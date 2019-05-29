Wednesday’s Game Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

Tonight’s Rainiers game at El Paso was postponed due to an equipment problem. Specifically, the Chihuahuas baseball gear did not make it from Fresno (where they played last night) to El Paso in time for the game.

A doubleheader will be played on Thursday at 4:05 (Pacific). It will be two seven-inning games, with a half-hour for the players to enjoy PB&J’s between games.

Fresno-to-El Paso is probably the most difficult connection in all of the PCL, due to the limited number of flights and the small aircraft servicing each airport. The league (hopefully) tries to avoid this conjunction when making the schedule, but sometimes it is inevitable.

As for the Rainiers, they did a full workout on the field in El Paso and are ready for the series to start on Thursday. I even recorded my pregame interview with Jose Loboton for tomorrow’s broadcast – hear him talk about his 5-for-5, 5 RBI game on Thursday at 3:50.

We had a roster move, too: infielder Connor Kopach has returned from Class-A Modesto, to replace Dylan Moore who was summoned to Seattle.

Let’s play two on Thursday!

