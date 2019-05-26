High-Elevation Road Trip Starts Out The Right Way

The Tacoma Rainiers had a great start to the nine-game road trip on Saturday night, with a 9-4 win over Salt Lake.

The win happened exactly the way it needs to when your are in Salt Lake City, or any of the other high-elevation, high-scoring PCL ballparks: once you take the lead, you need to keep scoring.

Tacoma took a 3-0 lead in the third inning, and led 4-3 after seven. The Rainiers added another run in the eighth, and then tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the ninth so that the Bees didn’t get any hare-brained ideas about coming back and winning the game.

That’s how you need to do it in Salt Lake City, Reno, Albuquerque, El Paso, and Las Vegas. Just keep scoring. Seems simple, right? If only it was.

Another key Tacoma player landed on the injured list on Saturday, with Ryan Court suffering oblique tightness. He joins Eric Young Jr (thumb), Orlando Calixte (left knee), and Aaron Northcraft (left oblique). Other than Young Jr who had surgery and will be out until at least July, we have little information on how long the players will take to recover.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz pitched well into the seventh inning, and new players Luis Liberato and Robert Perez each had two hits as Tacoma took down Salt Lake on Saturday night, 9-4. The Rainiers scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a close game. Braden Bishop hit two doubles and drew two walks.

ROSTER MOVES: Reliever Ryan Garton was outrighted to Tacoma and will report today. Dylan Moore reported to Tacoma yesterday, and outfielder Luis Liberato was promoted from Class-A Modesto prior to yesterday’s game because Ryan Court landed on the seven-day injured list with a tight oblique.

TODAY: Tacoma (24-26) at Salt Lake (22-26), 12:05 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Erik Swanson (0-0, 3.38) at RHP Nick Tropeano (1-1, 7.66)

HOT HITTERS: Braden Bishop is 17-for-47 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… … Kristopher Negron has a nine-game hitting streak, going 15-for-31 during the streak… Jose Lobaton has hit safely in seven of his last eight games… Ian Miller leads the PCL with 18 doubles.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Bees have won 12 of their last 15 games, turning around their season after a 10-23 start… they just won three-of-four at Sacramento, and recently swept a four-gamer at Reno… Salt Lake has already hit seven grand slams this season, which is three short of their franchise record – and it’s still May.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ty Kelly played for Tacoma during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Yusei Kikuchi had a tough day at the office and the Mariners lost in Oakland last night, 6-5.

had a tough day at the office and the Mariners lost in Oakland last night, 6-5. Seattle Times baseball writer Ryan Divish has his weekly Q&A.

In the PCL:

Fresno topped El Paso, 5-2, in a battle between division leaders. Wilmer Difo had three hits and Jake Noll drove in three runs for the Grizzlies.

had three hits and drove in three runs for the Grizzlies. Reno’s Abraham Almonte and Domingo Leyba each hit three-run homers in an 8-3 win over visiting Las Vegas.

and each hit three-run homers in an 8-3 win over visiting Las Vegas. Sacramento banged out 16 hits in a 10-6 win at Albuquerque. Mike Gerber , Anthony Gomez , Henry Ramos , and Levi Michael each had three knocks. Mike Yastrzemski got called up by the Giants.

, , , and each had three knocks. got called up by the Giants. PCL veteran Shane Peterson appeared in the Oklahoma City box score, drilling a two-run homer to help the Dodgers to a 4-2 win at Omaha.

appeared in the Oklahoma City box score, drilling a two-run homer to help the Dodgers to a 4-2 win at Omaha. Kyle Tucker made it three straight games with a homer, and A.J. Reed also went deep in Round Rock’s 11-5 win at Nashville.

made it three straight games with a homer, and also went deep in Round Rock’s 11-5 win at Nashville. New Orleans infielder Isan Diaz scoffed at Tucker and homered in his fourth straight game to lead the Baby Cakes to a 6-3 win over Iowa. UW product Jeff Brigham nailed down his first save.

scoffed at Tucker and homered in his fourth straight game to lead the Baby Cakes to a 6-3 win over Iowa. UW product nailed down his first save. San Antonio shut out Memphis, 4-0, as Aaron Wilkerson and four relievers combined on a four-hitter.

