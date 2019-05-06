Rainiers Pitch Third Shutout Of The Week

First off, you guys, I’m sick and have lost my voice. Pat Dillon of the Everett AquaSox will be filling in for me tonight on radio and MiLB.TV. He’s about to start his 22nd year calling games for the Mariners short-season affiliate to the north and he’s a total pro. Pat did this the last time I fell ill, in 2016, and did a great job. I hope to be back tomorrow.

I can’t talk, but I can type, so let’s get on with the blog.

—

Tacoma pitched yet another shutout on Sunday afternoon, with Tommy Milone putting together the longest outing by a Rainiers starting pitcher since last July.

Milone went 7.2 shutout innings, allowing just three hits. He walked only one, and became the first Tacoma pitcher to strike out ten batters in a game this season.

He also became the first Tacoma starter to work into the eighth inning since Ross Detwiler pitched a complete game (and lost, 2-0) at Albuquerque on July 5, 2018.

Parker Markel recorded the final four outs to finish the 7-0 win. It was the fifth shutout pitched by Tacoma this season, and the third on this week. Tacoma shut out Salt Lake twice in Salt Lake City.

Milone hasn’t allowed a run in his last 13.2 innings pitched. If the rotation stays on schedule, he’ll try to extended his scoreless streak on Friday against Reno in the final game of the homestand.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tommy Milone and Parker Markel combined on a three-hit shutout as the Rainiers defeated Albuquerque, 7-0. Mallex Smith hit two doubles and drew a walk, Ian Miller homered, and Johnny Slater had his first two Triple-A hits and stole two bases. The Rainiers are up 2-1 in the series and will try to win it tonight.

TODAY: Albuquerque (17-14) at Tacoma (13-18), 6:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 6-5.

PITCHERS: LHP Evan Grills (1-2, 7.36) at LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 4.29)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 29 straight games, and he had two mores hits yesterday… Austin Nola has hits in 19 of his 23 games this season, with nine multiple-hit games, and he currently has a five-game hitting streak… reliever Robinson Leyer has not allowed a run in five straight appearances, covering nine innings.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just split a four-game home series with Sacramento…Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A two weeks ago and he has hit seven homers in his first 12 games with the ‘Topes… Roberto Ramos has hit three homers and has a whopping 19 RBI in ten games against Tacoma this year… Sam Hilliard has four homers and 11 RBI vs. Tacoma.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ex-Mariners and, for a brief time, former Rainiers reliever James Pazos is now in the Albuquerque bullpen.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Lauren Smith of The News Tribune caught up with Mallex Smith and found out where he went for five days with his hitting guru to get his swing back.

and found out where he went for five days with his hitting guru to get his swing back. The Mariners offense exploded and pitching dominated in a 10-0 win over Cleveland, ending a six-game losing skid. Braden Bishop had his first two major league hits and Erik Swanson earned his first big league win.

had his first two major league hits and earned his first big league win. Jerry Dipoto discussed his philosophy on when to promote prospects to the next level.

In the PCL:

El Paso beat Salt Lake, 6-5, in a wild finish at Southwest University Park. The Bees led 2-0 until the bottom of the eighth, when the Chihuahuas rallied to score five runs and take the 5-2 lead. Salt Lake responded with three in the top of the ninth to tie the game… only to allow the winning run to score in the bottom of the ninth on the good ol’ walk-off wild pitch.

Franklin Barreto woke up from his early-season nap and had three hits, two runs, and two RBI for Las Vegas in an 11-2 win over Fresno. The new ballpark is a big hit with the players.

woke up from his early-season nap and had three hits, two runs, and two RBI for Las Vegas in an 11-2 win over Fresno. The new ballpark is a big hit with the players. Reno scored six runs in the top of the first inning and coasted to a 12-6 win at Sacramento. Old pal Abraham Almonte hit a grand slam for the Aces.

hit a grand slam for the Aces. How about this: six different Iowa Cubs homered in an 8-1 win at Omaha.

Ex-Rainiers outfielder Cameron Perkins homered in the top of the ninth for Oklahoma City to tie New Orleans, 6-6, before the Dodgers won the game in the 11th inning, 11-9. Kyle Garlick homered three times and drove in six runs for the Dodgers.

homered in the top of the ninth for Oklahoma City to tie New Orleans, 6-6, before the Dodgers won the game in the 11th inning, 11-9. homered three times and drove in six runs for the Dodgers. San Antonio picked up two wins on Sunday, beating Round Rock 10-9 in Friday’s suspended game on Jake Hager ‘s walk-off double before winning the second game 6-1 on a bullpen day four-hitter.

‘s walk-off double before winning the second game 6-1 on a bullpen day four-hitter. Memphis split a doubleheader at Nashville. Recently optioned Tyler O’Neill homered twice for the Redbirds in the first game. The ex-Rainiers slugger would be better off in an organization that didn’t have so many good major league outfielders.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 11:25 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.