Rainiers Survive Crazy Game In Albuquerque, Come Home For A Long Stretch

Oh boy, did we have a wild one on Friday night in Albuquerque.

Tacoma beat the Isotopes, 15-14, in ten innings. The game was ridiculous from the very start, when the ‘Topes belted three homers in the first inning and took a 5-0 lead.

Down 5-0 going to the third, the Rainiers scored 11 unanswered runs over the next three innings and went up 11-5. Everyone in the lineup started hitting rockets all around the ballpark.

Albuquerque never quit, and next thing you know we are in the bottom of the ninth inning, it’s 13-13, and Albuquerque has the bases loaded and one out… and the ‘Topes called for a suicide squeeze. It was a colossal failure, with the batter popping up the bunt into a double play, and we went on to extra innings.

Tacoma scored twice in the top of the tenth, which is the desired result when you are on the road with the automatic runner placed at second base, and held on for the win as Reggie McClain nailed down his first professional save.

That gives the Rainiers a road series win (three games to one), and a season-series win over Albuquerque (9-7). Tacoma has won three in a row.

After scoring 36 runs on 57 hits during the four-game series at mile high Albuquerque, the Rainiers now play 16 of the next 20 games at sea level… at beautiful Cheney Stadium. Let’s see if the Rainiers can get it going at home, starting with tonight’s game at 5:05.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers won a classic Albuquerque slugfest on Friday night, topping the Isotopes 15-14 in ten innings. Tacoma had 20 hits, with Jake Fraley going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, and five RBI to lead the pack. Jose Lobaton went 4-for-5 with two RBI, and John Andreoli hit two doubles and a homer with four RBI.

TODAY: Salt Lake (35-45) at Tacoma (39-42), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-3.

PITCHERS: RHP J.C. Ramirez (1-1, 8.22) at LHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.29)

Ramirez, a one-time Mariners prospect, is rehabbing as he comes back from “Tommy John” surgery.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 12 straight and 20 of his last 22 games, and he is 16-for-42 with four homers and 14 walks over the last 12 games… Ian Miller has a seven-game hitting streak, and he is tied for second in the PCL with 24 doubles… Jaycob Brugman homered three times during three games in Albuquerque… Kristopher Negron has a six-game hitting streak, and he has reached base via hit or walk in ten straight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just got swept at home in a four-game series by Reno, and they have lost seven of the last eight games… Brennan Lund is working on an 11-game hitting streak, during which he has raised his batting average from .201 to .246… Jarrett Parker broke the Salt Lake franchise record by homering in six straight games last week. He’s hit safely in ten of his last 11 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers with Salt Lake include pitcher J.C. Ramirez, infielder Ty Kelly, and catcher Ryan Scott.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno moved back into first place in the Pac-North, taking down Las Vegas 7-6 when Jose Marmolejos launched a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

launched a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sacramento dropped into second with a 9-5 loss at El Paso. Esteban Quiroz had three hits, a double, two runs, and two RBI.

had three hits, a double, two runs, and two RBI. Reno completed a four-game sweep at Salt Lake as recent addition Carlos Asuaje homered and drove in three runs.

homered and drove in three runs. San Antonio lost PCL All-Stars and No. 3 and No. 4 hitters Keston Hiura and Tyler Saladino to major league call-ups, and then got ripped by Round Rock, 9-2. For the longtime die-hard Missions fans, that’s something that didn’t happen when you were a Double-A club, but now you are Triple-A and it’s a part of life. Ouch.

and to major league call-ups, and then got ripped by Round Rock, 9-2. For the longtime die-hard Missions fans, that’s something that didn’t happen when you were a Double-A club, but now you are Triple-A and it’s a part of life. Ouch. Nashville’s Pedro Payano pitched five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a 3-1 win at Memphis.

pitched five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a 3-1 win at Memphis. All-Star infielder Isan Diaz went 4-for-4 with two doubles, his 17th homer, and four RBI as New Orleans picked up a 9-7 win at Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the Dodgers had a Peterson, a Peters, and a Peter in the starting lineup. RIP Alex Freedman .

went 4-for-4 with two doubles, his 17th homer, and four RBI as New Orleans picked up a 9-7 win at Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the Dodgers had a Peterson, a Peters, and a Peter in the starting lineup. RIP . Iowa ace Colin Rea improved his record to 9-2 with seven shutout innings in a 9-0 win over Omaha.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at 11:15 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.