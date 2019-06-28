Rainiers Go For Series Win In Albuquerque Tonight

The Tacoma Rainiers had strong pitching on Thursday night in Albuquerque, leading to a 5-3 win in a rare low-scoring game at Isotopes Park.

Tacoma has won back-to-back games after losing the opener of the four-game series. The Rainiers will get a road series win if they can take tonight’s game.

Andrew Moore will make the start for the Rainiers – his first appearance for Tacoma since August of 2017. Since then, Moore was called up by the Mariners that September, sent to Double-A Arkansas at the start of 2018, traded to Tampa (like everyone else) for Denard Span and Alex Colome, made a handful of starts for the Durham Bulls, claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants, started one game for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, claimed off waivers by the Mariners, and assigned to Double-A Arkansas once again.

Moore is one of five members of the Tacoma Rainiers current roster that the Mariners traded away or let go via free agency, only to re-acquire later. He joins Tyler Cloyd, Anthony Misiewicz, John Andreoli, and Tim Lopes.

Moore made five starts for Arkansas this season, going 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 29 and walked four in 28 innings there.

Today three Mariners prospects were selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game, to be played at Progressive Field in Cleveland as part of All-Star Week. Double-A Arkansas pitcher Justin Dunn and first baseman Evan White received the honor, as did Class-A Modesto outfielder Jarred Kelenic.

Don’t be surprised if one or both of the Arkansas players get bumped up to Tacoma after the break. Dunn has now made 29 career Double-A starts, which is a full season’s worth, and you’ve got to think the M’s will present him with a new challenge soon. White has only appeared in 51 Double-A games – not many for an everyday player – but he has been on a tear for the past month with a 23-game hitting streak.

Tacoma ends the quick road trip today and comes home tomorrow to start a five-game home series against Salt Lake. The series ends with the July 3rd Fireworks Extravaganza Spectacular, which is close to sold out. Tickets are available for the rest of the homestand, so come on out!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma pitching held Albuquerque to three runs on eight hits as the Rainiers picked up a 5-3 victory on Thursday night. Jon Niese went the first five innings to earn the win, while relievers Ryan Garton and Parker Markel combined to toss four scoreless innings to close it out. Ian Miller and Shed Long each had three hits, with Miller including a homer and three RBI.

TODAY: Tacoma (38-42) at Albuquerque (34-46), 5:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 8-7.

This is the final meeting of the year between these two teams. Tacoma will either win the season series, or split it, depending on tonight’s outcome.

PITCHERS: RHP Andrew Moore (–) at LHP Kyle Freeland (0-3, 8.84)

Kyle Freeland finished fourth in the National League Cy Young Award voting last season, and now he is here.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 11 straight and 19 of his last 21 games, and he is 13-for-37 with three homers and 13 walks over the last 11 games… Ian Miller has a six-game hitting streak, and he is tied for second in the PCL with 24 doubles… Jaycob Brugman has homered three times during the first three games in Albuquerque.

OPPONENT NEWS: Roberto Ramos has gone 8-for-17 with a homer and six RBI over the last four games… Yonathan Daza has hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games, and he ranks second in the PCL with a .378 batting average… Brian Mundell has hit .409 vs. Tacoma, and four of his six homers this season have been against the Rainiers.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Mariners and Rainiers lefty reliever James Pazos is with the Isotopes.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune has an article on the Rainiers league-leading base stealing efforts, with lots of talk from Ian Miller . Even veteran catcher Jose Lobaton has gotten in on the action.

. Even veteran catcher has gotten in on the action. Seattle was unable to complete the road sweep in Milwaukee, dropping the final game yesterday 4-2.

Three Mariners prospects will be playing in the MLB All-Star Futures Game: Justin Dunn, Evan White, and Jarred Kelenic. Story from the Times. You can go to MiLB.com to read about the entire Futures Game rosters.

In the PCL:

El Paso hammered Sacramento, 17-6. Michael Gettys homered and drove in six runs, Ty France went deep, and Seth Mejias-Brean had four hits. However, the River Cats remain in first place by a half-game in the Pac-North.

homered and drove in six runs, went deep, and had four hits. However, the River Cats remain in first place by a half-game in the Pac-North. Fresno got creamed by Las Vegas, 16-3. They trailed 15-2 in the fifth inning. Corban Joseph went 4-for-6 and raised his batting average to .382, taking the PCL lead. Jesus Luzardo coasted to the win. Veteran Fresno manager Randy Knorr was the wisest man on the field, getting himself ejected from this debacle in the first inning.

went 4-for-6 and raised his batting average to .382, taking the PCL lead. coasted to the win. Veteran Fresno manager was the wisest man on the field, getting himself ejected from this debacle in the first inning. Kevin Cron went deep again – he’s up to 25 dingers now – as Reno took down Salt Lake, 10-6. The Aces are going for a four-game road sweep tonight.

went deep again – he’s up to 25 dingers now – as Reno took down Salt Lake, 10-6. The Aces are going for a four-game road sweep tonight. Four Iowa pitchers combined to toss a five-hitter as the Cubs beat Omaha, 4-1.

New Oklahoma City outfielder Jon Kemmer hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 win over New Orleans. Gavin Lux had three hits in his Triple-A debut.

hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Dodgers a 6-5 win over New Orleans. had three hits in his Triple-A debut. Nashville’s bullpen shined with four scoreless innings in a 3-2 win at Memphis.

Burch Smith and three relievers combined to shut out Round Rock on one hit in San Antonio’s 3-0 win.

