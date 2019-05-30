A Double Dip In El Paso Today At 4

After yesterday’s unexpected postponement, we are ready to play a doubleheader today at 4:05. It will be two seven-inning games.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Yesterday’s game in El Paso was postponed due to the reasons outlined in the previous blog post, so we are playing a doubleheader today. We made it without a postponement until May 29, and rain had nothing to do with it. Go figure.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners have released veteran pitcher Christian Bergman – he’s a class act and we wish him the best moving forward. Apparently a reliever is coming up from Double-A Arkansas to take his spot. Infielder Connor Kopach reported from Class-A Modesto to fill Dylan Moore‘s spot.

TODAY: Tacoma (26-27) at El Paso (34-18), doubleheader, 4:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASON SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

PITCHERS:

Game One: LHP Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) at RHP Cal Quantrill (4-1, 4.80)

(2-1, 5.53) at RHP (4-1, 4.80) Game Two: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (1-1, 6.57) at LHP Logan Allen (4-1, 4.01)

HOT HITTERS: Jose Lobaton has ten hits in his last three games, and he has hit safely in nine of his ten nine games… Braden Bishop is 21-for-61 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, collecting 18 hits during that span… Tim Lopes has a five-game hitting streak… Ian Miller has reached base safely in ten straight games, and he is batting .343 in May.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just helped out the Rainiers by winning three-of-four in a road series at Fresno… the Chihuahuas have won five of their last six games… Luis Urias has a ten-game hitting streak, he has reached base in 28 straight games, he’s batting .364 with 13 home runs, and it seems kind of silly that the Padres haven’t recalled him… rehabbing catcher Francisco Mejia and infielder/outfielder Jose Pirela will be playing in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: You want former Rainiers? El Paso has ’em. Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 3:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Trailing 6-4 going to the ninth, Reno scored three runs and upended Albuquerque, 7-6. The Isotopes made two crucial errors during Reno’s game-winning rally.

Tanner Anderson pitched six strong innings and Las Vegas earned a 7-1 win at Sacramento. Nick Martini went 4-for-4 for the Aviators.

pitched six strong innings and Las Vegas earned a 7-1 win at Sacramento. went 4-for-4 for the Aviators. Salt Lake snapped a 7-7 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning, and the Bees needed all three of them to beat Fresno. 10-9. Ty Kelly had three hits and scored three runs.

had three hits and scored three runs. New Orleans ace Zac Gallen became the PCL’s first pitcher to win seven games, allowing one run over 6.2 innings in a 3-1 win over Iowa. Gallen is 7-1 with a 1.70 ERA.

became the PCL’s first pitcher to win seven games, allowing one run over 6.2 innings in a 3-1 win over Iowa. Gallen is 7-1 with a 1.70 ERA. Jimmy Nelson continued his comeback bid, pitching five solid innings as San Antonio defeated Memphis, 3-2.

continued his comeback bid, pitching five solid innings as San Antonio defeated Memphis, 3-2. Oklahoma City hammered Omaha, 12-3. Justin DeFratus pitched seven strong innings and Cameron Perkins homered for the Dodgers.

pitched seven strong innings and homered for the Dodgers. Round Rock won a ridiculous 13-inning game in Nashville, 13-12. It was tied 7-7 after nine innings when they started placing the automatic runners at second base. Each team finished the game with position players pitching: Nashville infielder Tyler Depreta-Johnson took the loss, with Round Rock’s backup catcher Jamie Ritchie getting the save.

