Homestand Ends Tonight

Tacoma had a shot to reach .500 for the first time since the second day of the season, and pull into first place in the division while doing it, but it didn’t happen as Fresno held off the Rainiers 6-4 last night.

The Rainiers will try to settle for winning the four-game series with a victory on Fireworks Night.

Kyle Seager went 1-for-4 in his final rehab game. He was a class act throughout his stay with the Rainiers, simply by being himself while remembering where he came from. Hopefully he’ll help the Mariners pull out of their skid when he is activated from the injured list on Saturday.

After tonight’s game the Rainiers will take a brief nap before hopping aboard their earliest flight of the season (fun!) and heading to Salt Lake City to open a nine-game road trip. It’s four games at Salt Lake, followed by five games at El Paso.

We’ll be back home on June 4 for some inter-conference play, with Memphis and Nashville coming to town.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma missed a chance to pull into first place, as Fresno outfielder Yadiel Hernandez homered twice and drove in four runs to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-4 win on Thursday night. Fresno has slowed down the Tacoma offense the past two days – yesterday the Rainiers managed seven hits. Kristopher Negron had two hits with a homer for the Rainiers.

ROSTER MOVES: In order to make room for relievers Nick Rumbelow and Mike Wright yesterday, pitchers Christian Pedrol and Carlos Hernandez were transferred back to extended spring training. Pitcher Tyler Danish was released after the game last night. Today, outfielder Robert Perez joins the club from extended spring training. Perez gives Tacoma 11 position players while we wait to see what move the Mariners make when they activate Seager.

TODAY: Fresno (24-23) at Tacoma (23-25), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Scott Copeland (2-2, ) at LHP Jon Niese (2-1, 5.16)

HOT HITTERS: Ryan Court has gone 13-for-26 during an eight-game hitting streak, and he has 13 RBI during the streak… Braden Bishop is 15-for-44 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… … Kristopher Negron has a seven-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Fresno shortstop Carter Kieboom is considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball. He’s hitting .348 with eight homers in 109 at-bats for Fresno – but he struggled in his first MLB call-up, going 5-for-39 for the Nationals in an 11-game stint… Jacob Wilson is off to the best start of his career, batting .327 with 14 homers. This is new territory for the former Memphis Redbirds infielder, who has never hit like this in Triple-A.

FAMILIAR FACES: Austin Voth is a graduate of Kentwood High School (Class of 2010) and pitched three years at the University of Washington… former Mariner Vidal Nuno pitched briefly for Tacoma in 2015.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Online voting for the Triple-A All-Stars is open now. Tacoma has a couple of good candidates this season.

Missed this one yesterday, or maybe it didn’t get posted until today: The News Tribune has a story on Justus Sheffield ‘s great game on Wednesday.

‘s great game on Wednesday. Larry Stone opens the history book and wonders if this might become the worst Mariners team in franchise history.

Kyle Seager helped Dan Vogelbach when he was struggling, and now Vogelbach has helped out Mariners prospect Jered Kelenic.

In the PCL:

We had a double no-hit bid in Las Vegas last night. Both Albuquerque’s Chi-Chi Gonzalez and Las Vegas’s Paul Blackburn took no-hitters into the seventh inning, when each was broken up. The game remained 0-0 until the bottom of the tenth inning, when Sheldon Neuse singled in the automatic runner to give Las Vegas a 1-0 win.

and Las Vegas’s took no-hitters into the seventh inning, when each was broken up. The game remained 0-0 until the bottom of the tenth inning, when singled in the automatic runner to give Las Vegas a 1-0 win. Salt Lake Jose ‘s Suarez and Rodriguez combined on a three-hitter as the Bees beat Sacramento, 7-1. Catcher Roberto Perez homered twice.

‘s and combined on a three-hitter as the Bees beat Sacramento, 7-1. Catcher homered twice. El Paso walloped Reno, 10-4, but in the ninth inning Yasmany Tomas hit another homer. That’s four straight games with a homer, seven dingers total. The Diamondbacks are promoting Kevin Cron .

hit another homer. That’s four straight games with a homer, seven dingers total. The Diamondbacks are promoting . Iowa edged Omaha, 3-2, on an RBI single in the eighth inning by Robel Garcia . The I-Cubs are back to ten games over .500. Strangely, Omaha can’t win at home.

. The I-Cubs are back to ten games over .500. Strangely, Omaha can’t win at home. Baby Cakes leadoff man Monte Harrison had two hits, two walks, scored two runs, and drove in four as New Orleans waltzed to a 12-4 win over Oklahoma City.

had two hits, two walks, scored two runs, and drove in four as New Orleans waltzed to a 12-4 win over Oklahoma City. PCL veteran Cory Spangenberg had a big game for San Antonio in an 11-6 win at Round Rock. He had three hits with a pair of taters. The Express have had some strong starting pitchers.

had a big game for San Antonio in an 11-6 win at Round Rock. He had three hits with a pair of taters. The Express have had some strong starting pitchers. Zack Granite hit a go-ahead grand slam in Nashville 8-5 win over Memphis. The game featured a benches-clearing fracus that resulted in four ejections.

