Sounds Appear At Cheney Stadium Tonight

Nice headline, right? Seemingly normal sentences really come out weird when the Nashville Sounds are in town.

The Texas Rangers affiliate makes its biennial appearance at Cheney Stadium four a four-game series, starting with tonight’s game at 7:05.

The Sounds arrive holding the worst record in the PCL, at 22-38, and they have a five-game losing streak. But, as we just learned, that doesn’t mean the Rainiers are going to automatically get three or four wins. Memphis brought a 12-game losing streak into Tacoma, and left with a series win.

Tacoma may have a major league feel to its lineup this weekend. We are expecting one, or possibly two, Seattle Mariners on rehabilitation assignments before the end of the homestand.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma was shut out for just the third time this season, dropping a 7-0 decision to Memphis. Jaycob Brugman had three of Tacoma’s six hits, including a long triple to center field. Memphis won the series, two games to one, and the Rainiers fell a half-game behind Sacramento in the Pac-North standings.

ROSTER MOVE: The Mariners called up Tayler Scott, who has been throwing very well for the last month. Scott will become the first South African to pitch in the majors when he gets into a game. He takes the spot of Mitch Haniger, who was placed on the injured list.

TODAY: Nashville (22-38) at Tacoma (30-31), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Texas Rangers.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Jason Wood.

SEASON SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Tim Dillard (3-5, 4.79) at LHP Justus Sheffield (2-4, 4.15)

HOT HITTERS: Robert Perez has hit safely in seven straight and ten of his last 11 games… Jaycob Brugman has homered in three of his first five games for Tacoma… Chris Mariscal has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Nashville has lost five straight games… they just got swept in Reno, losing three consecutive one-run games… Andy Ibanez has a six-game hitting streak… MLB veteran Matt Davidson has reached base in 13 straight games, has a five-game hitting streak, and ranks sixth in the PCL with 17 home runs.

FAMILIAR FACES: Nashville catcher Adam Moore played for Tacoma in 2009-2010, and 2012. Good to see him still getting after it… reliever Josh Fields was briefly with Tacoma in 2011… Nashville hitting coach Howard “HoJo” Johnson served as Tacoma hitting coach in 2013.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners played their longest game of the year yesterday, losing to Houston in 14 innings, 8-7.

In the PCL:

Sacramento won at Oklahoma City, 7-5, as Abiatal Avelino contributed a double, a triple, and two runs. The River Cats moved into first place in the Pac-North.

contributed a double, a triple, and two runs. The River Cats moved into first place in the Pac-North. Fresno lost at New Orleans, 6-4, when newly acquired reliever Fernando Rodney wild pitched the go-ahead runner in from third base in the eighth inning.

wild pitched the go-ahead runner in from third base in the eighth inning. Reno completed a three-game sweep of Nashville when the Sounds ran out of pitching, and brought catcher Jett Bandy in to throw the bottom of the ninth inning of a 10-10 game. Bandy walked two, but got two outs, before Juniel Querecuto singled in the winning run.

in to throw the bottom of the ninth inning of a 10-10 game. Bandy walked two, but got two outs, before singled in the winning run. Salt Lake used singles to take down San Antonio, 13-7. The Bees had 14 hits: 13 singles and one double. Jose Rojas and Justin Bour each had three hits.

and each had three hits. Omaha took down Albuquerque, 4-1, as the rejuvenated Bubba Starling knocked a go-ahead two-run homer.

knocked a go-ahead two-run homer. Jason Vosler hit a pair of solo shots and Luis Urias had three hits as El Paso picked up an 8-5 win at Iowa.

hit a pair of solo shots and had three hits as El Paso picked up an 8-5 win at Iowa. Round Rock was cruising along, heading to the seventh inning with a 6-3 lead in Las Vegas, when Baseball Crazy happened: the Express scored 13 runs in the top of the seventh, then added seven more against position players in the final two innings and won the game, 26-11. Local guys Taylor Jones and Nick Tanielu enjoyed the day: Jones went 5-for-5 with two walks, a homer, five runs scored and six RBI; Tanielu homered twice and drove in six runs. Meanwhile, I’m beginning to think that longtime Sacramento broadcaster Johnny Doskow‘s April prediction may come true: a team is going to score 30 runs this year.

