Memphis Ends Streak, Rainiers Hope To Add Power Hitter Tonight

The Rainiers dropped the opener of the homestand to Memphis last night, 9-3. The Redbirds scored four runs in the top of the first inning and rolled to the win.

And you know what? That’s OK. We knew Memphis was going to win a game in this series. They were on a 12-game losing streak, which is already beyond the limits of normalcy, and they were substantially overdue to win a baseball game. And that’s what they did.

It sounds like the Rainiers may have an exciting addition to the lineup tonight – by PCL standards, anyway. We’re waiting for a potential new player to pass his physical, and if he does the Rainiers will have a true clean-up hitter for the first time this season. I’ll post it on Twitter if/when it becomes official.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Memphis scored four runs in the top of the first inning, tacked on two more in the third, and rode a strong start by Jake Woodford to end a 12-game losing streak with a 9-3 win over Tacoma on Tuesday night. Memphis has won six of its last eight games against Tacoma, over the course of three seasons. John Andreoli had two hits for the Rainiers.

TODAY: Memphis (24-35) at Tacoma (29-30), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: St. Louis Cardinals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Ben Johnson.

SEASON SERIES: Memphis leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Anthony Shew (1-1, 3.00) at LHP Jon Niese (3-1, 4.68)

HOT HITTERS: Robert Perez has hit safely in six straight and nine of his last ten games… Jaycob Brugman homered in each of his first two games for Tacoma… Chris Mariscal has a four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Memphis lost 12 straight games coming into the series, one shy of the franchise record established in 2003… infielder Tommy Edman is having a good season, and Rangel Ravelo is 9-for-20 over his last six games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers outfielder and B.C. native Tyler O’Neill brings his power hitting and Canadian pride back into Cheney Stadium as a member of the Redbirds. In the bullpen, the Redbirds have former Rainiers and Mariners reliever Dominic Leone.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno flew all the way out to New Orleans and ran smack into the top starting pitcher in the PCL, losing to Zac Gallen , 5-1. Gallen went seven innings and allowed one run while striking out 11. He’s now 8-1 with a 1.67 ERA.

, 5-1. Gallen went seven innings and allowed one run while striking out 11. He’s now 8-1 with a 1.67 ERA. Oklahoma City took care of Sacramento, 6-4, as Shane Peterson tripled and homered with two RBI.

tripled and homered with two RBI. Reno did it again: another crazy home run feat for a stunning win. Trailing Nashville 11-7 going to the bottom of the ninth, the Aces hit four home runs in a five-run walk-off win. Matt Szczur had the finishing blow. All four homers came off former Rainiers reliever Josh Fields .

had the finishing blow. All four homers came off former Rainiers reliever . Franklin Barreto had his second consecutive four-hit game as Las Vegas dragged Round Rock out into the desert for a 19-9 beatdown. Barreto went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, and six RBI. Kyle Tucker homered twice on the losing side; he’s up to 18 for the year.

had his second consecutive four-hit game as Las Vegas dragged Round Rock out into the desert for a 19-9 beatdown. Barreto went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, and six RBI. homered twice on the losing side; he’s up to 18 for the year. San Antonio catcher Jacob Nottingham hit two doubles and drove in two runs to help the Missions pick up a 7-5 win at Salt Lake.

hit two doubles and drove in two runs to help the Missions pick up a 7-5 win at Salt Lake. El Paso scored six early runs and held on for a 6-3 win at Iowa. Three Chihuahuas relievers combined to finish the game with four innings of no-hit, shutout relief.

Despite the game being played at home, Omaha got into the Albuquerque spirit by banging out 21 hits with six homers in a 14-3 crushing of the Isotopes. Humberto Arteaga had four hits and a homer, and Jorge Bonifacio went deep twice.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 11:55 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.