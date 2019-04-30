Rainiers Drop A Salt Lake Classic, Hope To Dodge Weather Tonight

The Rainiers lost the opener of the four-game series in Salt Lake City on Monday night, 7-6, in a game that feels like something we’ve seen 40 times in the last twenty years.

Tacoma took a one-run lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, only to see the Bees scratch for two runs and a walk-off win.

Salt Lake broadcaster Steve Klauke has witnessed (almost) every game played by the Bees since Salt Lake re-joined the PCL in 1994, and he is a diligent keeper of records. He told me that today we’ll check his all-time list of Bees walk-off wins and see how many have come against Tacoma. It’s not going to be 40, but I bet it’s going to be a lot.

Moral of the story is that the Rainiers need to take a healthier lead into the bottom of the ninth here.

We could have weather issues affecting tonight’s game. As I type this at 12:20 local time, we have foreboding skies outside my hotel room window but no rain. But somebody who would know here in SLC – specifically, the groundskeeper – said yesterday that not only rain but also snow is a possibility tonight.

So, if you tune in to 850 AM tonight and there is no baseball, you’ll know what happened. Check my twitter feed for updates as well (@curtoworld and the Rainiers official account will have updates as well, @rainiersland).

YESTERDAY: Tacoma lost a tense one in Salt Lake City on Monday night, 7-6. Trailing 4-2 going to the eighth, Tacoma scored three runs with Shed Long hitting a go-ahead RBI triple. But Salt Lake tied it in the bottom of the inning on Cesar Puello‘s home run, so it was 5-5 to the ninth. Joey Curletta hit an RBI double and the Rainiers had a 6-5 lead with runners at second and third an no outs, but could not add on. That was costly, as Salt Lake drew a one-out walk and hit a two-out double in the bottom of the ninth before Jose Rojas won it with a two-out, two-strike, two run ground ball single to left field.

ROSTER MOVES: Expect some moves before tonight’s game.

TODAY: Tacoma (9-16) at Salt Lake (8-15), 5:35 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: Salt Lake leads, 1-0.

PITCHERS: LHP Tommy Milone (1-2, 5.61) at RHP Forrest Snow (0-2, 6.52)

Yup, that’s Seattle native, UW alum, former Rainiers pitcher, and all-around good dude Forrest Snow pitching against Tacoma tonight. Let’s hope he pitches a complete game and loses, 1-0.

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 22 straight games, and he has a five-game hitting streak… Austin Nola has hits in 14 of his 18 games this season, with seven multiple-hit games… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in nine of his last ten games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 2-3 during a five-game home series against Albuquerque… veteran outfielder Cesar Puello has an 11-game hitting streak, going 17-for-38 during the streak… Matt Thaiss has a nine-game hitting streak… Jose Rojas has 11 RBI over his last four games… Wilfredo Tovar has both a hit and an RBI in each of his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has former Rainiers players Ty Kelly and Forrest Snow on its roster.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times has an analysis of the Mariners defensive woes. The story explains why J.P. Crawford remains with Tacoma even though he would be an obvious defensive improvement at shortstop.

remains with Tacoma even though he would be an obvious defensive improvement at shortstop. Coincidentally, The News Tribune has a feature on Crawford’s progress this season.

In the PCL we had a night of normal baseball scores!

Albuquerque’s Jeff Hoffman was dealing, allowing one run in seven innings to earn a 3-2 win over Sacramento. This game was at Isotopes Park.

was dealing, allowing one run in seven innings to earn a 3-2 win over Sacramento. This game was at Isotopes Park. Las Vegas starter Paul Blackburn reeled off six shutout innings and Seth Brown hit his ninth homer as the Aviators won at Reno, 6-3. The Las Vegas paper has a story on Aviators manager Fran Riordan .

reeled off six shutout innings and hit his ninth homer as the Aviators won at Reno, 6-3. The Las Vegas paper has a story on Aviators manager . El Paso and Fresno were tied 4-4 after nine innings, and then the automatic runners came into play. El Paso won it, 7-6, in ten. A 31-year-old outfielder from Cuba named Yadiel Hernandez went 4-for-5 with two homers for Fresno.

went 4-for-5 with two homers for Fresno. Adrian Houser allowed one earned run in five innings to help San Antonio win at Iowa, 4-3. Iowa has a converted catcher in the bullpen.

allowed one earned run in five innings to help San Antonio win at Iowa, 4-3. Iowa has a converted catcher in the bullpen. PCL veteran Nolan Fontana went 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored for Nashville in a 5-4 victory over Omaha.

went 3-for-3 with a homer and three runs scored for Nashville in a 5-4 victory over Omaha. New Orleans starter Ben Meyer and two relievers combined on a five-hit shutout of Memphis, 3-0.

and two relievers combined on a five-hit shutout of Memphis, 3-0. Round Rock and Oklahoma City couldn’t stomach the idea of playing a low-scoring game so they took the night off. Actually, they were rained out.

