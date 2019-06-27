Brugman Just Misses Three Homers In Rainiers Victory

Rainiers outfielder Jaycob Brugman had a chance to hit three homers in one game last night, and he just barely missed it. He had to settle for three hits, two homers, and four RBI in Tacoma’s 9-8 win at Albuquerque.

Brugman homered in each of his first two at-bats, driving the ball to the opposite field. A left-handed batter, Brugman belted a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, and a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning.

Two homers after three innings meant that Brugman would have several opportunities to become the first Tacoma batter to hit three homers in a game since Justin Ruggiano did it at Cheney Stadium in 2015.

He struck out in his third at-bat, but Brugman came really close to doing it in his fourth. Facing lefty reliever Phillip Diehl, Brugman roped a hard line drive to deep left. This bid for another oppo-bomb came just short, as outfielder Drew Weeks caught it up against the fence for the out.

Brugman had one final at-bat in the ninth, and he singled for his third hit of the game. In the end, Brugman had to settle for his first two-homer game since August 16, 2014 when he was playing in the Class-A California League.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma hit four early homers and took a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, only to barely hold on for a 9-8 victory. Jaycob Brugman homered twice and drove in four runs, Kristopher Negron belted a two-run homer, and John Andreoli lined a solo shot. Anthony Misiewicz delivered a quality start, lasting six innings and allowing three runs for the win.

TODAY: Tacoma (37-42) at Albuquerque (34-45), 5:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 7-7.

PITCHERS: LHP Jon Niese (3-2, 4.47) at LHP Pat Dean (2-7, 7.05)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in ten straight and 18 of his last 20 games, and he is 12-for-33 with three homers and 12 walks over the last ten games… Ian Miller has a five-game hitting streak, and he is tied for the PCL lead with 24 doubles… … Jose Lobaton has homered in back-to-back games… Jaycob Brugman has homered three times during the first two games in Albuquerque.

OPPONENT NEWS: Roberto Ramos has gone 8-for-17 with a homer and six RBI over the last four games… Yonathan Daza has hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games, and he leads the PCL with a .376 batting average… Brian Mundell has hit .450 vs. Tacoma, and four of his six homers this season have been against the Rainiers.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Mariners and Rainiers lefty reliever James Pazos is with the Isotopes.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno took a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning, only to see Las Vegas score seven runs and win the game, 10-5. Jorge Mateo hit a big three-run homer during the rally. Fresno was knocked into second place in the Pac-North.

hit a big three-run homer during the rally. Fresno was knocked into second place in the Pac-North. Sacramento moved into the top spot in the division with a 5-4 win at El Paso. The River Cats bullpen delivered four scoreless innings in a tight game.

Kevin Cron ‘s two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning made Reno a 6-4 winner at Salt Lake. Cron has taken the PCL home run lead with 24. Michael Hermosillo is off the IL and back with Salt Lake.

‘s two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning made Reno a 6-4 winner at Salt Lake. Cron has taken the PCL home run lead with 24. is off the IL and back with Salt Lake. Iowa’s Alec Mills delivered six solid innings and Trent Giambrone hit his 16th homer in a 5-4 win over Omaha.

delivered six solid innings and hit his 16th homer in a 5-4 win over Omaha. New Orleans had home runs by Lewis Brinson and Yangervis Solarte in a 3-1 win at Oklahoma City. Top shortstop prospect Gavin Lux was promoted from Double-A and is expected to join OKC today.

and in a 3-1 win at Oklahoma City. Top shortstop prospect was promoted from Double-A and is expected to join OKC today. Trailing 2-1 going to the top of the ninth inning, Round Rock rallied for three runs and claimed a 4-2 victory at San Antonio. Jamie Ritchie drove in the go-ahead run.

drove in the go-ahead run. Nashville scored 12 unanswered runs over the final four innings and won at Memphis, 17-11. Jett Bandy hit a three-run homer in the decisive sixth inning rally.

