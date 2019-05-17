Rainiers Romp In Reno, 14-5, Odd PCL Record Tied

Tacoma drilled the Reno Aces in the opening game of a five-game series on Thursday night, 14-5. Nine different Tacoma players had multiple hits as the team set a season high with 23 knocks.

Aside from the fun of the Rainiers scoring all of those runs, it was a tough night at the park. The game was played at a glacial pace, clocking in at 3:45. Temperatures dipped into the upper-30s and there was just a small handful people in the crowd – especially after the Rainiers eight-run rally in the top of the fourth inning sent many freezing Aces fans home.

The few folks who stuck around got to see an unusual PCL record get tied: Reno’s Tim LoCastro entered the record book by getting hit by pitch three times. Not only did LoCastro get smoked three times, but he was nailed by three different pitchers.

One of the times he got hit – the second time – he was actually struck in the helmet by a David McKay fastball. Always one of the scariest sights on a baseball diamond, LoCastro went down in a pile and then popped right back up on his feet and made his way to first base. It seems that this guy is made of rubber.

LoCastro is apparently a master at getting struck by pitches. In the major leagues this season he has 23 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks, and he’s been hit by pitch four times up there.

Tonight’s goal for Tacoma pitchers: see if they can miss LoCastro.

RAINIERS DAILY

ROSTER MOVES: Lot’s of them expected tonight, involving relief pitchers. Nick Rumbelow was designated for assignment, as the Mariners re-claimed Andrew Moore off waivers and assigned him to Double-A Arkansas.

TODAY: Tacoma (20-21) at Reno (14-26), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 4-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (1-2, 4.31) at RHP Braden Shipley (1-1, 9.00)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games, going 18-for-44 with 14 runs scored during that stretch. He is leading the PCL with 17 doubles… Tim Lopes has hit safely in his last ten games, with four homers with 12 RBI during the streak… Shed Long has homered in his last three PCL games… Braden Bishop has three homers over his past two games.

OPPONENT NEWS: After winning the first game of a four-game series at Tacoma on May 7, Reno has lost eight straight games. They dropped three straight in Tacoma and then got swept at home by Salt Lake… Reno pitchers have allowed 81 runs during the eight-game losing streak… Ildemaro Vargas is back from the big leagues and he has gone 11-for-20 in his first five PCL games… Kevin Cron is tied for the PCL lead in home runs (17) and ranks second in RBI (47)… Abraham Almonte has a nine-game hitting streak.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Abraham Almonte, Andrew Aplin, Anthony Vazquez, and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno… they also have Mill Creek’s Travis Snider.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Twins ripped the Mariners on Thursday night, 11-6, despite a three-run homer from Dan Vogelbach .

. Mallex Smith returned to the Mariners and homered in his first game.

returned to the Mariners and homered in his first game. Former Rainiers outfielder Tito Polo explained his side of the controversial situation earlier this season to a Pittsburgh Pirates prospect website. Polo says his PCL suspension was for 25 games, it is over, and that he is looking to get signed.

In the PCL:

Albuquerque scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 10-2 win over El Paso. ‘Topes shortstop Brendan Rodgers has been called up by the Rockies.

has been called up by the Rockies. Las Vegas at Salt Lake was rained out and they’ll play two tomorrow.

Sacramento at Fresno was rained out (!) and they are playing two tonight.

Oklahoma City’s Zach Reks launched a go-ahead three-run homer in his Triple-A debut to beat Omaha, 5-3.

launched a go-ahead three-run homer in his Triple-A debut to beat Omaha, 5-3. Tyler Saladino went 4-for-5 with three doubles and the game-ending hit as San Antonio walked off Memphis, 4-3.

went 4-for-5 with three doubles and the game-ending hit as San Antonio walked off Memphis, 4-3. Round Rock rode the hot bat of Yordan Alvarez to a 10-4 win over Nashville. Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBI, he continues to lead the PCL in the triple crown categories, and he should definitely be called up already.

to a 10-4 win over Nashville. Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two homers and six RBI, he continues to lead the PCL in the triple crown categories, and he should definitely be called up already. New Orlans and Iowa split a doubleheader. Hector Noesi tossed six shutout innings for the Cakes in an opening-game 7-0 win, and Dixon Machado launched a grand slam for the Cubs to win the nightcap 5-2.

