Rainiers Hit The Road: Four Days In Salt Lake City

After a five-game homestand that featured some normal baseball scores for a nice change of pace, we are back in the land of high-scoring action as the Rainiers play four games at high-elevation Salt Lake City this week. It starts with a 5:35 (Pacific) game tonight.

The scores in the five-game Sacramento series were 4-1, 8-2, 5-0, 4-3, and 4-3. That’s 34 total runs between the two teams over the course of five games.

We could surpass that total by the end of the second game here in Salt Lake City.

The new juiced baseballs have had a massive effect in the high-elevation parks in the PCL, and they are even causing some haywire scores in the American Conference cities.

One positive we have seen in the opening month is that the new baseballs seemingly have made big comebacks more frequent, which is fun. Reno came back from a 13-5 deficit in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday, and yesterday Omaha trailed 10-4 with two innings to go and pulled out a victory.

League records are being wiped out on a regular basis, which is concerning in a 115-year-old league. Two were tied just yesterday: most runs in the first inning (15, by Iowa) and most home runs hit by one player over two games (5, Luis Urias of El Paso). I wonder if the league will have to create a new era to preserve the record book – they already have a “modern era” designated as 1958-current. Maybe we’ll need a “MLB baseball” era, 2019-.

Anyway, those are just some general thoughts as we near the end of the season’s opening month. We’re in Salt Lake City now, let’s get ready for some dingers!

RAINIERS DAILY

YESTERDAY: Tacoma won the final game of the Sacramento series on Sunday afternoon, 4-3. Braden Bishop‘s early three-run homer gave Tacoma the lead it held for eight innings, but Stephen Vogt pulled a solo shot to right field in the top of the ninth to tie the score, 3-3. Tacoma won it in the bottom of the ninth when Eric Young Jr. singled with one out, and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Bishop. Bishop hit a shallow fly ball to right-center, and on a daring send Young tagged and scored the winning run, barely eluding the sweeping tag attempt of the catcher Vogt. The Rainiers won two of the five games against Sacramento.

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to yesterday’s game, pitcher Reggie McClain was removed from the active roster and replaced by Anthony Misiewicz from Double-A Arkansas. Misiewicz pitched four shutout innings, hopped on a plane, and flew back to Arkansas. The Mariners announced that reliever Shawn Armstrong was claimed off waivers by Baltimore.

TODAY: Tacoma (9-15) at Salt Lake (7-15), 5:35 PT.

OPPONENT AFFILIATION: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

OPPOSING MANAGER: Lou Marson.

SEASONS SERIES: 0-0.

PITCHERS: RHP Christian Bergman (0-2, 6.43) at RHP Alex Klonowski (0-2, 10.03)

HOT HITTERS: J.P. Crawford has reached base via hit or walk in 21 straight games… Austin Nola has hits in 14 of his 18 games this season, with seven multiple-hit games… Kristopher Negron has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.

OPPONENT NEWS: Salt Lake just went 2-3 during a five-game home series against Albuquerque… veteran outfielder Cesar Puello brings a ten-game hitting streak into the series. He has gone 15-for-34 during the streak… Matt Thaiss has an eight-game hitting streak… Taylor Ward has a five-game streak… Wil Tovar has both a hit and an RBI in each of his last five games.

FAMILIAR FACES: Salt Lake has former Rainiers players Ty Kelly and Forrest Snow on its roster. Snow is expected to start Tuesday against his former team.

BROADCAST: The pregame show starts at 5:20 on South Sound Talk 850 AM. The broadcast also streams online via the TuneIn app – just click here.

PCL SCOREBOARD: Follow all Pacific Coast League games in real-time with links to Gameday screens right here.

Links:

MiLB.com has a PCL Notebook which leads with an item on Tacoma’s Braden Bishop .

. The Mariners had an utterly forgettable weekend with two blowout losses to the Texas Rangers. Three takeaways.

M’s prospect Jarred Kelenic makes another appearance on Baseball America’s Prospect Hot Sheet.

In the PCL:

Salt Lake hit four home runs in a big offensive showing against Albuquerque. Matt Thaiss homered, drove in three runs, and scored four runs in the win. Brendan Rodgers had a big game for the ‘Topes.

homered, drove in three runs, and scored four runs in the win. had a big game for the ‘Topes. Anthony Vasquez managed to keep Fresno in check as Reno beat the Grizzlies, 6-2.

managed to keep Fresno in check as Reno beat the Grizzlies, 6-2. Luis Urias homered three times and drove in six runs as El Paso beat Las Vegas again, 10-6. Ex-Rainiers reliever Tyler Higgins pitched two shutout innings for the win. El Paso is 15-1 over the last 16 games.

homered three times and drove in six runs as El Paso beat Las Vegas again, 10-6. Ex-Rainiers reliever pitched two shutout innings for the win. El Paso is 15-1 over the last 16 games. Matt Beatty ‘s three-run homer in the third inning stood up as Oklahoma City won in San Antonio, 4-1. The pitching of starter Daniel Corcino had a lot to do with it.

‘s three-run homer in the third inning stood up as Oklahoma City won in San Antonio, 4-1. The pitching of starter had a lot to do with it. New Orleans starter Zac Gallen was on cruise control for eight innings in a 9-2 win at Round Rock. Austin Dean hit three doubles and a homer for the Baby Cakes.

was on cruise control for eight innings in a 9-2 win at Round Rock. hit three doubles and a homer for the Baby Cakes. Omaha split a home doubleheader against Memphis, but it wasn’t easy. Memphis won the first game behind the pitching of Jake Woodford , 5-1, and the Redbirds led the second game 10-4 going to the bottom of the sixth inning. But Omaha scored five runs in the sixth to make it 10-9, and two in the seventh to win it on Erick Mejia ‘s walk-off two-run single.

, 5-1, and the Redbirds led the second game 10-4 going to the bottom of the sixth inning. But Omaha scored five runs in the sixth to make it 10-9, and two in the seventh to win it on ‘s walk-off two-run single. Nashville won the opener of a doubleheader at Iowa, 7-3, apparently angering the Cubs who proceeded to tie the PCL record by scoring 15 runs in the first inning of the nightcap. The I-Cubs sent 18 batters to the plate in an inning that included two grand slams and required three Nashville pitchers. Phillip Evans and Johnny Field hit the salamis.

