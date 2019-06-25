Rainiers Win On Mariscal Miracle

The fans who stuck it out until the bottom of the tenth inning on Monday night at Cheney Stadium got to see a real treat: a game-ending grand slam.

Chris Mariscal belted a two-out homer with the bases loaded to give the Rainiers a 7-4 win over El Paso in the final game of the homestand.

It was the Rainiers first walk-off grand slam since Stefen Romero hit one against Fresno on August 9, 2014. Tacoma also had one in 2013, when Carlos Peguero did it against Colorado Springs. Prior to that, you have to go back six years to Wladimir Balentien in 2007.

🚨 CHRIS MARISCAL WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 🚨 THIS. IS. R. CITY. pic.twitter.com/WBhvUvDJ08 — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) June 25, 2019

Tacoma is finished playing El Paso for the year, going 8-8 over 16 games against the best team in the Pacific Coast League.

Now we are off to Albuquerque for a quick four-game road trip.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Chris Mariscal‘s third homer of the season was a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning off El Paso reliever Trevor Megill, giving the Rainiers a 7-4 win on Monday night. Aside from Mariscal’s Miracle, the Rainiers received a strong start from Sean Nolin, who allowed two runs over six innings.

TODAY: Tacoma (36-41) at Albuquerque (33-44), 5:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 6-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-6, 6.35) at TBA

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 16 of his last 18 games, and he is 9-for-26 with two homers and nine walks over the last eight games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, and he has been successful on his last 13 stolen base attempts… Chris Mariscal has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque has won two straight, but that came after dropping the first three games of a series at Reno. Prior to that, the ‘Topes went 4-10 in cross-conference play… Roberto Ramos has gone 5-for-9 with a homer and six RBI over the last two games… Yonathan Daza has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Mariners and Rainiers lefty reliever James Pazos is with the Isotopes.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s the Rainiers game story from The News Tribune. We also have a Rainiers notebook with an item on reliever David McKay .

. The Mariners were off yesterday, so the Seattle Times caught up with red-hot first base prospect Evan White, who has a 22-game hitting streak at Double-A Arkansas.

In the PCL:

Roberto Ramos hit a grand slam to help Albuquerque to a 10-4 win at Reno yesterday. Catcher Dom Nunez scored four runs.

hit a grand slam to help Albuquerque to a 10-4 win at Reno yesterday. Catcher scored four runs. Salt Lake took down Fresno, 14-9, as Taylor Ward went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a homer, and three RBI.

went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a homer, and three RBI. Las Vegas stayed on 20 – hits, that is – in a 15-6 win over Sacramento. All nine starters had two or more hits for Vegas.

Tyler O’Neill homered for Memphis in a 9-6 win at Oklahoma City.

homered for Memphis in a 9-6 win at Oklahoma City. Nashville belted four homers, including Matt Davidson ‘s 20th of the year, in a 6-5 win at New Orleans.

‘s 20th of the year, in a 6-5 win at New Orleans. Round Rock’s Joshua Rojas ripped a grand slam in a 6-4 win at Iowa. Starter Brandon Bielak tossed seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball.

ripped a grand slam in a 6-4 win at Iowa. Starter tossed seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball. San Antonio and Omaha finished Sunday’s suspended game, which was tied 7-7, and ended up lasting 13 innings before David Freitas hit a grand slam and the Missions won 12-9. Omaha won the second game on a walk-off dinger by Samir Duenez.

