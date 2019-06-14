Felix To Rehab Tonight In San Antonio

Felix Hernandez is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for Tacoma tonight, and surprisingly he is doing it on the road.

Typically a veteran like Felix gets to decide where he wants to make a rehab appearance, and he’ll pick somewhere close to home. Everett is opening its season tonight… on the road, at Tri-City. Modesto is home in the California League; he could have gone there.

Instead, why not visit a town he presumably has not been to since 2004?

Back when Felix was 18 years old, the San Antonio Missions were the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners. Hernandez pitched the first half of the season at Class-A Inland Empire, where Daren Brown was his manager. After 15 starts there, the M’s promoted their top prospect to San Antonio for his final ten starts of the season.

Felix went 5-1 with a 3.30 ERA in ten starts for the Missions, who were managed by Dave Brundage. He then opened the 2005 season with us in Tacoma.

Hernandez has been on the Mariners injured list since suffering a strained lat during his start on May 11th at Fenway Park. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in the majors this year.

Felix will probably pitch just a couple of innings, since this is his first rehab outing. Regularly scheduled starter Tyler Cloyd will follow him from the bullpen.

YESTERDAY: San Antonio hit five home runs, including a home run cycle, and walloped Tacoma, 15-1. Keston Hiura hit a solo homer and a grand slam, Mauricio Dubon hit a two-run homer, and Lucas Erceg a three-run blast. Tacoma starter Justus Sheffield was touched for eight runs in 1.2 innings as the Rainiers were forced to go to the bullpen early.

ROSTER MOVES: There will be moves before today’s game, and they will be big league moves announced by the Mariners.

TODAY: Tacoma (32-35) at San Antonio (41-26), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Milwaukee Brewers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Rick Sweet.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Felix Hernandez (–) at RHP Thomas Jankins (4-2, 3.88)

HOT HITTERS: Austin Nola had his streak of ten straight games reaching base come to an end last night… Kristopher Negron has a five-game hitting streak… Ian Miller has reached base in seven straight games and is 3-for-8 in this series.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Missions just went 4-3 on a road trip to Salt Lake (2-1) and Las Vegas (2-2)… they have the best record in the American Conference, but only a half-game lead over Round Rock in the American-South… David Freitas has a ten-game hitting streak, he has hit safely in 32 of his last 37 games, and he is batting .378… Keston Hiura is widely considered one of the top prospects in minor league baseball; he is 3-for-9 with two homers in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Catcher David Freitas is the only former Rainiers player on the Missions; he was with Tacoma earlier this season and traded to the Brewers. Reliever Taylor Williams is a graduate of Camas High School. Manager Rick Sweet grew up in Longview and is a former Mariners catcher.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

The River Cats are hot. Sacramento scored in the 11th inning to top Omaha, 5-4, as Ryan Howard (not that one) singled in the winning run. Sacramento has won four straight and seven of the last eight games.

(not that one) singled in the winning run. Sacramento has won four straight and seven of the last eight games. Iowa’s Colin Rea won his seventh game as the Cubs held on for a 3-2 win at Fresno.

won his seventh game as the Cubs held on for a 3-2 win at Fresno. Nick Tanielu is on a tear for Round Rock. The WSU product drove in four more runs last night in a 10-8 win over Reno. He’s hitting .292 with nine homers and 47 RBI.

is on a tear for Round Rock. The WSU product drove in four more runs last night in a 10-8 win over Reno. He’s hitting .292 with nine homers and 47 RBI. Salt Lake’s Jarrett Parker snapped an 11-11 tie with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Bees a 13-11 win at Memphis.

snapped an 11-11 tie with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Bees a 13-11 win at Memphis. Las Vegas earned a 9-4 win at Nashville, as Sheldon Neuse went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Oklahoma City pitched the rare shutout at Albuquerque in a 10-0 win. Dennis Santana started and went five innings, and four relievers closed out the six-hitter. The Dodgers issued seven walks and still pitched a shutout.

started and went five innings, and four relievers closed out the six-hitter. The Dodgers issued seven walks and still pitched a shutout. Former Mariners farmhand Gabriel Guerrero had four hits, a homer, and four RBI as New Orleans edged El Paso, 7-6.

