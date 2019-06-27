Brugman Just Misses Three Homers In Rainiers Victory

Rainiers outfielder Jaycob Brugman had a chance to hit three homers in one game last night, and he just barely missed it. He had to settle for three hits, two homers, and four RBI in Tacoma’s 9-8 win at Albuquerque.
Brugman homered in each of his first two at-bats, driving the ball to the opposite field. A left-handed batter, Brugman belted a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, and a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning.
Two homers after three innings meant that Brugman would have several opportunities to become the first Tacoma batter to hit three homers in a game since Justin Ruggiano did it at Cheney Stadium in 2015.
He struck out in his third at-bat, but Brugman came really close to doing it in his fourth. Facing lefty reliever Phillip Diehl, Brugman roped a hard line drive to deep left. This bid for another oppo-bomb came just short, as outfielder Drew Weeks caught it up against the fence for the out.
Brugman had one final at-bat in the ninth, and he singled for his third hit of the game. In the end, Brugman had to settle for his first two-homer game since August 16, 2014 when he was playing in the Class-A California League.
RAINIERS DAILY
YESTERDAY: Tacoma hit four early homers and took a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, only to barely hold on for a 9-8 victory. Jaycob Brugman homered twice and drove in four runs, Kristopher Negron belted a two-run homer, and John Andreoli lined a solo shot. Anthony Misiewicz delivered a quality start, lasting six innings and allowing three runs for the win.
TODAY: Tacoma (37-42) at Albuquerque (34-45), 5:35 Pacific.
OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.
OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.
SEASON SERIES: Tied, 7-7.
PITCHERS: LHP Jon Niese (3-2, 4.47) at LHP Pat Dean (2-7, 7.05)
HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in ten straight and 18 of his last 20 games, and he is 12-for-33 with three homers and 12 walks over the last ten games… Ian Miller has a five-game hitting streak, and he is tied for the PCL lead with 24 doubles… … Jose Lobaton has homered in back-to-back games… Jaycob Brugman has homered three times during the first two games in Albuquerque.
OPPONENT NEWS: Roberto Ramos has gone 8-for-17 with a homer and six RBI over the last four games… Yonathan Daza has hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games, and he leads the PCL with a .376 batting average… Brian Mundell has hit .450 vs. Tacoma, and four of his six homers this season have been against the Rainiers.
FAMILIAR FACES: Former Mariners and Rainiers lefty reliever James Pazos is with the Isotopes.
BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.
PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.
Links:
- The Albuquerque Journal has a full report on last night’s game.
- J.P. Crawford had a big game as the suddenly red-hot Mariners beat the Brewers on Wednesday night, 4-2. Crawford had three extra-base hits and drove in three runs.
- Dan Vogelbach wants to do the Home Run Derby, but he has not been invited.
- Lookout Landing has a “State of the Farm” report.
In the PCL:
- Fresno took a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning, only to see Las Vegas score seven runs and win the game, 10-5. Jorge Mateo hit a big three-run homer during the rally. Fresno was knocked into second place in the Pac-North.
- Sacramento moved into the top spot in the division with a 5-4 win at El Paso. The River Cats bullpen delivered four scoreless innings in a tight game.
- Kevin Cron‘s two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning made Reno a 6-4 winner at Salt Lake. Cron has taken the PCL home run lead with 24. Michael Hermosillo is off the IL and back with Salt Lake.
- Iowa’s Alec Mills delivered six solid innings and Trent Giambrone hit his 16th homer in a 5-4 win over Omaha.
- New Orleans had home runs by Lewis Brinson and Yangervis Solarte in a 3-1 win at Oklahoma City. Top shortstop prospect Gavin Lux was promoted from Double-A and is expected to join OKC today.
- Trailing 2-1 going to the top of the ninth inning, Round Rock rallied for three runs and claimed a 4-2 victory at San Antonio. Jamie Ritchie drove in the go-ahead run.
- Nashville scored 12 unanswered runs over the final four innings and won at Memphis, 17-11. Jett Bandy hit a three-run homer in the decisive sixth inning rally.
