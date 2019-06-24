One Mistake Spoils Newsome’s Spot Start

The homestand ends for the Rainiers with a 6:05 game tonight against El Paso, but don’t fret: the team is returning quickly. Up next is a four-game trip to Albuquerque, and then the team will fly back home and face Salt Lake this Saturday at Cheney.

Yesterday a large crowd got to see Class-A fill-in starter Ljay Newsome dazzle for four innings, before one bad pitch left a mark on his final line. Newsome was filling in for scheduled starter Mike Wright, who was called up by Seattle late on Saturday night.

Newsome coasted through the lineup the first time, retiring nine straight batters to open the game, while striking out seven of them. He allowed a single during a scoreless fourth inning, but then ran into trouble in the fifth.

With a run in, two on base, and two outs, Newsome committed a big no-no: he left an offspeed pitch over the plate to Michael Gettys, who hammered it over the wall in left field for a three-run homer. Gettys has homered in all four games of this series, and each one has come on a breaking ball or change-up in the middle of the strike zone.

Still, Newsome left the game with a 6-4 lead. He went 5.2 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, with ten strikeouts and just one walk. It was the second time a Tacoma pitcher has struck out ten in a game this year, joining Tommy Milone.

The Rainiers went on to lose the game, 8-7, and need a win today to split the season series against El Paso.

YESTERDAY: Tacoma had leads of 6-0 after four innings, and 7-4 after six. but El Paso’s Ty France launched a grand slam with two outs in the seventh and the Chihuahuas won the game, 8-7. The game-winning hit came shortly after a playable foul pop-up landed uncaught, extending the inning. Ian Miller went 3-for-4 with two triples, and Kelby Tomlinson hit a two-run triple.

TODAY: El Paso (47-28) at Tacoma (35-41), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: El Paso leads, 8-7.

PITCHERS: RHP Robert Stock (3-0, 3.33) at LHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.52)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 15 of his last 17 games, and he is 8-for-21 with two homers and nine walks over the last seven games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, and he has been successful on his last 13 stolen base attempts… Kelby Tomlinson has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Michael Gettys has hit safely in nine straight games, with six homers, and he has homered in each of the first four games of this series… Ty France is back from the big leagues and he homered in five straight games last week… Jose Pirela saw his 16-game hitting streak come to an end yesterday… Luis Urias has an eight-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

J.P. Crawford had a huge game as the Mariners rolled to a win over Baltimore on Sunday. The M’s are off today.

had a huge game as the Mariners rolled to a win over Baltimore on Sunday. The M’s are off today. Robert Perez hit his first homer for Everett in an 8-6 win over Salem-Keizer yesterday.

hit his first homer for Everett in an 8-6 win over Salem-Keizer yesterday. Two players from the Mariners Double-A Arkansas affiliate make appearances in this week’s edition of the Baseball America Prospect Hot Sheet.

In the PCL:

Fresno beat Salt Lake, 22-9, in a game in which the winning team used position players on the mound for the final five innings. Hard to figure how Fresno found itself with one available pitcher on its entire roster, but after reliever Scott Copeland started the game and went four innings, they used position players the rest of the game. And they won, with 24 hits, as both Andrew Stevenson and Matt Reynolds had five hits apiece. It sounds like they had a lot of fun with it.

started the game and went four innings, they used position players the rest of the game. And they won, with 24 hits, as both and had five hits apiece. It sounds like they had a lot of fun with it. Sacramento earned a 4-3 win at Las Vegas as Zach Green homered twice and Fernando Abad nailed down a tough five-out save.

homered twice and nailed down a tough five-out save. Albuquerque scored twice in the top of the ninth inning and beat Reno, 8-6. Kyle Freeland ‘s wild PCL adventure continued: the deposed Colorado Rockies ace allowed five runs in 2.2 innings and got ejected.

‘s wild PCL adventure continued: the deposed Colorado Rockies ace allowed five runs in 2.2 innings and got ejected. Memphis outfielder Lane Thomas had three hits with a pair of dingers in an 8-2 win at Oklahoma City.

had three hits with a pair of dingers in an 8-2 win at Oklahoma City. A.J. Reed doubled and drove in three runs as Round Rock handed a rare loss to Iowa ace Colin Rea , 8-3. Rea had won five straight decisions.

doubled and drove in three runs as Round Rock handed a rare loss to Iowa ace , 8-3. Rea had won five straight decisions. New Orleans scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in an 8-5 comeback win over Nashville. Former Rainier Robert Dugger made his first Triple-A start for New Orleans, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings.

made his first Triple-A start for New Orleans, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings. San Antonio and Omaha were suspended by rain after five innings, tied 7-7, and they are completing the game as I type this sentence.

