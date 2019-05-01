Rainiers Wake Up Early, Try For Series Split Thursday

It’s Kid’s Day in Salt Lake City, and first pitch is at 10:35 AM local time. That’s 9:35 AM for you folks back at home.

That’s very early after a long and ultimately disappointing night game on Wednesday.

I’m setting double alarms and will immediately start inhaling coffee in order to bring you the broadcast.

After the game the Rainiers fly home to open an eight-game homestand on Friday night.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma suffered a late-inning loss on Wednesday night, taking a 9-7 lead into the bottom of the eighth before Salt Lake scored five runs and won, 12-9. Jarrett Parker‘s grand slam was the big game-winning hit. Tacoma connected for 16 hits and had seven players with multiple hits, but that wasn’t enough to overcome ten walks issued by the pitching staff. The Rainiers can earn a split of the four-game series with a win today.

TODAY: Tacoma (10-17) at Salt Lake (9-16), 9:35 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 2-1.

PITCHERS: RHP Tyler Cloyd (0-0, 0.00) at RHP Nick Tropeano (0-0, 10.38)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 24 straight games, and he has a seven-game hitting streak… Austin Nola has hits in 16 of his 20 games this season, with eight multiple-hit games… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games… Joey Curletta has a five-game hitting streak.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 2-3 during a five-game home series against Albuquerque… veteran outfielder Cesar Puello has a 13-game hitting streak, going 19-for-44 during the streak… Jarrett Parker has homered in three of his last four games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has former Rainiers players Ty Kelly and Forrest Snow on its roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 9:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

The Mariners were wiped out by the Cubs, 11-0, and have lost four in a row.

Matt Calkins has a column on the Mariners disastrous last four games.

It sounds like we are about to have Kyle Seager in Tacoma for a 20-day rehabilitation assignment.

In the PCL:

El Paso made it 12 consecutive wins with a 4-2 victory at Fresno, as Logan Allen delivered a strong start. The Chihuahuas have won 18 of the last 19 games after opening the season 1-6.

delivered a strong start. The Chihuahuas have won 18 of the last 19 games after opening the season 1-6. Reno shut out Las Vegas 2-0 behind Taylor Clarke and the bullpen.

and the bullpen. Albuquerque walked off Sacramento, 6-5, on a game-ending RBI double by Mylz Jones .

. Yordan Alvarez went bonkers as Round Rock swept a doubleheader at Oklahoma City. Alvarez was 6-for-8 with six RBI in the twinbill.

went bonkers as Round Rock swept a doubleheader at Oklahoma City. Alvarez was 6-for-8 with six RBI in the twinbill. Memphis starter Anthony Shew tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut to beat New Orleans, 5-1.

tossed 5.2 scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut to beat New Orleans, 5-1. Omaha enjoyed a strong long relief appearance by Jake Kalish in a 4-2 win at Nashville.

in a 4-2 win at Nashville. Iowa took both games of a doubleheader against San Antonio, getting strong pitching in 5-1 and 3-2 victories.

