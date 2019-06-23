Tacoma’s Starter Called Up, Class-A Modesto Ace To Fill In

Just another Sunday with your team’s starting pitcher scratched in the PCL… but we should get to see interesting Class-A starter Ljay Newsome make a spot start today; he’s putting up big strikeout numbers in the California League. Check his full stat line here.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma held a 1-0 lead for seven inning, but El Paso hit three-run homers in both the eighth (Jose Pirela) and ninth (Michael Gettys) innings to win the game, 6-1. Jon Niese started for Tacoma and did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth, he left the game after six full innings of shutout ball. Jake Fraley tripled and scored Tacoma’s lone run on a wild pitch.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners have called up today’s scheduled starter for Tacoma, Mike Wright, along with reliever Matt Carasiti. They optioned reliever Gerson Bautista to Tacoma, and designated reliever Jesse Biddle for assignment. Ljay Newsome is flying in from Modesto today and will start for Tacoma if he doesn’t run into any travel delays.

TODAY: El Paso (46-28) at Tacoma (35-40), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 7-7.

PITCHERS: LHP Kyle McGrath (3-2, 6.51) at RHP Ljay Newsome (–)

Newsome is up from Class-A Modesto to make the spot start. He’s 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA for the Nuts, with 103 strikeouts and eight walks in 77 innings pitched. He was the starting pitcher in the California League All-Star Game on Tuesday, pitching one scoreless inning.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 14 of his last 16 games, and he is 6-for-17 with two homers and nine walks over the last six games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, and he has been successful on his last 13 stolen base attempts.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has the best record in the PCL, but they just finished a losing homestand (3-4) against Oklahoma City (2-2) and New Orleans (1-2)… Ty France is back from the big leagues and he homered in five straight games last week… Jose Pirela has a 16-game hitting streak… Michael Gettys has hit safely in eight straight games, with five homers, and he has homered in each of the first three games of this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno won a slugfest at Salt Lake City, 13-12. The Grizzlies had 18 hits, with Carter Kieboom ‘s 4-for-5 leading the way. Salt Lake’s Jarrett Parker tied the franchise record by homering in his fifth straight game.

‘s 4-for-5 leading the way. Salt Lake’s tied the franchise record by homering in his fifth straight game. Sacramento scored in the top of the ninth inning and squeaked past Las Vegas, 4-3, on Finn the Bat Dog bobblehead night. The struggling River Cats bullpen delivered 4.1 scoreless innings.

bobblehead night. The struggling River Cats bullpen delivered 4.1 scoreless innings. This must be a computer error, because it says that Reno beat Albuquerque 1-0 at Reno. There is literally zero chance of that ever occurring, and we’re just going to ignore it until we find out what really happened.

Iowa took a rain-shortened game from visiting Round Rock, 6-1. Trent Giambrone hit a three-run homer, and Danny Hultzen made his Iowa debut with a scoreless inning.

hit a three-run homer, and made his Iowa debut with a scoreless inning. Omaha scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to upend San Antonio, 6-5. Jecksson Flores singled home the go-ahead run.

singled home the go-ahead run. Jake Woodford and Dominic Leone combined on a two-hit shutout for Memphis in a 5-0 win at Oklahoma City.

and combined on a two-hit shutout for Memphis in a 5-0 win at Oklahoma City. Nashville wiped out New Orleans, 10-3, collecting 18 hits. Carlos Tocci had four hits, while Andy Ibanez went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI.

