Chihuahuas Invade Cheney; Rainiers Pledge To Fight Them Off

Hey, we’re back home!

The Rainiers open a five-game home series against the El Paso Chihuahuas tonight, with first pitch set for 7:05.

El Paso has been the best team in the PCL this season, but Tacoma has played them tougher than any other Pacific Conference team. The Rainiers lead the season series, six games to five. This five-game series concludes the head-to-head play between the two teams this season – unless they meet in the playoffs.

The Chihuahuas have had a couple of key position player changes since the Rainiers last faced them at the end of May: the Padres made a catcher swap by calling up Francisco Mejia and sending down Austin Allen, and they sent down Ty France when a player came off the injured list. Just like in late May, for some reason Luis Urias is still in Triple-A.

The San Diego Padres organization is getting into the “opener” trend and El Paso has announced that it will be using one in each of the first two games of this series, and perhaps in the later games as well. Hopefully it will work for them like it has for the Mariners organization, lol.

It should be a good series, hopefully you can make it out to the ballpark.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: It was a league-wide off day in the PCL. On Tuesday the Rainiers closed out the Texas road trip with a 3-1 win in Round Rock. Sean Nolin, Erik Swanson, Darin Gillies, and Matt Carasiti combined to pitch a three-hitter. Shed Long homered to right-center, and Robert Perez hit an inside-the-park home run when the center fielder dived for and missed his sinking line drive. Tacoma went 3-4 on the seven-game road trip.

ROSTER MOVES: We’ll have some before tonight’s game.

TODAY: El Paso (44-27) at Tacoma (34-38), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: RHP Robert Stock (3-0, 3.63) at RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-5, 5.40)

Stock is a reliever who is going to serve as an “opener” for lefty Dillon Overton.

HOT HITTERS: John Andreoli has reached base in 11 of his last 13 games, and he is 4-for-8 with two homers over the last three games… Ian Miller is second in the PCL with 23 doubles, and he has been successful on his last 13 stolen base attempts.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso has the best record in the PCL, but they just finished a losing homestand (3-4) against Oklahoma City (2-2) and New Orleans (1-2)… Ty France is back from the big leagues and he homered in five straight games last week… Jose Pirela has a 13-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

The entire league was off yesterday. On Tuesday, El Paso salvaged a split of a four-game home series against Oklahoma City with a 19-9 blowout of the Dodgers. The Chihuahuas hit five home runs in that game.

