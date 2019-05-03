Tacoma Rainiers: Pitchers of Shutouts

Tacoma pitched a shutout on Thursday morning in Salt Lake City, earning a split of the four-game series with both victories being shutouts.

It was only the fourth shutout that Tacoma has pitched at Smith’s Ballpark since it opened in 1994, and two of them came this week.

Adding to the bizarre shutout stats, Tacoma continues to have the highest team ERA in Triple-A baseball, with a 6.82 mark. Despite that stat, the Rainiers are tied with San Antonio for most shutouts pitched in Triple-A this season, with four. San Antonio has the lowest team ERA in Triple-A baseball (3.55).

Now Tacoma returns home for an eight game homestand. First Albuquerque is back in town for four games – when that series is done, Tacoma will have played 12 of the first 32 games against the Isotopes. Then we’ll see division rival Reno for the first time this season, in a four game series that starts on Tuesday.

Be sure to check out the promotions this week, as we have some fun stuff coming up including the Rainiers first Copa De La Diversion game on Cinco De Mayo when La Familia De Tacoma takes on the Mariachis De Mexico. Don’t worry, I won’t be calling the game in garbled Spanish.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The Rainiers pitched their second shutout of the series at Salt Lake on Thursday, earning a 4-0 win and a series split with the Bees. Tyler Cloyd, Robinson Leyer, Dave McKay, and Parker Markel combined on a four-hitter. Shed Long tripled and homered to spur the offense.

TODAY: Albuquerque (16-12) at Tacoma (11-17), 7:05.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Colorado Rockies.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Glenallen Hill.

SEASONS SERIES: Albuquerque leads, 5-3.

PITCHERS: RHP Peter Lambert (1-1, 6.08) at LHP Jon Niese (0-0, 5.40)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 25 straight games, and he has an eight-game hitting streak… Austin Nola has hits in 16 of his 20 games this season, with eight multiple-hit games… Joey Curletta has a six-game hitting streak, and Jose Lobaton has a five-game streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Albuquerque just split a four-game home series with Sacramento…Pat Valaika was optioned to Triple-A ten days ago and he has hit six homers in his first nine games with the ‘Topes… Roberto Ramos has hit three homers and has a whopping 17 RBI in eight games against Tacoma this year… Sam Hilliard has four homers and 11 RBI vs. Tacoma.

FAMILIAR FACES: Ex-Mariners and, for a brief time, former Rainiers reliever James Pazos is now in the Albuquerque bullpen.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 6:50 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Albuquerque had to settle for a four-game series split with Sacramento when the River Cats banged out 17 hits and cruised to a 13-5 win over the Isotopes yesterday. Zach Green had three hits and five RBI, and Mike Yastrzemski homered twice. The Albuquerque Journal has a story on outfielder Yonathan Daza .

had three hits and five RBI, and homered twice. The Albuquerque Journal has a story on outfielder . The El Paso Chihuahuas lost a baseball game. Fresno shut ’em out, 2-0, ending the Chihuahuas 12-game win streak (and their 18-1 stretch). Kyle McGowin was the star, pitching six shutout innings and combining with two relievers on a three-hitter.

was the star, pitching six shutout innings and combining with two relievers on a three-hitter. Oakland A’s prospect Jorge Mateo is having a rebound year in his second Triple-A season. Last night he doubled and tripled, driving in four runs as Las Vegas won in Reno, 6-3. Mateo is batting .339.

is having a rebound year in his second Triple-A season. Last night he doubled and tripled, driving in four runs as Las Vegas won in Reno, 6-3. Mateo is batting .339. Round Rock scored six runs in the top of the tenth inning and beat Oklahoma City, 10-4. Kyle Tucker doubled, homered and drove in six.

doubled, homered and drove in six. Catcher Joe Hudson had three hits and four RBI to help Memphis to an 8-4 win at New Orleans.

had three hits and four RBI to help Memphis to an 8-4 win at New Orleans. Former Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio hit a three-run homer as Omaha picked up a 5-2 road victory in Nashville.

hit a three-run homer as Omaha picked up a 5-2 road victory in Nashville. Iowa scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and emerged with an 8-6 win over San Antonio. Johnny Field had the go-ahead RBI double. Here’s an update on disgraced Cubs shortstop Addison Russell from Iowa.

