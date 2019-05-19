Too Much Cron For Mariners, Rainiers

The Cron Family is doing a number on the Seattle Mariners organization this weekend.

C.J. Cron‘s Minnesota Twins have been ripping up the M’s pitching staff at T-Mobile Park, and C.J. has been heavily involved in it. He’s 8-for-14 with three homers, six runs scored, and six RBI going into the final game of the series today.

Here in Reno, Kevin Cron is a beast. Over the first three games of this series, Kevin is 5-for-8 with two doubles, three homers, five runs, and nine RBI. Last night he even stole a base to set up a run for the Aces.

The patriarch of the family is Reno manager Chris Cron, who manages one son while keeping a watchful eye on the other. He’s probably spent the weekend giggling in the dugout while watching Kevin and checking his phone to track C.J.

At least the Rainiers have managed to win a game during Cron Weekend. Tacoma can even-up this series with a win today.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Reno scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and the Rainiers never caught up – although they came close several times – in a 6-3 loss on Saturday night. The Aces have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-game series. The rehabbers couldn’t get it going at the plate, as Kyle Seager went 0-for-4 and Dylan Moore 0-for-3.

ROSTER MOVES: There were two additional moves before last night’s game that did not make yesterday’s post: reliever Sam Tuivailala had his rehab assignment transferred to Tacoma, and lefty Anthony Misiewicz was promoted from Double-A Arkansas and he will start Monday’s early game.

TODAY: Tacoma (20-23) at Reno (16-26), 1:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-3.

PITCHERS: LHP Jon Niese (1-1, 4.50) at LHP Alex Young (2-0, 6.04)

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end last night… Shed Long has homered in three of his last five PCL games… Braden Bishop is 9-for-21 with three homers since returning from the big leagues… Bishop, Ryan Court, and Jose Lobaton have four-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Kevin Cron leads the PCL in home runs (18) and ranks second in RBI (53)… Abraham Almonte has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games… Yasmany Tomas has hit safely in seven straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Abraham Almonte, Andrew Aplin, Anthony Vazquez, and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno… they also have Mill Creek’s Travis Snider, but he is away from the team on paternity leave.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 12:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Las Vegas and Salt Lake split the first of the rain-created back-to-back doubleheaders in SLC, with Vegas winning the opener 8-2 and Salt Lake taking the second game, 4-2.

Yonathan Daza had four hits as Albuquerque hammered El Paso, 12-2.

had four hits as Albuquerque hammered El Paso, 12-2. Sacramento at Fresno was rained out and they are going to try to play two today.

Nashville hit four home runs including two by Patrick Wisdom in a 6-3 win at Round rock.

in a 6-3 win at Round rock. Troy Stokes homered in the eighth inning to help San Antonio to a 6-4 win over Memphis.

homered in the eighth inning to help San Antonio to a 6-4 win over Memphis. Oklahoma City took a 7-1 lead in the third inning and barely held on to beat Omaha, 7-6.

New Orleans at Iowa was rained out and they are double-dipping today.

