Rainiers Home After Historic Day In Reno

The Tacoma Rainiers return to Cheney Stadium tonight to host the Fresno Grizzlies in the opening game of a four-game series at 6:05. It’s the first meeting of the year between Tacoma and first place Fresno, and the Rainiers start the series just 2.5 games out of first.

The nine-game road trip through Nevada finished with a brutal day in Reno, but overall the Rainiers went 4-5 on the trip – not bad, but not a winner obviously. It was like a weekend trip to Vegas where you hit a jackpot, but take a small loss overall.

That final game in Reno yesterday… wow.

The Aces beat the Rainiers, 25-8. It was the most runs that Tacoma has allowed in a game in the last twenty years.

Reno did a number on the PCL record book.

The Aces tied the PCL mark by hitting ten home runs in the game – the only other time that has happened was July 6, 1974 when Phoenix hit ten dingers at Sacramento in the second game of a doubleheader, and that record is asterisked by the PCL because Sacramento’s ballpark Hughes Stadium had a left field fence closer than 250 feet from home plate.

Four of the home runs were hit by Yasmany Tomas, who became the sixth player in the league’s modern history to accomplish the feat. The last four-homer game in the PCL was Micah Hoffpauir‘s for Iowa in 2008.

Tomas missed his chance to accomplish one of the sport’s rarest feats: the home run cycle. He homered in his first three at-bats, hitting a solo, two-run, and three-run. He batted with the bases loaded his fourth time up and had a chance to do it… and hit an infield single instead. His fourth homer came later in the game, in the bottom of the eighth, and it was another solo shot. A Double-A slugger named Tyrone Horne hit for the home run cycle back in 1998.

An assault on the PCL record book always brings out some gems, because this league has such a long and storied history. Back in 1923 a player named Pete Schneider for a team called the Vernon Tigers hit five homers in one game against Salt Lake City. I wonder if they complained about the baseballs back then.

The Vernon Tigers have a colorful history, to say the least. They had a Hollywood star as an owner, they existed almost entirely because of alcohol laws, and were killed by Prohibition.

Anyway, back to the game, as Bill Walton’s partner David Pasch says. The Rainiers are only home for four days and then we hit the road for another ten-day trip, so try to get out to the ballpark this week if you can.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma suffered through a historic loss in Reno on Monday, 25-8. Yasmany Tomas hit four homers and drove in eight runs for the Aces, Kevin Cron went deep twice, and Matt Szczur hit for the cycle. Shed Long had three hits and scored three runs for Tacoma.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners have been hit with injuries again, placing Dee Gordon and Ryon Healy on the injured list. Today they called up Shed Long, activated rehabbing Dylan Moore from the IL, selected Tommy Milone to start tonight’s game, and optioned reliever Parker Markel to Tacoma. Seattle acquired reliever Anthony Bass from the Reds and designated Ryan Garton for assignment. There will likely be additional moves prior to tonight’s game to fill the Rainiers infield – maybe we’ll get Connor Kopach back?

TODAY: Fresno (23-21) at Tacoma (21-24), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Washington Nationals.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Randy Knorr.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Austin Voth (3-3, 3.89) at RHP Erik Swanson (0-0, 0.00)

Voth is a local product from Kentwood High School and the UW, he’ll probably have a large cheering section tonight. Swanson was Tacoma’s opening night starter; he pitched five shutout innings at Sacramento, got called up, and we haven’t seen him until now.

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, collecting 25 hits during that time… Braden Bishop is 12-for-31 with three homers since returning from the big leagues, and he has a six-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has gone 11-for-19 during a six-game hitting streak, and he has eight RBI over the last two days.

OPPONENT NEWS: Make sure to keep an eye on Fresno shortstop Carter Kieboom, who is considered one of the top prospects in all of minor league baseball. He’s hitting .356 with seven homers in 101 at-bats for Fresno – but he struggled in his first MLB call-up, going 5-for-39 for the Nationals in an 11-game stint… Jacob Wilson is off to the best start of his career, batting .345 with 14 homers. This is new territory for the former Memphis Redbirds infielder, who has never hit like this in Triple-A.

FAMILIAR FACES: Austin Voth is a graduate of Kentwood High School (Class of 2010) and pitched three years at the University of Washington… former Mariner Vidal Nuno pitched briefly for Tacoma in 2015.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Fresno beat Sacramento in ten innings last night, 4-3, on Bengie Gonzalez ‘s sac fly. Sacramento won the five-game series, 3-2.

‘s sac fly. Sacramento won the five-game series, 3-2. The Rainiers weren’t the only ones wearing it yesterday. El Paso had 22 hits and walloped Albuquerque, 21-10. Jacob Scavuzzo and Josh Naylor each homered twice.

and each homered twice. Salt Lake rode an outstanding rehab start by Andrew Heaney to a 9-6 win over Las Vegas. Heaney pitched 4.1 shutout innings with ten strikeouts. His catcher Dustin Garneau homered twice.

to a 9-6 win over Las Vegas. Heaney pitched 4.1 shutout innings with ten strikeouts. His catcher homered twice. Nashville scored twice in the top of the 12th inning to beat Round Rock, 8-6. Hunter Cole singled in the go-ahead run.

singled in the go-ahead run. Ben Meyer pitched six innings of two-hit ball as New Orleans took down Iowa, 5-2.

pitched six innings of two-hit ball as New Orleans took down Iowa, 5-2. Oklahoma City connected for 17 hits in a 10-5 win over visiting Omaha. Ex-Rainiers outfielder Cameron Perkins was one of eight Dodgers with multiple hits.

was one of eight Dodgers with multiple hits. San Antonio shut out Memphis, 4-0, as Burch Smith and three relievers combined on a five-hitter.

