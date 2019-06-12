Rainiers Open Texas Tour Tonight

Tacoma starts a seven-game road trip to the Texas cities of San Antonio and Round Rock with a 5:05 (Pacific) game tonight.

This will be the Rainiers first-ever game against San Antonio, which is new to the PCL this season. The Colorado Springs franchise relocated to the Alamo City over the winter.

The ballpark is Wolff Stadium, which was built in 1994. The PCL would like a new park to be built in this city, preferably downtown, but there is no publicly revealed plan to do so.

Word around the league is that this is an extreme pitcher’s ballpark by PCL standards – especially when the wind is blowing in from right field. I guess we’ll see for ourselves in a few hours.

San Antonio fans are getting to see a very good team in their first year of Triple-A baseball. The Missions are 40-25, which is currently the best record among the eight American Conference teams. They have a strong pitching staff, and an elite prospect in infielder Keston Hiura.

Tacoma plays three games here, then four against Round Rock – which also has a very good club, sporting a 38-26 record. This looks like it’s going to be a tough road trip for the Rainiers, but Tacoma posted a 6-3 record on its last road trip and has been playing well away from home recently.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The whole league was off yesterday. On Monday, Tacoma ended a four-game losing streak and avoided a sweep by beating Nashville, 3-1. Jon Niese delivered six shutout innings, and the bullpen made it stick with Matt Carasiti getting his first save for Tacoma. Kelby Tomlinson and Billy Cooke provided most of the offense, getting four of Tacoma’s six hits.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners activated Dee Gordon from the injured list, and optioned reliever Matt Festa to Tacoma. Tacoma also added left-handed pitcher Sean Nolin, who was acquired from the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. A roster move will be required when Festa reports to the team.

TODAY: Tacoma (31-34) at San Antonio (40-25), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Milwaukee Brewers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Rick Sweet.

SEASON SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Mike Wright (0-1, 3.60) at RHP Zack Brown (1-4, 5.28)

HOT HITTERS: Austin Nola has hit safely in four straight games, and he has reached base in nine straight… Chris Mariscal had his eight-game hitting streak end on Monday.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Missions just went 4-3 on a road trip to Salt Lake (2-1) and Las Vegas (2-2)… they lost on Monday in Vegas, 17-7, allowing 19 hits… they have the best record in the American Conference, but only a 1.5-game lead over Round Rock in the American-South… David Freitas has an eight-game hitting streak, he has hit safely in 30 of his last 35 games, and he is batting .373… Cory Spangenberg has reached base in 15 straight games… Keston Hiura is widely considered one of the top prospects in minor league baseball; he had a nine-game hitting streak end on Monday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Catcher David Freitas is the only former Rainiers player on the Missions; he was with Tacoma earlier this season and traded to the Brewers. Reliever Taylor Williams is a graduate of Camas High School. Manager Rick Sweet grew up in Longview and is a former Mariners catcher.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

The entire league was off yesterday. On Monday, Sacramento moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-North, with a one-game lead over Fresno and a 2.5-game lead over Tacoma. Also of note: former UW standout Jake Lamb started a rehabilitation assignment with Reno, collecting two hits and driving in three runs in a 6-4 win over Memphis.

