Ichiro Appears, Rainiers Win

Ichiro didn’t waste any time before visiting Tacoma, appearing at the first possible home game in his new role as a Seattle Mariners special assignment coach.

He was at Cheney Stadium very early on Friday, working with the hitters in the batting cage before joining them for batting practice on the field. He even threw a round of batting practice.

Apparently he will continue to do this from time to time during the season. Indications are that he will be back down later this homestand (I don’t know which day).

He got to see a Rainiers win on Friday, as Tacoma has won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma’s pitching continues to improve and the Rainiers put together one big rally to earn a 6-3 win over Albuquerque in the opening game of the homestand on Friday night. Jon Niese earned his first win since 2016, going five innings and allowing three runs (one earned). Tayler Scott, Matt Festa, and Ruben Alaniz combined to toss four shutout innings from the bullpen. The Rainiers scored five runs in the fourth inning, and did it by collecting six consecutive hits. Eric Young Jr. homered and doubled to pace the offense.

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Boston Red Sox claimed Rainiers first baseman Joey Curletta off waivers. Apparently the M’s thought they could sneak him off the 40-man roster, but no such luck. This causes an immediate problem for the Rainiers, who are suddenly short position players. Prior to yesterday’s game, reliever Ruben Alaniz was activated from the Injured List and reliever Matt Tenuta was transferred to Double-A (I’m sure we’ll see him again later this season). Outfielder Mallex Smith – who was optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday – is working independently with a Mariners hitting coach and he will report to Tacoma whenever the organization feels he is ready. It could be as soon as today. Shed Long jammed his thumb trying to steal second last night and is day-to-day.

TODAY: Albuquerque (16-13) at Tacoma (12-17), 5:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 5-4.

PITCHERS: RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-2, 9.16) at RHP Christian Bergman (0-2, 6.55)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 27 straight games, and he has a nine-game hitting streak… Austin Nola has hits in 17 of his 21 games this season, with nine multiple-hit games… Joey Curletta has an eight-game hitting streak, and Jose Lobaton has a six-game streak… reliever Robinson Leyer has not allowed a run in five straight appearances, covering nine innings.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just split a four-game home series with Sacramento…Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A ten days ago and he has hit seven homers in his first ten games with the ‘Topes… Roberto Ramos has hit three homers and has a whopping 17 RBI in eight games against Tacoma this year… Sam Hilliard has four homers and 11 RBI vs. Tacoma… Brendan Rodgers has reached base in 14 straight games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ex-Mariners and, for a brief time, former Rainiers reliever James Pazos is now in the Albuquerque bullpen.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 4:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

Yusei Kikuchi had his best start as a Mariner, but the Cleveland Indians won in the bottom of the ninth inning, 2-1. The M’s have lost five straight. The offense has not been as potent recently.

had his best start as a Mariner, but the Cleveland Indians won in the bottom of the ninth inning, 2-1. The M’s have lost five straight. The offense has not been as potent recently. MiLB.com has a scouting report on Isotopes shortstop and top prospect Brendan Rodgers, who will be here in Tacoma through Monday.

In the PCL:

Salt Lake went into El Paso and beat the Chihuahuas, 7-5, handing the little doggies their second straight loss after the 12-game win streak. Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer, and the Bees bullpen delivered 4.1 shutout innings.

hit a three-run homer, and the Bees bullpen delivered 4.1 shutout innings. Sacramento rode a solid start from Shaun Anderson to take down Reno, 8-2, at Raley Field.

to take down Reno, 8-2, at Raley Field. Tied 3-3 after eight innings, Fresno’s Yadiel Hernandez homered in the top of the ninth… only to see rehabilitating Matt Olson homer in the bottom of the ninth to go to extra innings in Las Vegas. Fresno pushed a run across in the top of the 11th to win, 5-4.

homered in the top of the ninth… only to see rehabilitating homer in the bottom of the ninth to go to extra innings in Las Vegas. Fresno pushed a run across in the top of the 11th to win, 5-4. Iowa took a 2-1 lead into the top of the sixth inning at Omaha before deciding to score seven runs and put an end to it, 9-1. Addison Russell hit a grand slam, and rehabilitating Mike Montgomery pitched six strong innings.

hit a grand slam, and rehabilitating Mike Montgomery pitched six strong innings. New Orleans ace Zac Gallen continued his dominant season by striking out ten over seven innings in a 10-2 win over Oklahoma City. Gallen is 4-0, 1.12.

continued his dominant season by striking out ten over seven innings in a 10-2 win over Oklahoma City. Gallen is 4-0, 1.12. Memphis used the good ol’ nine-run second inning to wipe out Nashville, 17-2. The Redbirds had 24 hits, with six players collecting three or more. Lane Thomas went 4-for-5 while Edmundo Sosa drove in five runs.

went 4-for-5 while drove in five runs. Round Rock at San Antonio was suspended in the fourth inning with the Express leading, 6-1.

