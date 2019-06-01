Teenager Robert Perez Keeps Getting Hits For The Rainiers. Who Is This Guy?

The Tacoma Rainiers are rolling right now, winning six of the last seven games while moving into first place in the Pacific-North division standings. The team is scoring runs at a tremendous pace, ranking second in the PCL in team batting average and fourth in runs scored despite playing its home games in a pitcher-friendly park.

Contributions have been coming from all up and down the lineup, with veterans like Kristopher Negron, Austin Nola, Ian Miller, Tim Lopes, and Jose Lobaton providing stability in the middle of the order.

Then you look down at the bottom of the lineup, and for the past week the DH spot has been occupied by Robert Perez. And seemingly every game – four of the last seven, to be exact – Perez gets at least two hits.

Perez has gone 10-for-27 in eight games for Tacoma, for a .370 batting average. He’s hit two doubles, a triple, and last night he launched a long home run in El Paso. He has six RBI in eight games.

He’s done this at the tender age of 18, in his US debut. He has not played a single game at any of the lower levels of the farm system since coming into the ‘States this spring.

Sometimes listed as Robert Perez Jr., Perez is the son of Venezuelan baseball legend and former major leaguer Robert Perez. The elder Perez played all or parts of six seasons in the big leagues, mostly with the Toronto Blue Jays but also had a brief Mariners stint in 1998.

After he was done in the big leagues, Perez Sr kept playing… and playing, and playing, and playing. He played in Korea before that was common, he played in Japan, he played in the Mexican League until he was 40 years old, he even played in Italy. Each winter he went home to Venezuela and played for his local team, Cardinales de Lara, where he is a living legend after playing 27 years in the Venezuelan Winter League.

The Mariner signed Perez Jr. as soon as it was allowed, when he turned 16. He has played the last two seasons in the Dominican Summer League, performing well, and this year the Mariners Player Development Department decided to bring him into the country and give him a shot at short-season ball in the Arizona Rookie League.

Ever since Andy McKay took over the Mariners Player Development Department, when Triple-A Tacoma gets temporarily short on players the relief often comes in the form of extremely young players from extended spring training, and not the Double-A club. The results of this odd strategy have been mixed, to be kind. But we have a winner here with Perez.

Perez gives a good at-bat, and he has enough power to be a threat in Triple-A games. He’s looked silly a few times, as any 18-year-old in Triple-A would, and some of his singles have been lucky hits on soft contact. But he’s also crushed a few pitches, and he has helped the Rainiers win in a big way.

However… stay with me here, Rainiers fans… he’s not going to stay in Tacoma. In fact, he shouldn’t stay in Tacoma.

He’s not supposed to be here yet. He needs to learn to play adequate defense at either first base or left field – the Rainiers manager doesn’t want to risk playing him in the field, so he clogs the DH spot and prevents the veterans from getting the occasional half-day of rest.

Most importantly, he needs to go through the natural player development process. The previous Mariners regime still gets criticized in baseball circles for botching the development process of several prospects by rushing them through the system – most notably a likable, burly catcher who is now with Tampa.

Perez is definitely a prospect in the view of the organization, and he has opened some more eyes around the game with his outstanding performance in the last week. But it bears repeating that we are talking about an 18-year-old who has never played in the US before.

We’ll see him again, down the road, after he has experienced the summer in Everett, and the bus rides through the South Atlantic League, and the thrill of hitting a pop fly home run in the Lancaster wind, and learns that Little Rock is the capital of Arkansas which plays in the Texas League but is not in Texas.

Hopefully then, when he comes back to Tacoma in a couple of years, he’ll be a legitimate power prospect with a defensive position who we are all excited to see before he breaks into the big leagues.

It was fun to get a sneak peek, and I wish more of his Rainiers games had been at home so you guys could have seen him too. We’ll have to be patient and catch him in the future.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma jumped out to an early 6-0 lead when Robert Perez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Braden Bishop hit a grand slam in the fourth. The Rainiers cruised along behind solid pitching from Mike Wright, Reggie McClain, and Ryan Garton before things got a little too interesting in the bottom of the ninth, but Tacoma held on for an 8-5 win. The Rainiers have won a season-best four straight games, and they are 6-1 with two games to play on the current nine-game road trip.

ROSTER MOVES: Today David McKay reports to the Rainiers bullpen, as does Jake Haberer who is up from Class-A Modesto. The Mariners have signed veteran infielder Kelby Tomlinson, and he reports today with Connor Kopach going back to Modesto. The M’s have also signed former major league outfielder Jaycob Brugman; he arrived yesterday but is activated today.

TODAY: Tacoma (29-27) at El Paso (34-21), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tacoma leads, 6-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.13) at LHP Dillon Overton (0-2, 6.60)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has an eight-game hitting streak… Ian Miller has reached base safely in 13 straight games, and he hit .357 with a 1.002 OPS in May… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, collecting 23 hits during that span… Braden Bishop is 24-for-72 with four homers since returning from the big leagues on May 13.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just helped out the Rainiers by winning three-of-four in a road series at Fresno… Luis Urias had his 11-game hitting streak, and his streak of 29 straight games reaching base, end in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader… rehabbing catcher Francisco Mejia and outfielders Franchy Cordero and Jose Pirela will be playing in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: You want former Rainiers? El Paso has ’em. Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Tacoma offense capped off a terrific month of May, leading all of the minors and the majors in batting average (.311) and runs scored (209).

The Mariners edged the Angels on Friday night, 4-3, as Jay Bruce hit his 300th career home run.

In the PCL:

Salt Lake’s Taylor Ward went off in a 13-1 win at Fresno. Ward had five hits in the game, capping it off with a grand slam.

went off in a 13-1 win at Fresno. Ward had five hits in the game, capping it off with a grand slam. Five Sacramento pitchers combined to toss a three-hit shutout as the River Cats picked up a rare 1-0 victory over Las Vegas. No Sacramento hurler pitched more than three innings, and Mike Gerber ‘s third-inning homer was all they needed.

‘s third-inning homer was all they needed. Sam Hilliard ripped his 18th homer – part of a three-hit day – as Albuquerque coasted to a 9-2 win over Reno. Garrett Hampson had three hits and scored three runs for the ‘Topes on MMA night.

ripped his 18th homer – part of a three-hit day – as Albuquerque coasted to a 9-2 win over Reno. had three hits and scored three runs for the ‘Topes on MMA night. Oklahoma City picked up a 6-2 win at Memphis as Daniel Corcino had a strong start and Kyle Garlick connected for a three-run homer.

had a strong start and connected for a three-run homer. Aaron Wilkerson tossed seven innings of one-hit ball, lowering his ERA to 0.46 after seven starts, and San Antonio shut out Omaha 3-0.

tossed seven innings of one-hit ball, lowering his ERA to 0.46 after seven starts, and San Antonio shut out Omaha 3-0. Thirty-year-old Cuban catcher Lorenzo Quintana crushed two home runs while guiding his battery mate and countryman Rogelio Armenteros through six strong innings, and Round Rock took down Iowa 8-1.

crushed two home runs while guiding his battery mate and countryman through six strong innings, and Round Rock took down Iowa 8-1. Nashville’s bullpen delivered 3.1 scoreless innings as the Sounds eeked out a 6-5 win over visiting New Orleans.

