Bats Show Some Life, But Rainiers Lose In Round Rock

Things got a little better for the Rainiers last night, but not enough to secure a win in Round Rock.

Tacoma reached ten hits for the first time in seven games, and pushed three runs across the plate, but took a 6-3 loss. Hopefully that was a sign that the Rainiers bats are coming alive.

Having Shed Long back in the lineup certainly helps. He ripped a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning last night that ended an 18-inning scoreless streak for the Rainiers. He’s someone opposing pitchers have to approach carefully.

Timberline High School product Brennon Kaleiwahea made his Triple-A and Mariners organization debut last night, starting at catcher. He ended up going 0-for-4, but I’m sure it felt good to get that first game under his belt.

Everyone else in the lineup had at least one hit, which is an encouraging sign for a team in need of a breakout.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Round Rock beat Tacoma, 6-3, but the Rainiers did show some signs of life by collecting ten hits and scoring three runs over the final five innings of the game. On the other hand, Round Rock pitchers Corbin Martin and Ryan Hartman combined to strike out 16. Rehabilitating Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs, and he’s expected to play again today.

TODAY: Tacoma (32-38) at Round Rock (42-27), 5:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Mickey Storey.

SEASON SERIES: Round Rock leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 3.45) at RHP Brandon Bielak (0-2, 13.11)

HOT HITTERS: Shed Long has a four-game hitting streak in the PCL, which includes two games before and after his stint in the majors.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Express just won two-of-three from Reno… Round Rock scores a ton: they have tallied nine or more runs in eight of the last 12 games… Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Collin McHugh each started rehabilitation assignments with the Express on Friday… Nick Tanielu had his 14-game hitting streak end last night. He had 26 hits and 24 RBI during the streak… Anibal Sierra has a nine-game hitting streak… touted prospect Kyle Tucker has 23 home runs, which is tied for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball.

FAMILIAR FACES: Round Rock doesn’t have any former Rainiers, but they do have two local players. Taylor Jones graduated from Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and played at Gonzaga before getting drafted. Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School (Class of 2011) and played two seasons at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners beat the Oakland A’s yesterday behind another stellar start from Mike Leake .

. Here’s the story on Austin Nola getting his first big-league call-up, and his first hit.

getting his first big-league call-up, and his first hit. Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish did his weekly Mariners Q&A.

Mariners prospect Evan White makes an appearance in this week’s edition of the Baseball America Prospects Hot Sheet.

In the PCL:

Iowa’s Trent Giambone homered in the eighth inning for the lone run of the game as the I-Cubs picked up a 1-0 win at Sacramento. It was a pitcher’s duel between Alec Mills and Andrew Suarez .

homered in the eighth inning for the lone run of the game as the I-Cubs picked up a 1-0 win at Sacramento. It was a pitcher’s duel between and . Fresno had a strong start from Paolo Espino and a three-run homer off the bat of Carter Kieboom in an 8-1 win over Omaha.

and a three-run homer off the bat of in an 8-1 win over Omaha. Ex-Rainiers catcher David Freitas homered and drove in four runs to lead San Antonio to an 8-3 win over Reno.

homered and drove in four runs to lead San Antonio to an 8-3 win over Reno. Las Vegas connected for 16 hits in an 11-8 win at Memphis. Franklin Barreto hit two doubles and a homer.

hit two doubles and a homer. Salt Lake scored seven runs in the top of the second inning and held off Nashville, 11-8. Kaleb Cowart had three hits with a homer.

had three hits with a homer. Luis Urias and Jose Pirela each launched a two-run homer as El Paso picked up a 10-7 win over visiting Oklahoma City. Dodgers prospect Will Smith had four hits.

and each launched a two-run homer as El Paso picked up a 10-7 win over visiting Oklahoma City. Dodgers prospect had four hits. Albuquerque took a 7-3 lead in the fourth inning and barely held on for a 7-6 win over New Orleans.

