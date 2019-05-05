Rainiers Play First ‘Copa’ Game Today

The Tacoma Rainiers – disguised as La Familia de Tacoma – will play their first official MiLB “Copa de la Diversion” game today at Cheney Stadium, against Los Mariachis de Mexico.

This is the first time that the Rainiers have participated in the Copa, which was started by Minor League Baseball in 2017. To read more about it and check out some of the fun team names and logos, click here.

The Rainiers missed out on their first three-game win streak of the year yesterday, when they ran into a pitcher having a good night in a 7-1 loss to Albuquerque. They’ll try to start a new winning streak today.

YESTERDAY: Albuquerque’s Jeff Hoffman and three relievers combined to limit the Rainiers to three hits in a 7-1 Isotopes victory on Saturday night. Hoffman struck out ten over 5.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits. In his Tacoma debut, Mallex Smith went 2-for-5 and stole two bases.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Rainiers are adding infielder J.R. Davis from extended spring training, and reliever Matt Festa has been placed on the seven-day injured list. Infielder Orlando Calixte injured his left knee last night and will be checked out today. The Mariners traded for reliever Austin Adams, who had been with Fresno this season and will join the Rainiers on Monday.

TODAY: Albuquerque (17-13) at Tacoma (12-18), 1:35.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 6-4.

PITCHERS: RHP David Holman (0-1, 11.74) at LHP Tommy Milone (2-2, 4.55)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 28 straight games, but his nine-game hitting streak ended last night on a technicality (0-for-0 with three walks and a streak-ending sacrifice fly)… Austin Nola has hits in 18 of his 22 games this season, with nine multiple-hit games… reliever Robinson Leyer has not allowed a run in five straight appearances, covering nine innings.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just split a four-game home series with Sacramento…Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A ten days ago and he has hit seven homers in his first 11 games with the ‘Topes… Roberto Ramos has hit three homers and has a whopping 19 RBI in nine games against Tacoma this year… Sam Hilliard has four homers and 11 RBI vs. Tacoma… Brendan Rodgers has reached base in 15 straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ex-Mariners and, for a brief time, former Rainiers reliever James Pazos is now in the Albuquerque bullpen.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 1:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

In the PCL:

Reno third baseman Wyatt Mathisen hit a three-run homer in the eighth to propel the Aces to a 7-6 win at Sacramento.

hit a three-run homer in the eighth to propel the Aces to a 7-6 win at Sacramento. There was a Boog Powell sighting – he went 3-for-4 with two RBI for El Paso in a 7-5 win over Salt Lake. Michael Gettys homered twice for the Chi-Wahs.

sighting – he went 3-for-4 with two RBI for El Paso in a 7-5 win over Salt Lake. homered twice for the Chi-Wahs. Fresno had home runs by Yadiel Hernandez and Collin Cowgill in a 10-7 win at Las Vegas.

and in a 10-7 win at Las Vegas. Oklahoma City blew a five-run lead in the bottom of the ninth at New Orleans, but won the game in the tenth 8-7.

Round Rock’s Brady Rodgers is healthy again and he delivered seven strong innings in an 11-4 win at San Antonio. Taylor Jones homered and drove in four runs.

is healthy again and he delivered seven strong innings in an 11-4 win at San Antonio. homered and drove in four runs. Iowa keeps winning. Yesterday is was Duane Underwood delivering 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run in a 6-1 takedown of Omaha.

delivering 6.1 innings without allowing an earned run in a 6-1 takedown of Omaha. Memphis and Nashville were rained out last night and will try to play two today.

