Rainiers Try To Finish Homestand On Positive Note

The Rainiers finish their seven-game homestand with a day game today, starting at 11:35 AM. The way this homestand has been going, the guys on the team might be looking forward to getting back out on the road.

Tacoma has lost four straight games, and seven of the last eight overall. That includes a 1-5 record so far on this homestand. The club’s season-long record at Cheney Stadium has fallen off to 15-15.

Recently the Rainiers have been winning on the road. The club has won its last two road series, and went 6-3 on the last road trip.

The home fans have provided great support, especially this past weekend with big crowds at Cheney. Hopefully the team can finish off the homestand with a win today.

Tuesday is a day off for travel, and we will not have a blog update. On Wednesday the Rainiers start their seven-game Texas road trip with a 5:05 (Pacific) game at San Antonio, and I’ll have a series preview post up around mid-day.

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was shut out for the second time this week, dropping a 3-0 decision to Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The Rainiers were limited to five hits and did not advance a runner past second base. Seth Maness and Wes Benjamin combined on the shutout, which was the first one pitched by Nashville this season. Tacoma’s highlight: reliever Nick Rumbelow delivered three scoreless innings, keeping the game close while Tacoma attempted a comeback.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to yesterday’s game, the Rainiers added reliever Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas, and sent reliever Jake Haberer to Arkansas.

TODAY: Nashville (25-38) at Tacoma (30-34), 11:35 AM.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Texas Rangers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Jason Wood.

SEASON SERIES: Nashville leads, 3-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Pedro Payano (0-1, 5.63) at LHP Jon Niese (3-1, 5.06)

HOT HITTERS: Chris Mariscal has an eight-game hitting streak… Austin Nola and Kristopher Negron have each hit safely in three straight games. Nola has reached base in eight straight.

OPPONENT NEWS: Andy Ibanez had his eight-game hitting streak end yesterday… MLB veteran Matt Davidson has reached base in 16 straight games, and he ranks sixth in the PCL with 17 home runs… Eli White has homered in back-to-back games, and he has hit four homers over his last six games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Nashville catcher Adam Moore played for Tacoma in 2009-2010, and 2012. Good to see him still getting after it… reliever Josh Fields was briefly with Tacoma in 2011… Nashville hitting coach Howard “HoJo” Johnson served as Tacoma hitting coach in 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners hit six homers and crushed the Angels on Sunday, winning the series two games to one.

One of the home runs yesterday was Edwin Encarnacion ‘s 400th career dinger. Only 56 major league players have hit that many.

‘s 400th career dinger. Only 56 major league players have hit that many. The News Tribune caught up with Dee Gordon as he rehabbed with Tacoma this weekend.

as he rehabbed with Tacoma this weekend. The Arkansas Travelers – Seattle’s Double-A affiliate – clinched a first half title in the Texas League last night. The Texas League plays a split schedule to reward teams that play well before mid-season promotions (note to Mariners: hint, hint).

In the PCL:

Sacramento made a stirring comeback at New Orleans, scoring twice in the top of the ninth to tie it 2-2, then two more runs in the tenth to win the game, 4-3.

Fresno also rallied in the ninth, pushing two runs across the plate to pull off a 5-4 comeback win at Oklahoma City. Yadiel Hernandez drove in the go-ahead run.

drove in the go-ahead run. Memphis scored five runs in the seventh inning and won at Reno, 7-4. Rangel Ravelo and Adolis Garcia each collected three hits.

and each collected three hits. El Paso starter Kyle McGrath took a perfect game and a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning at Omaha, but then he lost the perfecto, the no-hitter, the shutout, and the lead. El Paso rallied and won in the tenth inning, 6-3.

took a perfect game and a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth inning at Omaha, but then he lost the perfecto, the no-hitter, the shutout, and the lead. El Paso rallied and won in the tenth inning, 6-3. San Antonio starter Bubba Derby was solid for six innings as the Missions won in Sin City, 4-1.

was solid for six innings as the Missions won in Sin City, 4-1. Salt Lake third baseman Matt Thaiss hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Bees to a 6-5 win over visiting Round Rock.

hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Bees to a 6-5 win over visiting Round Rock. Albuquerque leadoff man Yonathan Daza had two hits and four RBI as the Isotopes took down Iowa, 10-4.

