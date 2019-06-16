Rainiers Square Off Against Rehabilitating Astros Stars

Tacoma had Felix Hernandez make a rehabilitation start on Friday in San Antonio. Now the Rainiers will get to see a handful of Houston Astros World Series champions make rehabilitation appearances for Round Rock.

This evening both Jose Altuve and Collin McHugh are expected to play for Round Rock. George Springer may also make an appearance – if not tonight, then likely tomorrow.

The Houston Astros have such a large lead in the AL West (9.5 games over second-place Texas) that they can really take their time nursing their injured stars back to full health.

Meanwhile, the Rainiers offensive struggles hit rock bottom (we hope?) last night, with the team mustering just two hits in a 14-0 loss. Tacoma is batting .187 over its last nine games, with 16 runs scored during the stretch. They have managed to win two games during this period, but… c’mon, guys, let’s get some runs.

It won’t be easy tonight, as Tacoma is facing Astros pitching prospect Corbin Martin. He was considered the second-best pitching prospect in the Astros loaded farm system entering the season, but No. 1 Forrest Whitley is out indefinitely with shoulder problems, so Martin is their top arm now.

Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there!

YESTERDAY: Saturday’s series opener was a disaster all around, as Round Rock scored in seven different innings, hit four home runs, and pitched a two-hit shutout in a 14-0 wipeout of the Rainiers. The sun rose this morning and today is a new day.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners are calling up Austin Nola to take Edwin Encarnacion‘s spot on the roster. Congratulations to Austin, who has been having a great season and earned his first MLB call-up. That left the Rainiers with just one catcher, so Brennon Kaleiwahea has been transferred from extended spring training. Kaleiwahea graduated from Timberline High School in Lacey.

TODAY: Tacoma (32-37) at Round Rock (41-27), 4:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Houston Astros.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Mickey Storey.

SEASON SERIES: Round Rock leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Jon Niese (3-1, 4.36) at RHP Corbin Martin (1-1, 2.54)

HOT HITTERS: None.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Express just won two-of-three from Reno… Round Rock scores a ton: they have tallied nine or more runs in eight of the last 11 games… Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Collin McHugh each started rehabilitation assignments with the Express on Friday… Nick Tanielu has hit safely in 14 straight games, with 26 hits and 24 RBI during the streak… Anibal Sierra has a nine-game hitting streak… touted prospect Kyle Tucker has 23 home runs, which is tied for the lead in all of Minor League Baseball.

FAMILIAR FACES: Round Rock doesn’t have any former Rainiers, but they do have two local players. Taylor Jones graduated from Kentwood High School (Class of 2012) and played at Gonzaga before getting drafted. Nick Tanielu graduated from Federal Way High School (Class of 2011) and played two seasons at Washington State.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 3:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento scored twice in the bottom of the 11th inning to take down Iowa, 7-6. Ryan Howard (not that one) doubled in the winning run.

(not that one) doubled in the winning run. Omaha trailed Fresno after four innings, 7-2, but came back and beat the Grizzlies 8-7 at Chukchansi Park. Ryan O’Hearn connected for three hits and drove in two runs in his 2019 Omaha debut.

connected for three hits and drove in two runs in his 2019 Omaha debut. Reno made a costly error in the bottom of the ninth inning allowing San Antonio to tie the game, 3-3, and it wasn’t settled until the 12th when Nate Orf hit a sac fly to give the Missions a 5-4 win.

hit a sac fly to give the Missions a 5-4 win. New Orleans starter Destin Beggs somehow pitched into the seventh inning at Albuquerque allowing only one run, Deven Marrero homered twice, and the ‘Cakes beat the ‘Topes 4-1.

somehow pitched into the seventh inning at Albuquerque allowing only one run, homered twice, and the ‘Cakes beat the ‘Topes 4-1. Oklahoma City mashed out 16 hits and coasted to an 11-3 win at El Paso. Shane Peterson had a homer among his four hits.

had a homer among his four hits. Jorge Mateo hit his PCL-leading 12 triple (he’s on pace to hit 24 triples, you guys) as Las Vegas won at Autozone Park in Memphis, 8-4.

hit his PCL-leading 12 triple (he’s on pace to hit 24 triples, you guys) as Las Vegas won at Autozone Park in Memphis, 8-4. Matt Davidson‘s two-run homer helped Nashville edge Salt Lake, 5-4.

