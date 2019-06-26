Parker Markel To Represent Tacoma In Triple-A All-Star Game

The Pacific Coast League has selected Tacoma Rainiers reliever Parker Markel as the club’s representative in the Triple-A All-Star Game. The 32nd annual contest will be played at El Paso’s Southwest University Park on July 10, and televised nationally on the MLB Network.

Markel has appeared in just 18 games for Tacoma, but has gained the notice of the league by posting massive strikeout numbers while dominating the late innings. Markel is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA, he has six saves, and he has struck out 38 batters in 22.2 innings pitched.

Not bad for a guy who was pitching for an independent team in Sioux City, Iowa last season.

Congratulations to Parker, and I’m sure he’ll represent the team well.

—

You can check out the rest of the PCL All-Star Team right here.

Tacoma has another player who would have made the team, except he’s in the big leagues right now. Austin Nola won the fan balloting at the catcher position, drawing support from two different fan bases (Tacoma and his former team New Orleans). Nice job voting him in, guys! However, being in the majors means he can’t play in this game.

—

Infielder/outfielder Shed Long has not been playing this week. Long has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury he suffered while diving for a ball in left field this past weekend. As of now, he is not on the Injured List and is considered “day to day.” Like us all, like us all.

—

Andrew Moore is back with the Rainiers. The former Oregon State Beaver, second round draft pick, hyped Mariners prospect, and Mariners starting pitcher who got traded to Tampa like everyone else was re-acquired by the organization via a waiver claim on May 17th. He’s spent the last five weeks pitching for Double-A Arkansas, with the exception of one spot start for Seattle.

Yesterday Moore walked into the Rainiers clubhouse in Albuquerque, looked around and realized he didn’t recognize anyone except for the coaches and Ian Miller, and found out he is starting on Friday. It will be his first appearance for Tacoma since 2017.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Albuquerque took the lead on Yonathan Daza‘s three-run homer in the second inning and never looked back, holding off Tacoma for a 9-7 win in the opening game of the series. Tacoma had home runs from Jaycob Brugman and Jose Lobaton; Lobaton is the first Rainiers player to reach ten homers this season.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday reliever Tayler Scott was unexpectedly claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles, pitcher Ljay Newsome was transferred back to Class-A Modesto, and pitcher Andrew Moore was promoted to Tacoma from Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Tacoma (36-42) at Albuquerque (34-44), 5:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASON SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-4, 7.39) at RHP Rico Garcia (0-0, 1.80)

Garcia is making his second Triple-A start after posting a 1.85 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 68 innings for Double-A Hartford. It seems like the Rockies have a never-ending stream of starting pitching prospects these days.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in nine straight and 17 of his last 19 games, and he is 9-for-29 with two homers and 11 walks over the last nine games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, he has been successful on his last 14 stolen base attempts, and he has a four-game hitting streak… Jose Lobaton has homered in back-to-back games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque has won three straight, but that came after dropping the first three games of a series at Reno. Prior to that, the ‘Topes went 4-10 in cross-conference play… Roberto Ramos has gone 7-for-12 with a homer and six RBI over the last three games… Yonathan Daza has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games, and he leads the PCL with a .375 batting average.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Mariners and Rainiers lefty reliever James Pazos is with the Isotopes.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Las Vegas had home runs from Seth Brown , Corban Joseph , and Franklin Barreto in an 11-5 win at Fresno.

, , and in an 11-5 win at Fresno. El Paso drilled 20 hits and edged Sacramento in a wild one, 12-11. Esteban Quiroz went 5-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Chihuahuas.

went 5-for-5 with three RBI to lead the Chihuahuas. Reno shut out Salt Lake, 7-0, at Smith’s Ballpark. Taylor Widener did the majority of the work, tossing six scoreless innings.

did the majority of the work, tossing six scoreless innings. Matt Swarmer , Danny Hultzen , and Craig Kimbrel pitched the Iowa Cubs to a 5-1 win over visiting Omaha. Swarmer went seven innings. Hultzen has not allowed a run in three brief appearances for Iowa, totaling 2.2 innings, and he has drawn the notice of the Chicago Cubs front office.

, , and pitched the Iowa Cubs to a 5-1 win over visiting Omaha. Swarmer went seven innings. Hultzen has not allowed a run in three brief appearances for Iowa, totaling 2.2 innings, and he has drawn the notice of the Chicago Cubs front office. Oklahoma City turned three double plays in the infield to help beat New Orleans, 8-5.

San Antonio stars Keston Hiura , Mauricio Dubon , and David Freitas each had three hits in a 10-2 win over Round Rock. It was the opening game of a big series between the top two teams in the American Conference. Top Round Rock starter Corbin Martin has landed on the injured list with elbow problems.

, , and each had three hits in a 10-2 win over Round Rock. It was the opening game of a big series between the top two teams in the American Conference. Top Round Rock starter has landed on the injured list with elbow problems. Zack Granite had four of Nashville’s 18 hits in a 10-4 win at Memphis.

