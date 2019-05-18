Aces Sneak Away With Victory

After Thursday’s 23-hit, 14-run blistering of the Reno Aces, the Tacoma Rainiers jumped out with three runs in each of the first two innings on Friday night to take a 6-1 lead.

However, unlike Thursday’s game, in this one the Rainiers stopped scoring. Reno had excellent relief work and held the Rainiers at six, while Kevin Cron led them back into the game and the Aces ended their eight-game losing streak.

Rehabilitating Kyle Seager played the entire game as the designated hitter, going 1-for-5. A second rehabilitating major leaguer is expected today, as Dylan Moore is going to get some reps while he recovers from a right wrist contusion. And on top of that, there were reports last night that rehabilitating reliever Sam Tuivailala is going to join Tacoma.

With the infield back in shape, the Rainiers said a tough goodbye to Connor Kopach after last night’s game. Kopach came up from Class-A Modesto to fill in while Shed Long was in the big leagues, and he played great and looked like he belongs in Triple-A – despite being in his first full professional season. Rather than have him sit on the bench here, he goes back to Modesto where he can play regularly. I suspect we’ll see Kopach in a more permanent role in the future.

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings, saw Justus Sheffield pitch into the sixth inning and leave with a 6-3 lead… and then the bullpen let it get away in a 7-6 loss at Reno on Friday night. Kevin Cron‘s three-run homer tied it in the seventh, and Reno won it in the bottom of the ninth when Tim Locastro was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on a ground out, and scored on a sacrifice “fly” to the shortstop in shallow left field.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up relievers Matt Festa and Ryan Garton, and they optioned starter Erik Swanson to Tacoma. Today the Mariners activated Wade LeBlanc from the injured list, and optioned Festa right back to us. The Rainiers added three pitchers from extended spring training yesterday: Tyler Danish (who is now a reliever), Carlos Hernandez, and Christian Pedrol. Today the team adds Dylan Moore on a rehabilitation assignment, and infielder Connor Kopach has been sent back to Class-A Modesto.

TODAY: Tacoma (20-22) at Reno (15-26), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-2.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-1, 3.24) at RHP Jon Duplantier (0-1, 3.86)

Duplantier is generally considered the Arizona Diamondbacks top minor league prospect.

HOT HITTERS: Tim Lopes has hit safely in his last eleven games, with four homers and 13 RBI during the streak… Shed Long has homered in three of his last four PCL games… Braden Bishop has three homers over his past three games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Reno’s eight-game losing streak ended last night… Reno pitchers allowed 81 runs during the eight-game losing streak; they gave up six runs last night… Kevin Cron leads the PCL in home runs (18) and ranks second in RBI (52). Cron has homered in three straight games… Abraham Almonte had his nine-game hitting streak end last night… Yasmany Tomas has hit safely in six straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Abraham Almonte, Andrew Aplin, Anthony Vazquez, and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno… they also have Mill Creek’s Travis Snider, but he is away from the team on paternity leave.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The feats of Kevin Cron caused the Rainiers game to get a write-up on MiLB.com.

caused the Rainiers game to get a write-up on MiLB.com. The Mariners got dropped by the Twins, 7-1. Three takeaways from the game.

Since we are on Day 8 of our ten-day all-casino Nevada road trip, here is a story on the infighting that is going to prevent Washington state from legalizing sports gambling for years.

In the PCL:

Sacramento and Fresno split a doubleheader, with Fresno salvaging the split on Carter Kieboom ‘s walk-off three run homer in the nightcap.

‘s walk-off three run homer in the nightcap. Jason Vosler had four hits as El Paso steamrolled the Isotopes, 11-5.

had four hits as El Paso steamrolled the Isotopes, 11-5. Las Vegas at Salt Lake was rained out for the second day in a row, so they are going to try to play back-to-back doubleheaders today and tomorrow. Good times!

New Orleans outfielder Yadiel Rivera homered twice and drove in four runs as the Cakes won at Iowa, 9-5.

homered twice and drove in four runs as the Cakes won at Iowa, 9-5. Cheslor Cuthbert collected four hits and scored four runs as Omaha outlasted Oklahoma City, 11-9.

collected four hits and scored four runs as Omaha outlasted Oklahoma City, 11-9. Former Brewers stalwart Jimmy Nelson continued to progress as he returns from injury. He delivered 5.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in San Antonio’s 5-3 win over Memphis.

continued to progress as he returns from injury. He delivered 5.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in San Antonio’s 5-3 win over Memphis. Nashville cruised to a 9-3 win at Round Rock as the Sounds No. 9 hitter in the lineup Hunter Cole had four hits, scored two runs, and drove in three.

