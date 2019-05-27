Rainiers Go For Series Win In Early Game

Tacoma did not reach .500, and did not secure a series win on Monday at Salt Lake. They can’t accomplish the first goal today, but they can take care of the second.

The Rainiers wrap up the four-game series at Salt Lake with an 11:05 AM (Pacific) game on Tuesday. Tacoma has won two of the first three games of the four-game series.

After this game we are off to El Paso, for a five-game series against the PCL’s best team.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma got shut out for just the second time this season, 5-0 as Salt Lake’s Dillon Peters and Parker Bridwell combined on a four-hitter. Tim Lopes and Robert Perez Jr. each had two hits for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday outfielder Luis Liberato was placed on the seven-day injured list with a tight oblique (which is apparently contagious), and outfielder Billy Cooke was brought back from extended spring training. The Mariners claimed reliever Jimmy Cordero off waivers from Toronto and announced he will report to Tacoma, but no one knows when he is coming.

TODAY: Tacoma (25-27) at Salt Lake (23-27), 11:05 AM Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-3, 4.60) at LHP Jose Suarez (2-0, 1.86)

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop is 19-for-55 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… … Kristopher Negron had his ten-game hitting streak end last night, he went 16-for-35 during the streak… Jose Lobaton has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and he has homered in two straight… Ian Miller leads the PCL with 18 doubles.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Bees had won 12 of their last 14 games coming into this series… Salt Lake has already hit seven grand slams this season, which is three short of their franchise record – and it’s still May… Justin Bour has a six-game hitting streak and he has homered twice in this series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ty Kelly played for Tacoma during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 10:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners came home and ended a six-game losing streak by beating Texas, 6-2. Three takeaways from the game.

Doubleheaders everywhere in the PCL, and they were all sweeps:

El Paso beat Fresno twice, taking the opening game in extra innings 3-2 before coasting to a 6-1 win in the nightcap. Jason Vosler drove home the winning run in the opener and homered in the second game.

drove home the winning run in the opener and homered in the second game. Trailing 7-5 going to the ninth, Las Vegas scored four runs and upended Reno, 9-7. Beau Taylor hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth. Sacramento put the hammer on Albuquerque, 12-5. Anthony Garcia went 4-for-5 with a homer. Sam Hilliard keeps hitting dingers for the ‘Topes.

went 4-for-5 with a homer. keeps hitting dingers for the ‘Topes. San Antonio swept a road doubleheader at Memphis, 3-1 and 2-1. David Freitas hit a two-run homer in the first game, and Corey Spangenberg ‘s two-run homer held up in the second game.

hit a two-run homer in the first game, and ‘s two-run homer held up in the second game. Iowa kept Isan Diaz in the ballpark and topped New Orleans in ten innings, 2-1. Diaz’s streak ended at five straight games with a homer.

in the ballpark and topped New Orleans in ten innings, 2-1. Diaz’s streak ended at five straight games with a homer. Yordan Alvarez homered in the first game and drove in three runs in the second as Round Rock swept a doubleheader at Nashville, 2-0 and 8-5. Rehabbing Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 in the opener.

homered in the first game and drove in three runs in the second as Round Rock swept a doubleheader at Nashville, 2-0 and 8-5. Rehabbing went 1-for-4 in the opener. Omaha swept Oklahoma City, 7-3 and 6-5. Brett Phillips homered twice and drove in five runs in the opener, and catcher Xavier Fernandez homered and drove in four runs in the second game.

