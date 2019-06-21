M’s Promote First Prospect From AA

With the minor league season at the midway point, the Seattle Mariners have promoted the first of their Double-A position player prospects to Tacoma.

Jake Fraley, come on down!

Acquired from Tampa in the Mike Zunino trade, Fraley is a 24-year-old left-hand swinging outfielder who has been hitting very well for the Arkansas Travelers. Fraley batted .313 with 11 home runs and 47 RBI for Arkansas, posting a .386 on-base percentage and a .539 slugging percentage. Fraley also swiped 16 bases in 21 attempts, so Daren Brown has another speed guy in his lineup.

Defensively, Fraley can play all three outfield positions. Look for him to immediately hold down a spot in the middle of Tacoma’s batting order.

Fraley is the first of the handful of touted prospects at Double-A Arkansas to be promoted to Tacoma this year, and the second position player promoted after Chris Mariscal (who would have opened the season as Tacoma’s utility man if not for the logjam of infielders back in April).

Hopefully Fraley easily assimilates to Triple-A ball. It should be noted that he was in a bit of a slump at Arkansas these past few games (a 2-for-20 slide). We’ll see how it goes – he should be in the lineup tonight.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: El Paso scored early and often, cruising to a 10-4 win over the Rainiers on Thursday night. Tacoma was down 5-1 in the third inning, and 9-2 by the end of the fifth. The Rainiers did collect ten hits in the game, but left 11 runners on base.

ROSTER MOVES: We’ll have some before tonight’s game. That’s what I wrote yesterday, and there were none. I guess I totally lied. But today… there are moves. Outfielder Jake Fraley arrived from Double-A Arkansas late last night, and he will be added to the roster today. The 18-year-old slugger Robert Perez is off to Everett for their home opener tonight. The Mariners have recalled reliever Dan Altavilla, and optioned Tayler Scott back to Tacoma. And there may be more roster action before 7:05.

TODAY: El Paso (45-27) at Tacoma (34-39), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 6-6.

PITCHERS: RHP Miguel Diaz (0-0, 0.00) at RHP Erik Swanson (0-0, 3.75)

Each team is using an “opener.” El Paso will follow with “regular starter” Dietrich Enns, and Tacoma will be using Anthony Misiewicz as its “bulk guy.” The Tampa Bay Rays should be forced to play half of their games in Montreal for inventing this stuff.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 12 of his last 14 games, and he is 5-for-11 with two homers and six walks over the last four games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, and he has been successful on his last 13 stolen base attempts.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has the best record in the PCL, but they just finished a losing homestand (3-4) against Oklahoma City (2-2) and New Orleans (1-2)… Ty France is back from the big leagues and he homered in five straight games last week… Jose Pirela has a 14-game hitting streak… Michael Gettys has hit safely in six straight games, with three homers.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno moved into first place in the Pac-North by splitting a pair of games at Salt Lake. First they completed a suspended game from April 10, which Fresno won 8-4 getting a three-run homer from Carter Kieboom . Salt Lake won the second game 12-11 when Fresno reliever Fernando Rodney threw a game-ending, bases loaded wild pitch to bring in the winning run. That’s a Fernando Rodney Experience, indeed.

. Salt Lake won the second game 12-11 when Fresno reliever threw a game-ending, bases loaded wild pitch to bring in the winning run. That’s a Fernando Rodney Experience, indeed. Sacramento blew a 10-1 fifth inning lead and got walked off in Las Vegas, 11-10. Yowza. Corban Joseph had the game-ending RBI single.

had the game-ending RBI single. New Reno second baseman Andy Young hit a bases loaded triple in the eighth inning to lead the Aces to a 6-4 win over visiting Albuquerque.

hit a bases loaded triple in the eighth inning to lead the Aces to a 6-4 win over visiting Albuquerque. Iowa made it four straight wins with a 4-3 victory over Round Rock, as Taylor Davis hit a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth to end it. Craig Kimbrel is with Iowa.

hit a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth to end it. is with Iowa. Trent Grisham belted a three-run homer in his Triple-A debut to help San Antonio win at Omaha, 7-5.

belted a three-run homer in his Triple-A debut to help San Antonio win at Omaha, 7-5. Oklahoma City had home runs from Edwin Rios and Shane Peterson in a 5-3 victory over Memphis.

and in a 5-3 victory over Memphis. New Orleans second baseman Isan Diaz hit two homers and ended the game with a web gem double play in a 6-2 win over Nashville.

