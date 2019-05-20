Road Trip Ends In Reno – Will It Be A Winning Trip?

The nine-game, ten-day road trip to Las Vegas and Reno comes to an end today, with an 11:05 game here in Reno.

I’m guessing that the majority of the players who have been on this entire trip are ready to stay somewhere that is not a casino resort on the next roadie. Salt Lake City and El Paso are going to be refreshing!

The team is 4-4 on the trip going into the final game, with a chance to secure a winning record on the trip and a extremely rare series win at Reno. Tacoma’s only series win at Greater Nevada Field since it was built in 2009 came in 2015, when Tacoma took two games out of three with the help of a rainout.

There’s a real chance here, with Reno struggling overall and Tacoma having put two beatdowns on their fatigued pitching staff including Sunday’s 18-9 win.

Tacoma returns home for a quick four-game series against first place Fresno starting on Tuesday night.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma knocked 22 hits and crushed Reno on Sunday afternoon, 18-9. Trailing 2-1 going to the fifth inning, the Rainiers matched a season-high by scoring eight runs in the fifth – and then the team kept on scoring. The 22 hits were comprised of 18 singles and four doubles; Reno out-homered Tacoma 5-0. Tim Lopes had four hits, Ryan Court and Dylan Moore each had three hits, and pretty much everybody else had two hits.

ROSTER MOVES: On Sunday the Rainiers placed reliever Aaron Northcraft (oblique) and Orlando Calixte (knee) on the seven-day injured list. The Mariners recalled reliever David McKay, and recently optioned pitchers Erik Swanson and Matt Festa were added to the active roster. Swanson will start against Fresno on Tuesday night.

TODAY: Tacoma (21-23) at Reno (16-27), 11:05 AM.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 5-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Jon Niese (1-1, 4.50) at LHP Alex Young (2-0, 6.04)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, collecting 23 hits during that time… Braden Bishop is 11-for-25 with three homers since returning from the big leagues, and he has a five-game hitting streak… Ryan Court has gone 9-for-15 during a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Kevin Cron leads the PCL in home runs (19) and ranks second in RBI (54)… Abraham Almonte has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games… Yasmany Tomas has hit safely in seven straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Abraham Almonte, Andrew Aplin, Anthony Vazquez, and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno… they also have Mill Creek’s Travis Snider, but he is away from the team on paternity leave.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 10:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners beat the Twins on Sunday, 7-4, and avoided being swept by the red-hot Twinkies.

M’s prospect Logan Gilbert is dealing for Class-A Modesto.

In the PCL:

Sacramento swept a rain-delayed doubleheader from Fresno, 4-3 and 7-0. Austin Slater homered in both games, including a grand slam in the second one.

homered in both games, including a grand slam in the second one. Down 4-1 going to the bottom of the eighth, Albuquerque scored four runs and stunned El Paso 5-4. Drew Weeks hit the pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer for the ‘Topes.

hit the pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer for the ‘Topes. Salt Lake swept a doubleheader from Las Vegas. Matt Thaiss hit a grand slam in the opener, and Jaime Barria delivered a complete game in the nightcap.

hit a grand slam in the opener, and delivered a complete game in the nightcap. Nashville hit two dingers and scored five runs in a ninth inning rally to secure a 9-7 comeback win at Round Rock. Patrick Wisdom whacked a go-ahead three-run homer.

whacked a go-ahead three-run homer. Iowa split a doubleheader against visiting New Orleans in unexpected fashion. The I-Cubs got to PCL ace Zac Gallen in the opener, hitting a couple homers off him and winning 5-4. Then the I-Cubs were shut out in the second game by a Baby Cakes pitcher named Dustin Beggs .

Aaron Wilkerson tossed six scoreless innings and San Antonio coasted to a 9-3 win over Memphis.

tossed six scoreless innings and San Antonio coasted to a 9-3 win over Memphis. Omaha leadoff man Humberto Arteaga homered twice in an 11-1 win at Oklahoma City. Omaha has been using relief pitchers as “openers.”

