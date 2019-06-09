Sunday Fun Day At Cheney

Looks like a beautiful Sunday for baseball at Cheney, and not sitting behind a computer typing, so let’s get to it.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers couldn’t get the offense going on Saturday night, dropping a 4-2 decision to Nashville. Tacoma had seven hits and drew seven walks – that’s 14 baserunners – but went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, grounded into two double plays, and left ten on base. Tyler Cloyd had a strong start, going six innings and allowing one run without walking anyone, striking out eight. The Rainiers have lost three in a row and six of the last seven games.

TODAY: Nashville (24-38) at Tacoma (30-33), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Texas Rangers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Jason Wood.

SEASON SERIES: Nashville leads, 2-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Seth Maness (3-1, 4.24) at LHP Anthony Misiewicz (2-2, 5.55)

HOT HITTERS: Robert Perez had his streak of hitting safely in seven straight and ten of his last 11 games end when he struck out as a pinch-hitter Friday night… Jaycob Brugman has homered in three of his first seven games for Tacoma… Chris Mariscal has an eight-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Nashville ended a five-game losing streak Friday night… Andy Ibanez has an eight-game hitting streak… MLB veteran Matt Davidson has reached base in 15 straight games, has a seven-game hitting streak, and ranks sixth in the PCL with 17 home runs… Eli White has homered in three of his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Nashville catcher Adam Moore played for Tacoma in 2009-2010, and 2012. Good to see him still getting after it… reliever Josh Fields was briefly with Tacoma in 2011… Nashville hitting coach Howard “HoJo” Johnson served as Tacoma hitting coach in 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Seattle got blasted by the Angels last night, although Tayler Scott did make his MLB debut and become the first South African to pitch in the majors.

did make his MLB debut and become the first South African to pitch in the majors. Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish has his weekly Q&A, and after a litany of trade-related questions he does field a few involving Rainiers players.

In the PCL:

Miami Marlins infield prospect Isan Diaz got Sacramento last night, drilling a two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead New Orleans to a 4-3 victory.

got Sacramento last night, drilling a two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead New Orleans to a 4-3 victory. Fresno had production throughout the lineup in a 9-4 win at Oklahoma City, and the Grizzlies moved into a first place tie with Sacramento in the crazy Pac-North. Taylor Gushue had two hits, a homer, and three RBI.

had two hits, a homer, and three RBI. Reno’s bullpen starred in a 5-3 home win over Memphis. Stefan Crichton and Jimmy Sherfy delivered four shutout innings to close out the game.

and delivered four shutout innings to close out the game. Trailing 2-0 going to the eighth inning, San Antonio rallied and won in Las Vegas, 5-2. Keston Hiura sealed the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth; he’s batting .342 with 13 home runs for the Missions.

sealed the game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth; he’s batting .342 with 13 home runs for the Missions. Round Rock bombed the Salt Lake Bees, 19-5. The Express had 23 hits, eleven of which were doubles. Drew Ferguson had a rare 6-for-6 game, with Nick Tanielu going 5-for-6 with three doubles. They did this without top PCL hitter Yordan Alvarez , who has been promoted to Houston.

had a rare 6-for-6 game, with going 5-for-6 with three doubles. They did this without top PCL hitter , who has been promoted to Houston. Albuquerque defeated Iowa, 8-7, in the 12th inning when the I-Cubs ran out of pitching. Tied 6-6, Garrett Hampson hit a two-run homer in the top of the 12th inning off Iowa outfielder Jacob Hannemann . The Isotopes still had a real pitcher remaining, and Brian Holman finished off the win.

hit a two-run homer in the top of the 12th inning off Iowa outfielder . The Isotopes still had a real pitcher remaining, and finished off the win. A wild ninth inning highlighted Omaha’s 7-6 win over El Paso. Trailing 5-4, El Paso’s Esteban Quiroz ripped a two-run homer in the top of the ninth for a 6-5 lead… but Omaha’s Jorge Bonifacio led off the bottom of the inning with a game-tying homer, and a couple of batters later Humberto Arteaga hit a walk-off double.

