A New Day In El Paso

You can’t spend too much time dwelling on the most recent game in baseball, because there is another game coming up the very next day.

Thank goodness.

After winning the first three games of the five-game series at El Paso, and pitching two shutouts in the process, the Rainiers lost on Saturday night 24-4. Starting pitcher Justus Sheffield was knocked out in the third inning, with a discouraging finish: the final four batters he faced went walk, walk, walk, grand slam.

It was that kind of night for Tacoma, which had a player (third baseman Tim Lopes) make four errors in a single game.

Look for a bounce back today, in the final game of what has been a very successful road trip. The Rainiers are 6-2 on this nine-game journey going into the final game tonight.

The roster remains in a state of transition. Jaycob Brugman and Kelby Tomlinson made their Rainiers debuts last night, and I’m hearing we may have another veteran outfielder return today. Stay tuned…

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: El Paso became the third team to score 20+ runs against Tacoma in a single game this season, joining Reno and Albuquerque, with a 23-hit attack in a 24-4 decision on Saturday night. The last eight runs came against position players who were pitching for Tacoma. New outfielder Jaycob Brugman homered in his first at-bat for Tacoma, giving us a highlight on a day without many.

ROSTER MOVES: In addition to the moves listed in yesterday’s post, Tacoma placed pitcher Erik Swanson on the 7-day injured list. We could have more roster action prior to tonight’s game.

TODAY: Tacoma (29-28) at El Paso (35-21), 5:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-3, 4.96) at LHP Dietrich Enns (6-3, 5.34)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has reached base safely in 14 straight games, and he hit .357 with a 1.002 OPS in May… Braden Bishop is 24-for-72 with four homers since returning from the big leagues on May 13… Robert Perez has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, and he has homered in back-to-back contests.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just helped out the Rainiers by winning three-of-four in a road series at Fresno… Luis Urias has been one of the best hitters in the PCL, ranking in the league’s top five in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage… rehabbing outfielders Franchy Cordero and Jose Pirela will be playing in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: You want former Rainiers? El Paso has ’em. Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Sacramento’s Abiatal Avelino and Austin Slater each homered during a four-run fifth inning, and the River Cats beat Las Vegas 7-5.

and each homered during a four-run fifth inning, and the River Cats beat Las Vegas 7-5. Reno infielder Wyatt Mathisen homered twice and scored four runs in an 11-6 win at Albuquerque. Former Rainiers and Mariners lefty Lucas Luetge appeared in the box score, pitching an inning for Reno. Interesting story on Albuquerque pitcher Tim Melville .

homered twice and scored four runs in an 11-6 win at Albuquerque. Former Rainiers and Mariners lefty appeared in the box score, pitching an inning for Reno. Interesting story on Albuquerque pitcher . It took 11 innings before Salt Lake was able to hang on for a 5-4 win at Fresno. Credit Taylor Cole for getting out of the automatic jam in the bottom of the 11th and earning the save for the Bees.

for getting out of the automatic jam in the bottom of the 11th and earning the save for the Bees. Arnaldo Hernandez pitched six shutout innings as Omaha took down San Antonio, 7-2.

pitched six shutout innings as Omaha took down San Antonio, 7-2. Round Rock walked off Iowa in the tenth inning, 2-1, on a game-winning single by Lorenzo Quintana . The I-Cubs had another encouraging start by oft-injured pitching prospect Adbert Alzolay .

. The I-Cubs had another encouraging start by oft-injured pitching prospect . Oklahoma City coasted to an 8-1 win at Memphis as starter Mitchell White earned his first Triple-A win, striking out nine over 5.2 innings pitched.

earned his first Triple-A win, striking out nine over 5.2 innings pitched. Hector Noesi did it again, tossing seven shutout innings for New Orleans in a 3-0 win at Nashville. The former Mariners and Rainiers pitcher is 5-2 with a 2.19 ERA.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at 10:07 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.