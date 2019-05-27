Rainiers Push Towards .500 Mark

Here we are again.

Earlier this week the Rainiers won the first two games of a four-game series against Fresno, pulling within one game of the .500 mark and needing to just split the final two games to win the series. Instead, Tacoma lost the last two games of the series.

Now Tacoma has come to Salt Lake City, played excellent baseball, and won the first two games of the series. The Rainiers are one game under .500, and have not had a .500 record since the team was 1-1 after two games this season. And Tacoma needs to win just one of the final two games here to get a road series win.

Let’s see if they can get it done this time.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Young players led the offense for the Rainiers, as Robert Perez hit a go-ahead two-run double and David Sheaffer homered and drove in two runs during a 7-4 win over Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon. The Tacoma bullpen shined, as Christian Bergman, Gerson Bautista, and Chasen Bradford combined to pitch five shutout innings.

ROSTER MOVES: Reliever Ryan Garton reported to Tacoma yesterday, and outfielder Billy Cooke was transferred to extended spring training.

TODAY: Tacoma (25-26) at Salt Lake (22-27), 5:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-2, 3.89) at LHP Dillon Peters (1-1, 6.18)

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop is 19-for-51 with three homers since returning from the big leagues, and he has reached base in 11 straight games… … Kristopher Negron has a ten-game hitting streak, going 16-for-35 during the streak… Jose Lobaton has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he has homered in two straight… Ian Miller leads the PCL with 18 doubles.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Bees had won 12 of their last 14 games coming into this series… Salt Lake has already hit seven grand slams this season, which is three short of their franchise record – and it’s still May… Justin Bour has a five-game hitting streak; he went 4-for-5 yesterday.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ty Kelly played for Tacoma during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners finished a winless road trip with a loss in Oakland, and are now home to host Texas tonight.

In the PCL:

The first place battle between division leaders El Paso and Fresno took an unexpected day off yesterday, as the game was rained out in Fresno. They’ll try to play two today.

Sacramento enjoyed a day in Albuquerque, mashing out a 16-8 win. Mike Gerber homered twice and Aramis Garcia went 4-for-6 with a homer and four RBI.

homered twice and went 4-for-6 with a homer and four RBI. Wyatt Mathisen ‘s go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning led Reno to a 6-3 win over Las Vegas.

‘s go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning led Reno to a 6-3 win over Las Vegas. Omaha shut out Oklahoma City, 5-0, as rehabbing Kyle Zimmer , Jake Kalish , and Richard Lovelady combined on a two-hitter.

, , and combined on a two-hitter. Isan Diaz made it five straight games with a home run, but his New Orleans Baby Cakes still lost to Iowa, 14-10. Jim Adduci went 3-for-6 with a homer and six RBI to lead the I-Cubs. Elieser Hernandez – the New Orleans starter with the 1.07 ERA – got called up by the Marlins today.

made it five straight games with a home run, but his New Orleans Baby Cakes still lost to Iowa, 14-10. went 3-for-6 with a homer and six RBI to lead the I-Cubs. – the New Orleans starter with the 1.07 ERA – got called up by the Marlins today. San Antonio snapped a 4-4 tie at Memphis in the top of the ninth inning when Tyler Saladino ripped a three-run homer, and the Missions won 7-4.

ripped a three-run homer, and the Missions won 7-4. Nashville banged out 16 hits and took down Round Rock, 9-5. Zack Granite and Hunter Cole each had three hits for the Sounds. Round Rock’s Kyle Tucker homered in his fourth straight game. Jose Altuve starts a rehab assignment with Round Rock today.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, May 27th, 2019 at 11:07 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.