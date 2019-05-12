Sunday Call-Up: Markel To Majors

Congratulations to reliever Parker Markel, who was promoted to the majors by the Mariners this morning.

It’s been a long road for the Glendale, AZ resident. After getting drafted by Tampa and reaching Triple-A with the Rays, he became a free agent, went to Korea but decided to sit out that season instead of playing, spent a year in an independent league where he refined his slider, signed with the Mariners, struck out pretty much everybody for six weeks, and earned his first big league call-up.

No time to dwell on last night’s 4-1 loss in the Rainiers first-ever game at brand new Las Vegas Ballpark, as we are right back at it with a noon game today.

The ballpark is fantastic. I took a bunch of pictures, and my plan is to post some photos on Monday.

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers landed in Las Vegas quietly, mustering just four hits in a 4-1 loss to the Aviators on Saturday night. Austin Nola hit a pair of doubles, and Tim Lopes a solo homer. Justus Sheffield allowed three runs in the first inning, getting unlucky on some infield grounders that went for hits, and ended up going five innings and giving up four runs.

ROSTER MOVES: The Mariners optioned outfielder Braden Bishop to Tacoma, and purchased the contract of reliever Parker Markel who will make his MLB debut as soon as he gets into a game.

TODAY: Tacoma (17-20) at Las Vegas (22-15), 12:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Oakland A’s.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Fran Riordan.

SEASONS SERIES: Las Vegas leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Cloyd (0-1, 3.27) at RHP Tanner Anderson (3-2, 5.46)

HOT HITTERS: Ian Miller saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end last night. He is tied with Albuquerque’s Yonathan Daza for the PCL with 14 doubles… Tim Lopes has hit safely in his last six games, drawing six walks and scoring seven runs during the stretch… Mallex Smith has hit safely in six of his eight games for Tacoma, with multiple hits in five games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Las Vegas just took three-of-four from Salt Lake. After starting the season 13-2, the Aviators have cooled off and gone 9-13 since… Julio Mateo is one of the most exciting players in the league because he runs like his hair is on fire and thinks triple any time he makes contact. He’s red hot at the moment with a ten-game hitting streak… rehabilitating A’s outfielder/infielder Mark Canha is with the Aviators.

FAMILIAR FACES: The only former Rainiers player on the Vegas roster is reliever Dean Kiekhefer, who is currently on the injured list.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 11:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

The Mariners got waxed in Boston, and now Felix Hernandez has hit the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Felix did collect his 2,500th career strikeout.

has hit the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Felix did collect his 2,500th career strikeout. Ryan Divish’s weekly Mariners Q&A includes his thoughts on how long J.P. Crawford and Shed Long are going to stay in the big leagues.

In the PCL:

Salt Lake had an 8-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning at Reno and barely held on for an 8-7 win. Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in three runs for the Bees.

had three hits and drove in three runs for the Bees. Luis Urias hit two homers and drove in four runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas won at Sacramento, 7-4. Urias didn’t hit in his first major league trial; it might be time for a second chance.

hit two homers and drove in four runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas won at Sacramento, 7-4. Urias didn’t hit in his first major league trial; it might be time for a second chance. Albuquerque slugger Roberto Ramos creamed a three-run homer in the third inning, Jeff Hoffman struck out ten, and the Isotopes picked up a 5-3 win at Fresno.

creamed a three-run homer in the third inning, struck out ten, and the Isotopes picked up a 5-3 win at Fresno. Omaha achieved a rare accomplishment, beating Iowa 4-3 behind the pitching of Foster Griffin . Iowa is 10-2 over its last 12 games.

. Iowa is 10-2 over its last 12 games. Federal Way’s Nick Tanielu drove in all three runs as the Round Rock Express held off Oklahoma City, 3-2.

drove in all three runs as the Round Rock Express held off Oklahoma City, 3-2. Memphis took down Nashville, 7-5, as former Rainiers outfielder Tyler O’Neill homered and scored three runs.

homered and scored three runs. Former Brewers ace Jimmy Nelson made his first rehabilitation start for San Antonio, going 5.1 innings and earning the win over New Orleans, 5-3. Corey Ray hit a three-run homer.

