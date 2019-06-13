Rainiers Win First Game At San Antonio

Tacoma played its first-ever game at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio last night, winning 4-2 in ten innings.

The ballpark’s reputation as a pitcher’s park showed in the first game, as we had a nice low-scoring contest. This happened without the notorious wind blowing in from right field – it was a still, pleasant night at the park.

Kristopher Negron defied the park’s reputation by hitting an opposite field homer to right in the fifth inning. People I spoke to before the game said homers to right field are quite rare at Wolff Stadium, and there was Negron lifting one out of here in the Rainiers first game at the yard. Negron has hit seven of his eight home runs this season on the road.

The stadium itself feels old, worn out, and lacks the charm of many older parks – it’s very much the cookie-cutter park that was common in the 1990s. Wolff Stadium was built in 1994, the same year that Salt Lake’s ballpark opened, and the difference between the two is enormous. Upkeep over the last 25 years is certainly a reason for the chasm between the two parks.

The park is nestled in between Kelly Field Air Force Annex and Highway 90. You’ve got airplanes landing past the left field fence, and cars whipping by beyond the right field fence. That’s the ambiance.

On the plus side, the people working here are great. They have several longtime employees who were here when San Antonio was the Mariners Double-A affiliate from 2001-2006, and we had fun reminiscing about some of the players who came through during that time and moved up to Tacoma. Daren Brown managed the Missions in that last season, 2006, before being promoted to Tacoma for his first time.

A new ballpark in a different part of town could really succeed here. The PCL made a play for the future when it moved the Colorado Springs franchise to this city.

YESTERDAY: Tacoma won its first extra-innings game of the year, scoring twice in the top of the tenth inning for a 4-2 victory in their first-ever game at San Antonio. Tacoma’s pitching crew of Mike Wright, Ryan Garton, Matt Festa, and Parker Markel combined to toss nine scoreless innings after Nashville pushed two runs across in the first. Kristopher Negron had a big game, reaching base four times including a homer and an RBI single. Ian Miller drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the tenth with a single.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to last night’s game the organization released reliever Nick Rumbelow. Rumbelow had a strong outing his last time on the mound but has struggled overall – yet with his velocity, he’ll get picked up by another club quickly.

TODAY: Tacoma (32-34) at San Antonio (40-26), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Milwaukee Brewers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Rick Sweet.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-5, 5.74) at RHP Burch Smith (3-3, 3.15)

HOT HITTERS: Austin Nola has hit safely in five straight games, and he has reached base in ten straight… Kristopher Negron has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Missions just went 4-3 on a road trip to Salt Lake (2-1) and Las Vegas (2-2)… they have the best record in the American Conference, but only a half-game lead over Round Rock in the American-South… David Freitas has a nine-game hitting streak, he has hit safely in 31 of his last 36 games, and he is batting .369… Cory Spangenberg has reached base in 16 straight games… Keston Hiura is widely considered one of the top prospects in minor league baseball.

FAMILIAR FACES: Catcher David Freitas is the only former Rainiers player on the Missions; he was with Tacoma earlier this season and traded to the Brewers. Reliever Taylor Williams is a graduate of Camas High School. Manager Rick Sweet grew up in Longview and is a former Mariners catcher.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Shed Long connected for his first MLB home run, the Mariners blew a big lead in the late innings, and then they were gifted a victory by the Minnesota Twins last night. It was a crazy game.

connected for his first MLB home run, the Mariners blew a big lead in the late innings, and then they were gifted a victory by the Minnesota Twins last night. It was a crazy game. Long has been working at many different defensive positions.

Dan Vogelbach would like to participate in the Home Run Derby. It reminds me of how we had to cajole him into doing the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Derby, and he ended up having a lot of fun.

would like to participate in the Home Run Derby. It reminds me of how we had to cajole him into doing the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Derby, and he ended up having a lot of fun. Lookout Landing has a State of the Farm report.

Zach Green hit a go-ahead three run homer – his second dinger of the game – as Sacramento had a come-from-behind 5-4 win over visiting Omaha.

hit a go-ahead three run homer – his second dinger of the game – as Sacramento had a come-from-behind 5-4 win over visiting Omaha. Fresno scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, took a 7-3 lead, and barely held on for a 7-6 win over Iowa. Wilmer Difo hit his first homer for the Grizzlies.

hit his first homer for the Grizzlies. Round Rock walked off Reno, 9-8, on Nick Tanielu ‘s RBI single. Tanielu had four hits and drove in two runs. Tacoma will not be facing top prospect Forrest Whitely when they play Round rock this weekend.

‘s RBI single. Tanielu had four hits and drove in two runs. Tacoma will not be facing top prospect when they play Round rock this weekend. Memphis rolled to an 11-5 win over visiting Salt Lake. Rangel Ravelo went 4-for-4 with a homer and scored four runs, and Tyler O’Neill had three hits with a homer.

went 4-for-4 with a homer and scored four runs, and had three hits with a homer. Two hours and Nineteen minutes. That’s all it took for Tim Dillard and Nashville to shutout Las Vegas at First Tennessee Park. 2:19.

and Nashville to shutout Las Vegas at First Tennessee Park. 2:19. Oklahoma City out-slugged Albuquerque, 12-9, at Isotopes Park. Zach Reks hit a grand slam and Angelo Mora drove in four runs. Isotopes starter Kyle Freeland got bombed for nine runs.

hit a grand slam and drove in four runs. Isotopes starter got bombed for nine runs. El Paso showed New Orleans how we do it in the Pacific Conference, picking up a 10-9 win at Southwest University Park. Ty France had four hits, with both he and Jose Pirela connecting on three-run homers.

