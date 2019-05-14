Seager Sets Alarm To Begin Rehab Assignment

Everybody had their alarm set early this morning, as the Tacoma Rainiers follow up last night’s 4-2 loss in Las Vegas with a 10:35 AM game today.

It’s another Kid’s Day – the Rainiers played one two weeks ago in Salt Lake City. Like Salt Lake, Las Vegas plays only one of these morning games each season, and the schedule has the Rainiers in it.

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is expected to make the start as designated hitter today in his first injury rehabilitation game. He has not suited up for Tacoma since August 2, 2011.

Seager is a lifetime .387 hitter in the Pacific Coast League.

In 2011 he came up from Double-A Jackson on June 23, collecting two hits in his Triple-A debut. He proceeded to hit safely in his first 12 Triple-A games, batting .455 during the stretch, when an injury opened the door for a call-up to Seattle. Two weeks later he was back in Tacoma for a dozen more games – his average slipped a little bit, but not much – and then he was recalled by the Mariners and we haven’t seen him since.

Seager has hit safely in 22 of 24 career Triple-A games. Included is an insane run in Las Vegas: he went 9-for-20 during a four-game series at Cashman Field.

He took batting practice before Monday’s game at the Las Vegas Ballpark, and he’ll be in the lineup today.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tim Lopes homered for the third straight game, but Las Vegas took down the Rainiers 4-2 on Monday night when Sheldon Neuse hit a tie-breaking two run homer in the seventh inning. Wade LeBlanc had a strong rehab start, allowing one run on three hits over 4.1 innings. He threw 59 pitches, 39 strikes.

ROSTER MOVES: Kyle Seager begins his rehabilitation assignment today.

TODAY: Tacoma (18-21) at Las Vegas (23-16), 10:35 AM.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASONS SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (1-3, 6.00) at RHP Jake Buchanan (2-1, 6.00)

Some serious Triple-A veteran moxie is going to be on display in this match-up.

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 15-for-34 with 11 runs scored during that stretch. He is leading the PCL with 16 doubles… Tim Lopes has hit safely in his last eight games, drawing six walks and scoring nine runs during the stretch. He has homered in three consecutive games… Mallex Smith has hit safely in eight of his ten games for Tacoma, with multiple hits in five games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas just took three-of-four from Salt Lake. After starting the season 13-2, the Aviators have cooled off and gone 10-14 since… Julio Mateo had his ten-game hitting streak come to an end last night… Corban Joseph has gone 21-for-43 over his last 11 games.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only former Rainiers player on the Vegas roster is reliever Dean Kiekhefer, who is currently on the injured list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 10:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 comeback win over the A’s in extra innings on Monday. Dan Vogelbach hit a crucial three-run homer to tie the game in the eighth inning.

In the PCL:

Taylor Gushue hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Fresno an 8-7 win over Albuquerque. The Isotopes blew a 6-0 lead.

hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Fresno an 8-7 win over Albuquerque. The Isotopes blew a 6-0 lead. El Paso second baseman Luis Urias belted a two-run homer to help the Chihuahuas to a 5-3 win at Sacramento.

belted a two-run homer to help the Chihuahuas to a 5-3 win at Sacramento. Salt Lake’s hitting coach managed to get ejected during a 15-9 win at Reno in which his guys mashed out 15 hits. Jose Rojas went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, and five RBI.

went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, and five RBI. Round Rock catcher Garrett Stubbs had two hits and a homer in a 5-2 takedown of Oklahoma City.

had two hits and a homer in a 5-2 takedown of Oklahoma City. New Orleans walked off San Antonio, 3-2, on Austin Dean ‘s game-ending RBI double.

‘s game-ending RBI double. Omaha crushed Iowa, 11-5, and will go for a four-game road sweep of the first place Iowa Cubs today. Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer.

hit a three-run homer. Nashville picked up a 5-3 win at Memphis as Eli White connected for two hits and a homer.

