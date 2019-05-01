Rain And Sleet Help Rainiers Earn Win

Tacoma took a six-inning, rain-shortened game in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night, 2-0. The umpires called the game after the sixth inning due to freezing temperatures, icy rain, and miserable conditions.

The Rainiers will take it.

There was a bit of news yesterday in the Mariners and Rainiers world, so lets get to it.

Seattle made a center fielder swap in the big leagues, optioning the struggling Mallex Smith to Tacoma and recalling Braden Bishop from the Rainiers. Bishop was in the Mariners starting lineup last night.

Smith was hitting .165 in his first 97 at-bats of the year, and more distressingly was mired in a 3-for-46 slump. He’ll work with Rainiers hitting coach Roy Howell to try and get back on track. I’m not sure if Smith is going to report today in Salt Lake City, or on Friday when the Rainiers return home – I’m getting conflicting news. I guess we’ll just wait and see if he shows up.

The Mariners announced that Ichiro Suzuki is back in the organization as a special instructor focusing on hitting, outfield defense, and base running. The press release says that he will work with the major league and Triple-A clubs. Hey, that’s us!

Ichiro has a lot to give in terms of teaching, and he can only help the Mariners. As for him working with the Rainiers, I’ll believe it when I see it. It reminds me of a few years ago when Ken Griffey Jr. was tabbed as a Player Development assistant, and he visited the Rainiers one time – on the road. I doubt we’ll see Ichiro hanging around Cheney Stadium, but hopefully I’m wrong.

The amazing data keeping of Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke reveals that Monday’s walk-off win by the Bees was the 12th all-time against Tacoma, and the tenth since 1999 (my first year with the Rainiers).

I thought the number would be higher.

But after thinking about it more… Tacoma plays only eight games a year in Salt Lake City. Several seasons it was fewer than that. Essentially, the Bees have walked-off the Rainiers once every other year for the last 20 seasons.

Looking at Steve’s list was a walk down Miserable Memories Lane. There was the Kole Calhoun walk-off grand slam, a couple other walk-off homers, a Jake Thrower game-winning single… Jake Thrower?

Hopefully we won’t be adding to this list any time soon.

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: The weather helped Tacoma shut out Salt Lake on Tuesday night, 2-0 in a six-inning rain shortened game. The Rainiers never had to go to the bullpen as starter Tommy Milone was credited with his second career complete game shutout. Kristopher Negron hit a solo homer and Tim Lopes went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Yesterday I commented that we would like to see ex-Rainier Forrest Snow lose 1-0 – well, this was close, it was 2-0 and only one of the runs was earned. He pitched well against his former team.

ROSTER MOVES: Yesterday the Mariners called up outfielder Braden Bishop and optioned Mallex Smith to Tacoma. Tacoma added outfielder Johnny Slater from extended spring training to fill in while Smith reports.

TODAY: Tacoma (10-16) at Salt Lake (8-16), 5:35 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Tied, 1-1.

PITCHERS: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 3.93) at LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 2.00)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 23 straight games, and he has a six-game hitting streak… Austin Nola has hits in 15 of his 19 games this season, with seven multiple-hit games… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in ten of his last 11 games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 2-3 during a five-game home series against Albuquerque… veteran outfielder Cesar Puello has a 12-game hitting streak, going 18-for-40 during the streak… Matt Thaiss had his nine-game hitting streak halted yesterday… Jose Rojas has 11 RBI over his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has former Rainiers players Ty Kelly and Forrest Snow on its roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

In the PCL:

Reno topped Las Vegas in a day game yesterday, 4-3. Juniel Querecuto hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning.

hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning. Sacramento’s nine-run rally in the top of the fifth inning led to a 17-7 win at Albuquerque. Mike Gerber drove in four runs during the rally, hitting a two-run homer and a two-run single in the same inning. Albuquerque’s Ryan Castellani – the pitcher who was so impressive in two starts against Tacoma – got bombed for nine runs (and four HRs) in four innings. The number of home runs hit at Isotopes Park is up dramatically.

drove in four runs during the rally, hitting a two-run homer and a two-run single in the same inning. Albuquerque’s – the pitcher who was so impressive in two starts against Tacoma – got bombed for nine runs (and four HRs) in four innings. The number of home runs hit at Isotopes Park is up dramatically. El Paso made it 17 wins in 18 games with a 7-5 win at Fresno. Alex Dickerson had four of the Chihuahuas 15 hits.

had four of the Chihuahuas 15 hits. Cheslor “The Butler” Cuthbert had three hits and drove in three runs for Omaha in a 9-4 win at Nashville.

had three hits and drove in three runs for Omaha in a 9-4 win at Nashville. Ex-Rainiers and Mariners pitcher Hector Noesi continues his bid to return to the majors. He pitched six shutout innings in a 3-1 New Orleans win over Memphis. Noesi is 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA.

continues his bid to return to the majors. He pitched six shutout innings in a 3-1 New Orleans win over Memphis. Noesi is 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA. San Antonio at Iowa and Round Rock at Oklahoma City were rained out.

