach pitched into the seventh inning of a 7-2 win over Albuquerque. The River Cats are a half-game behind Fresno.

pitched into the seventh inning of a 7-2 win over Albuquerque. The River Cats are a half-game behind Fresno. Las Vegas scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Reno, 4-3, and end the Aces five-game winning streak. Skye Bolt singled in the winning run. Good story on Las Vegas infielder Eric Campbell , a Triple-A veteran who is pondering the end of his career.

singled in the winning run. Good story on Las Vegas infielder , a Triple-A veteran who is pondering the end of his career. Oklahoma City had 20 hits in a 13-6 win at Nashville. Gavin Lux had his first big game at the Triple-A level, going 4-for-6 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored, and two RBI.

had his first big game at the Triple-A level, going 4-for-6 with a homer, two doubles, three runs scored, and two RBI. San Antonio regulars Lucas Erceg , Mauricio Dubon , and Cory Spangenberg each homered in a 10-2 win over Iowa.

, , and each homered in a 10-2 win over Iowa. Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading Round Rock to a 7-6 win over Omaha. Tucker is up to 24 homers this year.

hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading Round Rock to a 7-6 win over Omaha. Tucker is up to 24 homers this year. Memphis took down New Orleans, 10-6, as leadoff man Randy Arozarena went 4-for-5 with a homer and two RBI.

