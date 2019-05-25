Back On The Road: Return To Salt Lake

After a far-too-quick four-game home series, the Rainiers are back on the road for another nine-game, ten-day road trip. This time its four games at Salt Lake, then five at El Paso, and a travel day to fly home before returning to Cheney Stadium on June 4.

We had a pre-dawn flight today, so we’re jumping right into the Rainiers Daily.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Fresno topped Tacoma on Friday night, 9-6, and snuck out of town with a split of the four-game series after the Rainiers won the first two. Andrew Stevenson‘s two-out, two-run triple in the sixth inning gave the Grizzlies the lead. Jose Lobaton went 4-for-5 with two doubles and a homer for Tacoma in his biggest game of the season.

ROSTER MOVES: Reliever Ryan Garton was outrighted to Tacoma and is expected to report today. The Mariners activated Kyle Seager from the disabled list and optioned Dylan Moore to Tacoma, but at this point we don’t know when Moore will report.

TODAY: Tacoma (23-25) at Salt Lake (22-25), 5:35 Pacific.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 2-2.

PITCHERS: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 9.53) at TBA

Scheduled Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria got himself called up to the big leagues yesterday.

HOT HITTERS: Ryan Court saw his nine-game hitting streak end. He was 0-for-2 and removed from the game due to oblique tightness… Braden Bishop is 15-for-44 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… … Kristopher Negron has an eight-game hitting streak, going 14-for-28 during the streak… Jose Lobaton has hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

OPPONENT NEWS: The Bees have won 12 of their last 14 games, turning around their season after a 10-23 start… they just won three-of-four at Sacramento, and recently swept a four-gamer at Reno… that said, they don’t have any hitting streaks of note. Their pitching has been much improved, and they have a knack for hitting grand slams every time they load the bases.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ty Kelly played for Tacoma during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Everybody got left on base in the Mariners loss to Oakland last night.

Reliever Sam Tuivailala continues his rehabilitation with Tacoma, and The News Tribune caught up with him.

In the PCL:

Salt Lake got a rare 1-0 win at Sacramento, and making it even rarer was the fact that the only run scored on a Matt Thaiss inside-the-park home run. 22-year-old Patrick Sandoval pitched six shutout innings for the Bees, Tyler Beede was dealing for the River Cats.

inside-the-park home run. 22-year-old pitched six shutout innings for the Bees, was dealing for the River Cats. El Paso starter Logan Allen was dominant for seven innings in a 4-1 win over Reno. Allen allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out ten.

was dominant for seven innings in a 4-1 win over Reno. Allen allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out ten. One day after a 1-0, ten-inning game, Albuquerque and Las Vegas were tied 1-1 after nine and went to the tenth again. This time the floodgates opened, as the Isotopes scored four runs in the top of the tenth and needed all of them to hang on for a 5-4 win. Peter Lambert pitched seven shutout innings with ten strikeouts for the ‘Topes.

pitched seven shutout innings with ten strikeouts for the ‘Topes. Omaha banged out 16 hits and won a home game, beating Iowa 6-2. Storm Chasers starter Foster Griffin tossed seven strong innings and improved his season numbers to 5-1, 3.40.

tossed seven strong innings and improved his season numbers to 5-1, 3.40. Kyle Tucker ripped his 14th homer and A.J. Reed also went deep as Round Rock edged San Antonio, 4-3.

ripped his 14th homer and also went deep as Round Rock edged San Antonio, 4-3. PCL ace Zac Gallen did it again, allowing one run over seven innings and earning his league-leading sixth win as New Orleans took out Oklahoma City, 4-1. Gallen has a 1.74 ERA.

did it again, allowing one run over seven innings and earning his league-leading sixth win as New Orleans took out Oklahoma City, 4-1. Gallen has a 1.74 ERA. Nashville was 10-6 winner over Memphis as former Raniers catcher Adam Moore had two hits, with a triple, and five RBI. The 35-year-old played for Tacoma in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

