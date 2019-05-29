Rainiers Move On To El Paso, Mariners Infielder Comes Along For a Couple Hours

After a successful stop in Salt Lake City in which the Tacoma Rainiers took three-of-four from the Bees, the road trip moves on to El Paso for five games against the class of the PCL, the El Paso Chihuahuas.

At 34-18, El Paso has the best record in the league. The Chihuahuas opened the season 1-6, but have gone a remarkable 33-12 since.

Tacoma has played El Paso tough, going 3-3 against them over a pair of early-season, home-and-home three-game series.

One player won’t be here for the Rainiers tonight, and that’s infielder Dylan Moore. Moore was called up by Seattle today to replace the injured J.P. Crawford.

Moore played in Tacoma’s day game yesterday in Salt Lake City, and he flew with the team to El Paso. That meant a 7:30 Southwest flight to Las Vegas, an hour layover, and a connecting flight to El Paso. We arrived at the hotel around 12:30 AM El Paso time.

When the team landed in El Paso, Moore was informed he needed to fly back to Seattle. So he spent a couple hours in the El Paso hotel, woke up before dawn and went back to the airport to fly to Seattle in an attempt to get there in time for the Mariners day game today.

This guy has spent a lot of time in the air in the last 18 hours.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma batted around during a four-run first inning and a seven-run fifth inning in a 13-5 win over Salt Lake yesterday. Jose Lobaton went 5-for-5 with four singles and a double, driving in five runs and scoring two. He became the first Tacoma player to get five hits in a game since D.J. Peterson did it at El Paso in August of 2016. Lobaton was left on deck when the top of the ninth inning ended, narrowly missing an opportunity for six hits. Tacoma won the series, three games to one, and is back within one game of the .500 mark.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford sprained his ankle and he is being placed on the injured list, with Dylan Moore called up to take his place. The Rainiers will probably add a player from somewhere in the organization.

TODAY: Tacoma (26-27) at El Paso (34-18), 6:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: San Diego Padres.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Edwin Rodriguez.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 3-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Jon Niese (2-1, 5.53) at LHP Logan Allen (4-1, 4.01)

HOT HITTERS: Jose Lobaton has ten hits in his last three games, and he has hit safely in nine of his ten nine games… Braden Bishop is 21-for-61 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, collecting 18 hits during that span… Tim Lopes has a five-game hitting streak… Ian Miller has reached base safely in ten straight games, and he is batting .343 in May.

OPPONENT NEWS: El Paso just helped out the Rainiers by winning three-of-four in a road series at Fresno… the Chihuahuas have won five of their last six games… Luis Urias has a ten-game hitting streak, he has reached base in 28 straight games, he’s batting .364 with 13 home runs, and it seems kind of silly that the Padres haven’t recalled him… rehabbing catcher Francisco Mejia and infielder/outfielder Jose Pirela will be playing in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: You want former Rainiers? El Paso has ’em. Seth Mejias-Brean, Boog Powell, and Dillon Overton are on the active roster, with Tyler Higgins on the injured list. They also have Seattle University product Eric Yardley, who hails from the Tri-Cities.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

El Paso scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to win at Fresno last night, 4-1. The Chihuahuas bullpen pitched five shutout innings.

Franklin Barreto had four extra-base hits in a 12-8 Las Vegas win at Reno. Barreto hit three doubles and a triple. Tough day for the plate umpire: both team’s managers were ejected for arguing balls-and-strikes during the sixth inning. Reno is trying to cope while it’s best hitters all got called up at the same time. If you are looking to rent the swimming pool at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, you are out of luck. It’s sold out and there is a waiting list.

had four extra-base hits in a 12-8 Las Vegas win at Reno. Barreto hit three doubles and a triple. Tough day for the plate umpire: both team’s managers were ejected for arguing balls-and-strikes during the sixth inning. Reno is trying to cope while it’s best hitters all got called up at the same time. If you are looking to rent the swimming pool at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, you are out of luck. It’s sold out and there is a waiting list. Sacramento starter Ty Blach allowed just two runs over six innings in Albuquerque, earning a 7-2 win. The River Cats swept the series.

allowed just two runs over six innings in Albuquerque, earning a 7-2 win. The River Cats swept the series. Rehabilitating Lucas Duda contributed two hits with a double and an RBI as Omaha beat Oklahoma City, 5-3.

contributed two hits with a double and an RBI as Omaha beat Oklahoma City, 5-3. Nashville starter Seth Maness pitched into the seventh inning in a 4-2 win over Round Rock.

pitched into the seventh inning in a 4-2 win over Round Rock. San Antonio shut out Memphis, 8-0, behind Bubba Derby . It is this blog’s policy to mention Nate Orf any time he does something notable, so we are here to tell you that Nate Orf went 4-for-5.

. It is this blog’s policy to mention any time he does something notable, so we are here to tell you that Nate Orf went 4-for-5. Iowa’s Colin Rea continued his outstanding season, tossing seven innings of a 3-0 win at New Orleans. Rea is 6-1 with a 2.77 ERA.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related