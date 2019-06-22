Fraley Makes Very Loud Debut

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Jake Fraley didn’t quietly ease into the Tacoma lineup after being promoted from Double-A Arkansas on Friday.

Instead, he had one of the most impactful Triple-A debuts in recent memory, getting involved in everything as the Rainiers eeked out a 6-5 win over El Paso.

In his second at-bat, Fraley launched a three-run homer to right field off El Paso left-hander Dietrich Enns, giving Tacoma a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

Next time up, Fraley snuck a broken bat single into center field to score another run, making it 5-2 Rainiers. He then stole second base, but was stranded there.

With the score tied in the top of the seventh inning, Fraley made a diving catch in right-center field after racing over from his spot in center, bailing out right fielder John Andreoli who had lost the high fly ball in the twilight sky.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, Fraley drew a two-out walk and scored all the way from first base on a double by Jose Lobaton. That proved to be the winning run, as the Rainiers won the game 6-5.

Fraley was involved in five of Tacoma’s six runs. It seemed like he did everything but pitch.

I think he’ll be back in the lineup today…

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma edged El Paso, 6-5 as Jake Fraley did a whole lot of everything to help the Rainiers get the win. Fraley went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk, a stolen base, four RBI, a diving catch in center, and scored the winning run on Jose Lobaton‘s seventh inning double. Parker Markel struck out the side in the ninth to earn the save.

ROSTER MOVES: There was one additional move prior to last night’s game: veteran infielder/catcher Jordan Pacheco was acquired from Monclova in the Mexican League and joined Tacoma, and outfielder Billy Cooke was transferred to Everett.

TODAY: El Paso (45-28) at Tacoma (35-39), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 7-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Dinelson Lamet (0-0, 7.20) at LHP Jon Niese (3-2, 5.03)

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 13 of his last 15 games, and he is 6-for-14 with two homers and eight walks over the last five games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, and he has been successful on his last 13 stolen base attempts.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has the best record in the PCL, but they just finished a losing homestand (3-4) against Oklahoma City (2-2) and New Orleans (1-2)… Ty France is back from the big leagues and he homered in five straight games last week… Jose Pirela has a 15-game hitting streak… Michael Gettys has hit safely in seven straight games, with four homers.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners out-slugged the Orioles last night, 10-9, and look at this: they have won three in a row.

Yesterday the Mariners recalled Dan Altavilla from Tacoma, and optioned Tayler Scott .

from Tacoma, and optioned . The Everett AquaSox lost their home opener last night, 10-9, at Funko Field (RIP Pat Dillon). Robert Perez had two hits and two RBI.

In the PCL:

Andrew Stevenson went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI, Carter Kieboom hit another three-run homer, and Fresno won at Salt Lake 12-8.

went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI, hit another three-run homer, and Fresno won at Salt Lake 12-8. Sacramento blew another lead, this time a 6-2 advantage going to the bottom of the ninth inning, but they rebounded with a six-run top of the tenth and took down Las Vegas 12-7. Austin Slater went 4-for-4 with four RBI. By the time the game ended, Sacramento starter Conner Menez ‘s 12-strikeouts start was long forgotten. Las Vegas third baseman Sheldon Neuse had four more hits and he is 11-for-13 over the last three games. 11-for-13!

went 4-for-4 with four RBI. By the time the game ended, Sacramento starter ‘s 12-strikeouts start was long forgotten. Las Vegas third baseman had four more hits and he is 11-for-13 over the last three games. 11-for-13! Braden Shipley was dealing and Reno beat Albuquerque, 5-1. Shipley pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just one run. Albuquerque infielder Garrett Hampson gets to play a series in his hometown.

was dealing and Reno beat Albuquerque, 5-1. Shipley pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just one run. Albuquerque infielder gets to play a series in his hometown. San Antonio’a seven-game win streak came to an end with a 4-3 loss at Omaha. Ryan O’Hearn ‘s three-run homer was the crushing blow.

‘s three-run homer was the crushing blow. Round Rock picked up a 6-5 win at Iowa as both Kyle Tucker and Drew Ferguson had three hits.

and had three hits. Memphis banged out 18 hits including five homers in a 14-7 win at Oklahoma City. New left fielder Conner Capel went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI.

went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. And in the game of the night, Nashville trailed at New Orleans 5-3 going to the ninth, the ‘Cakes brought in closer R.J. Alvarez to finish ’em off, and Nashville’s Tyler Pill, Patrick Wisdom, and Matt Davidson launched back-to-back-to-back home runs for a 6-5 win.

