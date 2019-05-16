Rainiers Back In Action, Open Series In Reno

After Wednesday’s middle-of-the-road-trip off day, the Tacoma Rainiers are back in action tonight with a 6:35 game at Reno.

This is a long series: a five-gamer, which wraps around the weekend and concludes with a day game on Monday. Tacoma returns home for a brief four-game series against Fresno next week before hitting the road again.

So far, so good on this stretch in which the Rainiers are playing 18 of 22 games on the road: Tacoma went 2-2 at Las Vegas, salvaging a split of the series by securing an impressive comeback win on Tuesday.

Now we’ll see if the Rainiers can win a road series at Reno – something that has proven to be extraordinarily difficult to do since Greater Nevada Field opened in 2009. But the Rainiers may have a chance this time: the Aces have not been very good this season, and they bring a seven-game losing streak into tonight’s contest.

—

Kyle Seager‘s rehabilitation assignment continues tonight, as he is expected to play third base for the first time since his hand surgery on March 12 – most likely a five-inning stint.

Seager went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in his first game on Tuesday, striking out one time. His double was a solid liner into the right-center gap.

Over on ESPN.com today, their prospect writer and friend of the blog Keith Law re-drafted the 2009 draft, which has become an annual exercise for him on each draft’s tenth anniversary. He has Seager ranked as the fifth-best player to come out of that draft. This is a fun article if you are an ESPN “Insider.”

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers were off yesterday; they spent part of the day flying from Las Vegas to Reno. On Tuesday the Rainiers had a great comeback win in Las Vegas, falling behind 6-0 in the first inning before winning, 9-7. Braden Bishop homered twice, Connor Kopach had three hits including his first Triple-A home run, and Ryan Court doubled home the winning runs in the top of the ninth.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners recalled outfielder Mallex Smith, and optioned Shed Long to Tacoma.

TODAY: Tacoma (19-21) at Reno (14-25), 6:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Arizona Diamondbacks.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Chris Cron.

SEASONS SERIES: Tacoma leads, 3-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Tommy Milone (3-2, 3.45) at RHP Taylor Widener (2-2, 9.18)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in nine of his last ten games, going 16-for-38 with 12 runs scored during that stretch. He is leading the PCL with 16 doubles… Tim Lopes has hit safely in his last nine games, drawing six walks and scoring nine runs during the stretch. He’s hit four homers with 11 RBI during the streak… Mallex Smith has hit safely in eight of his ten games for Tacoma, with multiple hits in five games.

OPPONENT NEWS: After winning the first game of a four-game series at Tacoma on May 7, Reno has lost seven straight games. They dropped three straight in Tacoma and then got swept at home by Salt Lake… Reno pitchers have allowed 67 runs during the seven-game losing streak… Ildemaro Vargas is back from the big leagues and he has gone 11-for-15 in his first four PCL games… Kevin Cron is tied for the PCL lead in home runs (15) and ranks second in RBI (44)… Yasmany Tomas went 6-for-17 with two homers in the Salt Lake series.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Rainiers Abraham Almonte, Andrew Aplin, Anthony Vazquez, and Marc Rzepczynski are with Reno… they also have Mill Creek’s Travis Snider.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Here’s a write-up of the Mariners Mallex-for-Shed roster switch.

Lookout Landing has a “State of the Farm” report.

In the PCL, the entire league was off yesterday. Of note from Tuesday’s games: Pac-North division leader Fresno moved three games over .500 with a 10-3 win over Albuquerque, Cesar Puello had four hits and four RBI as Salt Lake finished a road sweep here in Reno, and Omaha completed a four-game sweep at Iowa with an 8-1 win.

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 11:46 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.