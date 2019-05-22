Rainiers Open Homestand With 19-Hit Win, Play Day Game Today

Well, it looks like the Rainiers bounced back from that horrific loss in Reno just fine. Nineteen hits in a 12-3 win over Fresno last night to win the series opener will do it.

Early game today let’s get going.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma connected for 19 hits in a 12-3 win over Fresno, pulling within 1.5 games of first place in the Pac-North. Ian Miller had a huge game, going 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBI. Austin Nola and Braden Bishop each had three hits, and Kyle Seager drove in three runs. Tacoma’s bullpen pitched six scoreless innings, including shutout innings from rehabilitating relievers Sam Tuivailala and Gerson Bautista.

ROSTER MOVES: Two additional moves were made prior to yesterday’s game: Gerson Bautista‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Tacoma from Class-A Modesto, and shortstop Chris Mariscal was promoted from Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Fresno (23-22) at Tacoma (22-24), 11:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP J.J. Hoover (2-0, 5.70) at LHP Justus Sheffield (1-2, 4.38)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, collecting 26 hits during that time… Braden Bishop is 15-for-37 with three homers since returning from the big leagues, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has gone 12-for-23 during a seven-game hitting streak, and he has 11 RBI during the streak… Jose Lobaton has a six-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Make sure to keep an eye on Fresno shortstop Carter Kieboom, who is considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball. He’s hitting .346 with seven homers in 101 at-bats for Fresno – but he struggled in his first MLB call-up, going 5-for-39 for the Nationals in an 11-game stint… Jacob Wilson is off to the best start of his career, batting .336 with 14 homers. This is new territory for the former Memphis Redbirds infielder, who has never hit like this in Triple-A.

FAMILIAR FACES: Austin Voth is a graduate of Kentwood High School (Class of 2010) and pitched three years at the University of Washington… former Mariner Vidal Nuno pitched briefly for Tacoma in 2015.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The News Tribune caught up with Kyle Seager prior to his first game at Cheney Stadium since 2011.

prior to his first game at Cheney Stadium since 2011. The Mariners showed that baseball, like football (and possibly basketball? Hockey? Soccer?), is a game of inches in a 5-3 loss at Texas on Tuesday night.

In the PCL:

Sacramento shortstop Abiatal Avelino tripled twice as the River Cats took down Salt Lake, 10-7.

tripled twice as the River Cats took down Salt Lake, 10-7. Las Vegas coasted to a 9-2 win over visiting Albuquerque. Dustin Fowler had three hits, a homer, and four RBI.

had three hits, a homer, and four RBI. Domingo Leyba connected on four hits, three of which were doubles, and drove in five runs as the Reno Aces earned a series-opening 10-7 win at El Paso.

connected on four hits, three of which were doubles, and drove in five runs as the Reno Aces earned a series-opening 10-7 win at El Paso. Iowa at Omaha were rained out and are trying to play two today.

Round Rock starter Jose Hernandez-Urquidy struck out 12 over six innings, allowing just one run, and earned an 11-4 win over San Antonio.

struck out 12 over six innings, allowing just one run, and earned an 11-4 win over San Antonio. Catcher Will Smith homered twice as Oklahoma City edged New Orleans, 6-5.

homered twice as Oklahoma City edged New Orleans, 6-5. Young Memphis starter Genesis Cabrera delivered six strong innings in a 4-2 road win over Nashville.

